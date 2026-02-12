Photo of Parastic Wasp Preying on Butterfly Eggs Wins Entomological Society Competition

The Royal Entomological Society has unveiled the winners of its annual photography competition, showcasing a stunning series of close-up images that reveal the hidden beauty and fascinating lives of insects.

The overall winner in the ’18 and over’ category is Raghuram Annadana for his photo Parasitic Play showing the eggs of a Banana Skipper butterfly taken in India. He captured a parasitic wasp in the act of laying its own eggs inside the butterfly eggs.

“I spotted Banana Skipper eggs on a banana leaf while out on a macro walk,” Annadana says. “Through the lens, the scene turned dramatic — a tiny parasitic wasp was laying its eggs inside the butterfly eggs. To give a sense of its size, each butterfly egg is just 1.8mm and the wasp is even tinier.”

Run by the UK’s leading insect science charity, the annual competition celebrates the growing community of amateur insect photographers. The Royal Entomological Society’s Photography Competition 2025 drew over 3,000 entries received from around the world, the largest ever number of entries ever compiled by the Society with photos taken in more than 110 different countries, highlighting both the rising popularity of macro photography and a shared passion for exploring nature through the lens.

The 2026 RES Photography Competition is now open for entries from all amateur insect photographers. The deadline for entries is 31 October, 2026. Visit the website for full details.