Life Magazine: A Window into 20th-Century America

Matt Growcoot
A black-and-white aerial photo shows a large crowd of people, mostly men in hats and dark coats, walking densely along a city sidewalk next to two parked vintage cars. The scene appears busy and energetic.
Hats In The Garment District, New York, 1930. Photo by Margaret Bourke-White / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York.

There was a time when a third of the American public eagerly awaited the weekly delivery of Life magazine. And now a gallery in New York is celebrating the photojournalism that helped Life become a sensation.

Founded by Henry Luce in 1936 as a general-interest magazine, Life placed an emphasis on photojournalism, devoting more space to photographs than to the printed word. The great photographers of the day were recruited to record the world’s most significant events and extraordinary accomplishments in politics, science, religion, theatre, art, and fashion.

A woman wearing a wide-brimmed hat and vintage polka-dot dress smiles at the camera while holding a cigarette in a long holder, seated at a table with jewelry and accessories.
Marlene Dietrich at a Costume Ball, Berlin, 1929. Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A man crouches on the floor of a studio, pouring paint from a can onto a large canvas laid flat. The background shows unfinished walls and a completed abstract painting standing upright.
Jackson Pollock in his studio, Springs, Long Island, New York, 1949. Photo by Martha Holmes / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
Black and white photo of a grand, ornate staircase with chandeliers and elaborate carvings; a person in mid-leap dances up the steps, creating a dynamic contrast with the elegant, historic architecture.
Gene Kelly dancing on the steps of the Paris Opera, Paris, France, 1960. Photo by Loomis Dean / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A man in a suit stands on cracked desert ground, holding a cigarette holder to his mouth. He looks thoughtfully ahead, with one hand in his pocket. His long shadow stretches across the sunlit landscape under a mostly clear sky.
Noel Coward, Las Vegas, 1955. Photo by Loomis Dean / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A group of soldiers loads supplies into the open nose cargo hold of a large military transport aircraft, with its propeller engines and wheels visible, on an outdoor airfield.
Crewmen unloading huge B-50 bomber engine used as spare, from the belly of a C-124 Cargo plane upon arrival at Strategic Air Commands’s advance base, 1951. Photo by Margaret Bourke-White / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A woman with platinum blonde, wavy hair and red lipstick rests her hand on her cheek, eyes closed, wearing a black top against a softly blurred blue background.
Daydreaming Marilyn, California, 1953. Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley- Wise Gallery, New York
A man in swim trunks leans against a wall while a woman in a bikini embraces him. They stand closely together in a sunlit indoor space, appearing relaxed and affectionate.
Steve McQueen and his wife, Neile Adams, at home, California, 1963. Photo by John Dominis / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A sailor passionately kisses a woman in a white dress amid a crowd in Times Square, New York City, celebrating the end of World War II. People around them smile, walk, and observe the joyful scene.
VJ Day, August 14, 1945, Times Square, NY. Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York

However, the magazine was not solely devoted to news. Its feature, ‘Life Goes To a …’, reflected ordinary readers’ everyday lives — covering everything from high school graduations to debutante parties. Before the internet and mobile phone services allowed immediate access to news and images, the world — both big and small — was reflected in Life magazine.

A large audience sits in rows, all wearing 3D glasses and facing forward, watching something off-frame in a black and white photograph.
Audience watches premiere of “Bwana Devil” wearing Polaroid spectacles to enjoy the three dimensional sequences, Hollywood, CA, 1952. Photo by J.R. Eyerman / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A group of excited young men pose and cheer on top of and around an old pickup truck on a city street, with tall buildings in the background.
Brooklyn Dodger fans celebrating 1955 World Series victory, Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 1955. Photo by Martha Holmes / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A couple stands close together on a sidewalk, their upper bodies out of frame. The sunlight casts a clear shadow of them embracing or possibly kissing on the pavement. Grass borders the sidewalk on one side.
Teenage dating, 1961. Photo by Carl Iwasaki / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
Five men and one boy wearing hats and overalls sit on a railroad track, facing away from the camera. Trees, a dirt road, and parked vehicles are visible in the background.
Little boy with railroad workers, Arkansas, 1955. Photo by Leonard McCombe / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York

This exhibition features photographs selected from the magazine’s and the photographers’ archives, including works by Margaret Bourke-White, Alfred Eisenstaedt, Harry Benson, Nina Leen, Andreas Feininger, Loomis Dean, Abe Frajndlich, Carl Mydans, and John Dominis, among many others.

Life ceased weekly publication in 1972 but remained a monthly publication until 2000 and continued to release special editions.

Four men in suits and jackets sit in a circle, laughing and talking together, holding papers. They are in a large, indoor space with empty chairs and other people in the blurred background.
Clark Gable, Cary Grant, Bob Hope, and David Niven during Oscar show rehearsal, RKO Pantages Theatre, Hollywood, 1958. Photo by Leonard McCombe / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
Four men in work clothes and hats sit and lean on large tractor tires in a dusty outdoor setting with trucks and machinery in the background, appearing tired and contemplative.
Roustabouts take time off from their job, Freer, TX, 1937. Photo by Carl Mydans / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A group of women march arm-in-arm at a protest, some holding a sign that reads "Unite for Women’s Emancipation." They appear determined and united, with others marching behind them on a city street. Black and white photo.
Women in large parade down 5th Avenue on the 50th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted the women the right to vote, 1970. Photo by John Olson / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
A man in a military uniform sits on a counter, talking on a phone, while two men behind the counter interact. Shelves with goods and posters are visible in the background.
Jimmy Stewart talking behind counter at his father’s hardware store while his father chats with customer upon Stewart’s return from WWII, Indiana, PA, 1947. Photo by Peter Stackpole / Courtesy of The LIFE Picture Collection + Staley-Wise Gallery, New York.

In 2024, the publication rights were acquired with plans to resume regular print issues. Life will forever be known as a breakthrough for photography in popular culture and as a window into 20th-century American life.

‘Looking at Life’ is on at Staley-Wise Gallery in New York until February 21.

Image credits: Courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Actress Apologizes for Wrongly Accusing Magazine of Photoshopping Her Body
20 Photography Magazines You Should Definitely Follow on Instagram
New York Magazine Cover Features Photo of a Blacked-Out New York City
Legendary Surf Photographer Art Brewer Has Died
Discussion