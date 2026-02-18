Check Out These Rare Stereoscopic Photos of Andy Warhol In His Studio

Split image: Left side shows a woman with blond hair posing as a man photographs her with a camera; right side shows an older man with gray hair holding a film camera, standing in front of patterned wallpaper.

The Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art in Washington D.C. has acquired more than 400 rare stereoscopic slides documenting daily life inside Andy Warhol’s New York studio, The Factory. Created in the early 1970s by artist and Warhol assistant Ronnie Cutrone, the images are now available for research, offering a three-dimensional view into one of the most influential creative spaces of the 20th century.

Stereoscopic slides use two aligned images to simulate depth, producing the illusion of a vivid three-dimensional scene when viewed through a stereoscope. In this case, the format enhances the immediacy of the scenes inside The Factory. Warhol’s Big Shot Polaroid camera appears to project outward, studio interiors feel spatially present, and subjects seem to stand within arm’s reach. The donation also includes two stereoscopes, allowing researchers to experience the slides as originally intended.

An Intimate Record of The Factory

Ronnie Cutrone joined Warhol as an assistant in 1972 and began photographing the rhythms of daily life inside the studio. The newly acquired collection captures Warhol at work, and documents the artists, musicians, and cultural figures who circulated through The Factory during a formative moment in New York’s downtown art scene.

Among those photographed are Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry, Georgia O’Keeffe, David Hockney, Bruce Nauman, Al Green, Lou Reed, and Little Edie Beale. The slides include Georgia O’Keeffe posing with her Warhol portrait and Debbie Harry being photographed by Warhol himself, underscoring the layered exchange between artist and subject that defined the studio’s atmosphere.

An elderly person wearing a dark headscarf sits in a chair, looking closely at a large canvas with two black-and-white portraits in an art studio filled with paintings and art supplies.
Georgia O’Keefe with portrait by Andy Warhol, color stereoscopic photograph taken by Ronnie Cutrone, ca. 1970s. Stereoscopic slides related to Andy Warhol and the Factory, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution
A person with blonde hair in a black dress sits on a chair against a plain wall while another person in a plaid shirt photographs them with a vintage instant camera.
Debbie Harry being photographed by Andy Warhol, color stereoscopic photograph taken by Ronnie Cutrone, ca. 1970s. Stereoscopic slides related to Andy Warhol and the Factory, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution

Closely associated with Warhol throughout his career, Cutrone worked at the center of New York’s art and music communities for decades. He began his New York career performing with The Velvet Underground, the band managed and produced by Warhol between 1965 and 1967, before going on to work for Interview Magazine, founded by Warhol in 1969. Over time, Cutrone collaborated with Warhol on several major series while developing his own artistic practice.

As a painter and illustrator, Cutrone became known for Post-Pop works incorporating cartoon imagery. His debut exhibition was held at Richard Feigen Gallery in 1969, and his work has been exhibited alongside figures including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, and Kenny Scharf.

A person with dark hair, wearing a red blazer over a red shirt, stands and smiles in front of a patterned beige wall.
Ronnie Cutrone, color stereoscopic photograph taken by Ronnie Cutrone, ca. 1970s. Stereoscopic slides related to Andy Warhol and the Factory, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution
A person with long dark hair wearing a light blue sweater stands indoors holding a glass of wine and a cigarette. There are drinks, papers, and a camera on the table in front of them. Artworks and a doorway are in the background.
Mick Jagger, color stereoscopic photograph taken by Ronnie Cutrone, ca. 1970s. Stereoscopic slides related to Andy Warhol and the Factory, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution
A man wearing a plaid blazer, gray turtleneck, and brown pants sits smiling on a quilt-covered bed in a cozy room with shelves, books, and wall art visible in the background.
Al Green, color stereoscopic photograph taken by Ronnie Cutrone, ca. 1970s. Stereoscopic slides related to Andy Warhol and the Factory, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution
A man with a beard and sunglasses stands with crossed arms in front of a wall displaying colorful neon signs that read "RUN FROM FEAR," "FUN FROM REAR," and "DEATH.
Bruce Nauman, color stereoscopic photograph taken by Ronnie Cutrone, ca. 1970s. Stereoscopic slides related to Andy Warhol and the Factory, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution

Expanding Access to Primary Sources

Founded in 1954, the Archives of American Art collects, preserves, and provides access to primary source material documenting the history of visual art in the United States. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the institution has digitized more than 3.5 million images and maintains an oral history collection of over 2,600 interviews, representing one of the largest repositories of firsthand accounts of the American art world.

A person with light hair, wearing glasses, a blue shirt, and a paint-splattered apron holds a vintage camera up to their face. The background features a patterned wall with a geometric pink and green design.
Andy Warhol in an apron with his Big Shot Polaroid camera in the Factory, color stereoscopic photograph taken by Ronnie Cutrone, ca. 1970s. Stereoscopic slides related to Andy Warhol and the Factory, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution

With the addition of Cutrone’s stereoscopic slides, gifted by James R. Hedges IV, researchers gain access to a rarely seen, three-dimensional record of Warhol’s working process and the network of artists and cultural figures who shaped an era.

Image credits: Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution

