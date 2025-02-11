Photo Competition Shines a Light on the Secret World of Insects

The Royal Entomological Society (RES) has announced the winners of its 2024 Photography Competition, unveiling an amazing selection of up-close images of fascinating insects.

The annual competition, organized by the UK’s leading insect science charity, celebrates the skill and creativity of amateur photographers, showcasing the diversity of insect life across the world. The competition received almost a thousand entries from keen photographers from 44 countries.

The overall winner in the 18 and over category is Benjamin Salb for his macro image of a gnat ogre, a species of robber fly. This tiny robber fly in the genus Holcocephala is found throughout the eastern United States. They have characteristic wide-set eyes and get their name because their diet consists almost entirely of gnats. Salb, from the United States, became interested in macro photography at the start of the pandemic.

“I love photographing gnat ogres because they’re such a challenge. They’re ridiculously small and very flighty. This is my most successful attempt so far, and I am very pleased with how the detailed eyes came out,” he says.

The Under 18 category overall winner is 17-year-old German photographer Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas for his image of a large female jagged ambush bug (Phymata americana) waiting for prey on a flower head.

“While visiting family in Canada, one of my main target species was the jagged ambush bug. I found this one in an urban park in Montreal and was able to get a focus stack of it isolated against a black background,” says Tinker-Tasvalas.

Matt Doogue, one of the competition judges and professional macro photographer comments: “We had the privilege of reviewing nearly a thousand submissions from photographers around the world, so deciding on the winning entries was never going to be an easy task. It’s inspiring to see so many people capturing these extraordinary and intricate glimpses of insects and celebrating their beauty and diversity. While technology can often distance us from nature, these photographs highlight how it can also bring us closer. With affordable and accessible equipment, and even smartphones now capable of impressive macro photography, it’s easier than ever to explore and marvel at the insect world.”

The entries to the Over-18s competition were submitted under the categories: insect behaviour, insect portraits, insects in their environment, and images taken on smartphones. The winner and runner-up in both the over-18 and under-18 categories received an OM System camera and a cash prize, sponsored to encourage talent in insect photography.

The 2025 RES Photography Competition is now open for entries, inviting all amateur photographers to submit their favorite images of insects To find out more and view the full gallery of winning images, visit the website.