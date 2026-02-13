WhiteWall’s Laminated Aluminum Dibond Photo Prints Just Got Even Better

Answering requests from many photographers, WhiteWall has announced that Hahnemühle Photo Rag is now available as a lamination option on aluminum Dibond. Further, in response to another request, Hahnemühle Photo Rag Fine Art paper can now be ordered without a white border, which was previously mandatory for prints.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag is a beloved Fine Art photo paper, celebrated for its matte, non-reflective surface and subtle texture. For what it’s worth, it is one of this writer’s favorite papers for both color and black-and-white printing. It is a highly versatile, archival-quality paper that many photographers use to showcase their work at its best.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag Fine Art now joins four previously available Fine Art prints on aluminum Dibond, including Hahnemühle Fine Art Pearl, Hahnemühle Fine Art Baryta, Canson Rag Photographique, and Canson Aquarelle Rag.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag is 308 g/m2 paper with 92.5% whiteness and a 100% cotton base. Compared to the other two Hahnemühle papers available as Fine Art aluminum Dibond prints, Photo Rag is the least textured.

Fine Art Prints laminated on aluminum Dibond feature high-quality pigment inks on selected paper, then permanently laminated for extreme durability. The multi-layer process ensures perfectly flat, stable, and long-lasting prints without the need for an additional glass layer. These prints can also be ordered with a handmade wooden frame or a modern aluminum profile, or presented as is, which is why Hahnemühle Photo Rag can now be ordered as a borderless print.

“There is no way to present fine art prints that is as clean and pure. The design, consisting of a total of four layers, displays your fine art print directly, and without glass. In addition to durability, the permanent lamination on Alu-Dibond ensures perfect flatness,” WhiteWall says.

These prints are available in sizes from just 9 x 9 centimeters (3.5 x 3.5 inches) to 240 x 105 cm (94 x 41 inches). Prices start at $28.95, and all Fine Art Prints on aluminum Dibond come ready to hang.

“With the addition of Hahnemühle Photo Rag on aluminum Dibond and the option to choose a white border, WhiteWall once again reinforces its commitment to delivering the highest quality and maximum creative freedom for professional photography and art across its existing product range,” WhiteWall explains.

Image credits: WhiteWall