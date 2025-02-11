Photo Competition Shines a Light on the Secret World of Insects

Matt Growcoot
Close-up image of a robber fly showing its large, detailed red compound eyes and slender body against a light green background. The photo highlights the insect's intricate facial features and fine hairs.
This is a highly detailed stacked image of a living gnat ogre photographed in the field. A green background card was placed behind the subject to help with exposure to the tiny subject. Overall winner of The Royal Entomological Society 2024 Photography Competition. | Benjamin Salb

The Royal Entomological Society (RES) has announced the winners of its 2024 Photography Competition, unveiling an amazing selection of up-close images of fascinating insects.

The annual competition, organized by the UK’s leading insect science charity, celebrates the skill and creativity of amateur photographers, showcasing the diversity of insect life across the world. The competition received almost a thousand entries from keen photographers from 44 countries.

The overall winner in the 18 and over category is Benjamin Salb for his macro image of a gnat ogre, a species of robber fly. This tiny robber fly in the genus Holcocephala is found throughout the eastern United States. They have characteristic wide-set eyes and get their name because their diet consists almost entirely of gnats. Salb, from the United States, became interested in macro photography at the start of the pandemic.

“I love photographing gnat ogres because they’re such a challenge. They’re ridiculously small and very flighty. This is my most successful attempt so far, and I am very pleased with how the detailed eyes came out,” he says.

Close-up of a winged aphid on a beige surface. The insect has translucent wings, long antennae, and a segmented body. Its legs are thin and elongated, and it's perched on a small brown disk. The background is blurred.
This sycamore aphid has been attacked by a parasitoid braconid wasp. Having emerged from the aphid, the wasp larva has constructed a disc-like cocoon beneath the ‘mummified’ body of the aphid. Second place in The Royal Entomological Society 2024 Photography Competition. | Rupert Lees

The Under 18 category overall winner is 17-year-old German photographer Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas for his image of a large female jagged ambush bug (Phymata americana) waiting for prey on a flower head.

“While visiting family in Canada, one of my main target species was the jagged ambush bug. I found this one in an urban park in Montreal and was able to get a focus stack of it isolated against a black background,” says Tinker-Tasvalas.

Specially Commended

Close-up of an antlion larva partially buried in sand. The larva has a segmented body and prominent pincers, blending with the surrounding grains of various colors, including white, brown, and tan.
Antlion larva | Gustav Parenmark
A close-up image of an iridescent purple and blue beetle clinging to a thin beige twig against a soft purple background. The beetle's legs and antennae are visible, showcasing a vivid metallic sheen.
Violet leaf bettle | Tyler Redford
Close-up of a brown predatory water insect with a sleek body and visible antennae, holding and feeding on a smaller brown insect with delicate wings. The scene is set against a blurred natural background.
Water strider with its prey | Thomas Barbin
Close-up of a tiger beetle's head, showing iridescent green and bronze coloring, with prominent dark eyes, and spiky hairs around its mandibles. The beetle is partially submerged in dark, moist soil.
Western Tiger Bettle Larva | Thomas Barbin

