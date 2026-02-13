Life Magazine: A Window into 20th-Century America

There was a time when a third of the American public eagerly awaited the weekly delivery of Life magazine. And now a gallery in New York is celebrating the photojournalism that helped Life become a sensation.

Founded by Henry Luce in 1936 as a general-interest magazine, Life placed an emphasis on photojournalism, devoting more space to photographs than to the printed word. The great photographers of the day were recruited to record the world’s most significant events and extraordinary accomplishments in politics, science, religion, theatre, art, and fashion.

However, the magazine was not solely devoted to news. Its feature, ‘Life Goes To a …’, reflected ordinary readers’ everyday lives — covering everything from high school graduations to debutante parties. Before the internet and mobile phone services allowed immediate access to news and images, the world — both big and small — was reflected in Life magazine.

This exhibition features photographs selected from the magazine’s and the photographers’ archives, including works by Margaret Bourke-White, Alfred Eisenstaedt, Harry Benson, Nina Leen, Andreas Feininger, Loomis Dean, Abe Frajndlich, Carl Mydans, and John Dominis, among many others.

Life ceased weekly publication in 1972 but remained a monthly publication until 2000 and continued to release special editions.

In 2024, the publication rights were acquired with plans to resume regular print issues. Life will forever be known as a breakthrough for photography in popular culture and as a window into 20th-century American life.

‘Looking at Life’ is on at Staley-Wise Gallery in New York until February 21.

Image credits: Courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery