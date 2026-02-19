Tamron-Link Dongle Lets You Customize and Control Your Lens on iPhone

Alongside the exciting new Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens for Sony E and Nikon Z-mount cameras, Tamron announced Tamron-Link, a new Bluetooth-enabled accessory to enable photographers to easily customize their Tamron lenses using a mobile device, including iOS and iPadOS devices for the first time.

Tamron-Link is a small wireless dongle that slots into the USB-C port on compatible Tamron lenses, which includes 16 Tamron lenses at this time for Sony E, Nikon Z, and, in the case of APS-C lenses, Canon RF. The 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for Nikon Z and 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Sony E-mount are notable omissions from the list, but Tamron says they will be supported via a free firmware update this spring. Once the Tamron-Link is installed on a lens, the user can connect their lens to their Android or iOS smartphone and wirelessly operate various lens functions.

The Tamron Lens Utility app lets users assign practical functions to their Tamron lens for both photo and video applications. On the video side, the practical applications are especially broad.

Using the app, videographers can set markers for both the focus and aperture rings to easily control focus pull and immediately switch to preset focus positions with a simple tap. Through the app, users can set A and B focus positions and specify the duration for the focus to shift between them, resulting in highly repeatable, consistent focus pulls.

It’s also possible to set electronically controlled stoppers for focus and aperture rings, preventing unwanted over- or under-adjustment during rotation. These rings can also be controlled directly from the smartphone on Sony E-mount.

Building on the Tamron Lens Utility desktop app, the smartphone app also lets users adjust the ring rotation direction, switch between linear and non-linear focus ring behavior, and select manual focus and aperture rotation angles to different preset degrees.

There is a lot to like here for photographers, too. Time-lapse photographers can add customizable, precise focusing to a desired time-lapse sequence on Sony E-mount cameras. For example, if the photographer is doing a 240-shot time-lapse sequence, they can set the focus to gradually shift every so many frames.

As astrophotographers know all too well, it can be tricky to nail focus with a focus-by-wire lens. However, thanks to Tamron’s app, it is easy to make very precise adjustments and save specific focus positions. The app also has a night mode that dims the entire screen and turns it red, helping preserve night vision in the field.

Of course, the Tamron Lens Utility app also supports functions like setting focus preset positions and assigning them to lens buttons, updating lens firmware, and more.

The new Tamron Lens Utility version 5.0 app is available now for iOS, Android, and PC/Mac. The app is entirely free. Android users can use the Tamron Lens Utility 5.0 mobile app via a cable, while iOS owners must use the Tamron-Link accessory.

The Tamron-Link is available now for $50 in the United States and $69.99 in Canada.

Image credits: Tamron. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.