Insect Behavior

An ant is hanging upside down on a green, delicate plant stem with heart-shaped seed pods, set against a blurred natural background.
Ants defend the aphids from their predators and, in turn, the aphids excrete honeydew that serves as food for them | Pepe Badia Marrero
A close-up of an orange beetle with open wings perched on a green blade of grass against a blurred green background. The beetle's antennae are extended, and its detailed body and legs are clearly visible.
The common red soldier beetle is unfolding its wings and taking off | Marc Brouwer
A dark-colored ant with a long, curved, brown stalk protruding from its body, topped with a small red sphere, stands on a green leaf against a black background.
A spiny ant clamps tightly onto a leaf while a
deadly Orphiocor dy ceps fungi sprouts from its
thorax | Marco Chan
Close-up of a dragonfly with vibrant yellow and black markings emerging from its exoskeleton on a twig. The background is softly blurred with shades of green and pink.
A darter dragonfly, resting after emerging
from its old skin | Luke Chambers
Close-up of a robber fly holding prey in its mouth. The fly's large compound eyes and spiny legs are prominent. The prey is a smaller insect, and both are positioned on a rough surface. The background is blurred.
A robber fly is eating a termite on a wooden fence | Jamie Spensley
Close-up of bubbles clustered on a green leaf, partially obscuring an insect underneath. The bubbles are clear and reflect light, creating a shiny texture against the smooth surface of the leaf.
Cuckoo spit clings to the stems, secreted by the nymphs of a froghopper commonly known as a spittlebug | Raghuram Annadana
Close-up of red ants swarming over a dead insect with large eyes, possibly a fly. The ants are gathered around the insect, showcasing their communal effort. The ground is rocky, with scattered twigs and debris.
A robber fly is being predated on by a group of
American furrowed ants | Benny Gauthier
A large white moth with intricate wing patterns rests on a textured branch. Next to it lies a cluster of small, round eggs. The background is a dark, blurred wood grain, highlighting the moth and eggs.
A female tiger moth laying eggs on a stick | Julian Lobo-Guerrero

Insect Portraits

Close-up of a pinkish, translucent insect perched on a plant. It has large, brown eyes and intricately shaped antennae. The plant features green leaves with purple accents. The background is dark, highlighting the insect's details.
A spittlebug, shedding its skin. Its unfolded
wings look like ears | Luke Chambers
Close-up of a moth's face showing intricate details. The moth has large, dark, compound eyes, a fuzzy white and yellow head, and a segmented proboscis. Its orange and yellow feathery scales contrast with the black background.
Botyodes Moth | Rahuram Annadana
Close-up of a blue-green insect with prominent antennae and textured surface. The body has intricate patterns and detailed features, set against a dark, blurred background. The image emphasizes the insect's vivid coloration and unique structure.
Electric blue longhorn | Douglas Barber
Close-up of a cricket with detailed features, including large eyes and long antennae, perched on a piece of wood. The background is softly blurred in shades of green and yellow, highlighting the insect's texture and structure.
Ji Yuan
Close-up of a red and black insect with large, compound eyes and segmented antennae, holding a small piece of wood. The background is a soft yellow, highlighting the intricate details and texture of the insect's head and body.
Hornet | Raghuram Annadana
A close-up of a green shield bug with a triangular-shaped back, sitting on a dark twig against a black background. The bug's detailed texture, eyes, and antennae are clearly visible.
Pentatomidae | Julian Lobo-Guerrero
Close-up of a bee emerging from a round hole in wood. The bee has large black eyes, yellow and black markings, and appears to be looking directly at the camera. The wood surface is light and smooth.
A male wasp emerges | Matthew Thomas
Extreme close-up of a beetle's face, showing its textured black head and detailed mandibles. Tiny grains are visible on the mandibles, and fine hairs surround its mouthparts. The image captures the intricate details of the beetle's features.
Sandy beetle | Ben James
Close-up of a blue damselfly facing forward. The image highlights its large, iridescent green eyes and detailed facial features. The insect's legs are visible, gripping a small twig. The background is out of focus in a dark hue.
A stacked image of a living damselfly taken in
the early morning. | Benjamin Salb

Smartphone

A close-up shot of a small black insect perched on a brown, fuzzy seed pod, with delicate white strands extending outward. The background is softly blurred, creating a peaceful and natural atmosphere.
A tiny fly on flowers | Marga Estrany
Close-up of a vibrant green algae-like surface with numerous round, clustered formations. A small black insect is seen resting in the middle, amidst a web of slender, wavy threads connecting the clusters.
A shore fly landing on algae | Gioi Ha Van
A black and white butterfly with intricate patterns on its wings perches delicately on the tip of a green leaf. The background is a soft blend of blue, green, and yellow hues, creating a serene setting.
Blue Pierrots butterfly | Sritam Kumar Sethy
A metallic green bee is perched inside a white flower with a yellow center. Its iridescent body contrasts with the delicate petals. The background is a soft focus of green, highlighting the bee and flower.
A green metallic sweat bee collecting pollen on a flower | Antaryami Das

