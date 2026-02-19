These Multi-Color Light Stands Inject Some Fun into Mundane Photo Gear

Photographers are used to black light stands designed to blend into the background, but one creative is trying to upend the status quo by injecting some color.

Heidi Harris of Heidi Harris Photography is launching Surrounded By Light, a line of limited edition light stands aimed at reimagining photography gear. The first drop, featuring three custom colorways, will be available starting in March 2026, with pre-orders launching this month.

After decades in the photography industry, Harris, who is based in Atlanta, GA, recognized that most studio gear is traditionally all black and designed to fade into the background.

“As a photographer, I’ve grown accustomed to industry standards: wear black, do not draw attention to yourself,” Harris says.

“After 25 years of buying only black equipment, I started to crave an injection of color. If my light stands aren’t in the photos, why can’t they be fun to look at? Surrounded By Light is about giving photographers tools they can enjoy, brand themselves with, and feel seen using.”

The stands are crafted with “premium materials, heavy-duty engineering and a design-forward approach.” Each stand is both functional and visually distinctive. The first drop includes stands in Day Glow Green, Chroma Blue, and Warm Red, priced at $111 per stand. For added function, both the blue and green stands blend seamlessly with their respective chroma backgrounds.

Each release is limited and collectible. “While the decades-old standard of all black gear remains, today’s creative workflows – and the rise of behind-the-scenes content and branded sets – have made the rule increasingly outdated,” a press release reads. “This shift opens the door for gear that’s not only functional, but also expressive, allowing photographers to bring personality to the tools that they use every day.”

The March 2026 launch is the first in a series of limited-edition drops and future brand collaborations. Future releases will allow artists, creators, and studios the opportunity to create their own custom stands.

“Surrounded By Light isn’t just photography gear — it’s a platform for self-expression, collaboration, and reimagining the creative studio,” Harris adds.

Head to the Surrounded by Light website for purchase details.

Image credits: Surrounded by Light