Matt Doogue, one of the competition judges and professional macro photographer comments: “We had the privilege of reviewing nearly a thousand submissions from photographers around the world, so deciding on the winning entries was never going to be an easy task. It’s inspiring to see so many people capturing these extraordinary and intricate glimpses of insects and celebrating their beauty and diversity. While technology can often distance us from nature, these photographs highlight how it can also bring us closer. With affordable and accessible equipment, and even smartphones now capable of impressive macro photography, it’s easier than ever to explore and marvel at the insect world.”

Insects in Their Environment

Close-up of a reddish-brown weevil with long curved snout perched on a green leaf with visible bite marks. The insect's details are sharply focused against a blurred background.
An acorn weevil on an oak leaf. | Matthew Thomas
Silhouette of a praying mantis on a rock with a blurred sunset in the background, creating a warm and tranquil atmosphere. The light reflects softly on the water, accentuating the mantis's distinct shape.
A backlit shot of an Iris oratoria during sunrise. | Panagiotis Dalagiorgos
Close-up of a banded longhorn beetle on tree bark with bright yellow lichen. The beetle features distinct black and white stripes. The background shows a sunrise over distant hills, casting a warm glow.
A banded alder borer (Rosalia funebris) as the sun sets in the background. | Thomas Barbin
Close-up of a blue-eyed damselfly perched on a white flower petal. The background is dark, while the damselfly's wings are blurred, creating a golden, shimmering effect. The focus is on the insect's vibrant blue eyes.
A damselfly settling down amongst the daisies. | Lee Frost
Close-up shot of a bee's face, covered in droplets, surrounded by blurred yellow petals. The focus is on the bee's textured fur, antennae, and compound eyes, creating a vibrant and detailed scene.
A tiny flower bee sits on a yellow corn marigold flower. | Ryan Dale

A close-up photo of a praying mantis perched on a twig, set against a soft, blurred beige background. The mantis's intricate details and textures are clearly visible, with its antennae extended forward.

A camouflaged stick insect blends seamlessly among dried branches and vegetation, surrounded by soft, muted tones of brown and green. The insect's elongated body mimics the thin stems, making it challenging to spot.
A close-up photo of a nymph. | Panagiotis Dalagiorgos

Under 18s

Close-up of a small yellow crab spider on a yellow flower bud. The spider blends with the flower, showcasing its camouflage. The black background highlights the intricate details of the spider and the flower's textures.
A backlit shot of an Iris oratoria during sunrise. Winner of the Under 18s category. | Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas
Close-up of a black ladybug larva near a cluster of yellow, translucent ladybug pupae with black markings on a green leaf. The scene shows various stages of development on the leaf surface.
A ladybird larva feeding on a colony of aphids. Second place in the Under 18s category. | Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas

The entries to the Over-18s competition were submitted under the categories: insect behaviour, insect portraits, insects in their environment, and images taken on smartphones. The winner and runner-up in both the over-18 and under-18 categories received an OM System camera and a cash prize, sponsored to encourage talent in insect photography.

The 2025 RES Photography Competition is now open for entries, inviting all amateur photographers to submit their favorite images of insects To find out more and view the full gallery of winning images, visit the website.

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A split image. The left side shows a silhouette of a praying mantis on a leaf against a pinkish sunset sky. The right side features a close-up of two bees with striped patterns resting on thin branches against a blurred colorful background. Pair of Sleeping Bees Wins Insect Photography Contest
A secretary bird with a crest of feathers is captured mid-motion, holding a large insect in its open beak. The bird's eyes are partially covered by a membrane, and it stands against a blurred green background. Bird Reveals Its Third Eyelid in Scientific Photo Competition
A Photo of a Caiman Wearing a Crown of Butterflies
AI weather Can AI Win a Photography Competition? Take the Turing Test
Discussion