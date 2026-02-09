OM System Launches New TG-7 Kit Made for Microscopes

OM Digital Solutions has announced a new, specialized version of its OM System Tough TG-7 camera designed for microscopy and other industrial applications. The TG-7 Industry NY-TGV Super Adapter Kit with Microscope Adapter is designed for examinations, research, and testing.

The TG-7 Industry is a special version of the standard TG-7, a rugged, weather-sealed 12-megapixel compact camera released back in September 2023. The TG-7 Industry and its NY-TGV Super Adapter enable users to attach the camera directly to a binocular stereoscopic microscope and capture close-up digital images.

The camera can connect to an external monitor via HDMI and show images at up to 200x magnification, depending on the objective lens of the attached binocular microscope.

Although the TG-7 Industry’s core functionality overlaps with the standard TG-7, there are some important differences. The TG-7 Industry’s Mode Dial has positions dedicated to useful functions, including the C1 position for focus-stacking mode and the C2 position for microscope adapter mode. Focus stacking is an important function for macro work, but it is worth noting that this mode is intended for standard macro photography, not when used with a microscope.

Speaking of macro capabilities, the TG-7 Industry, like the TG-7, can capture impressive close-ups straight out of the box, no microscope required. The camera’s minimum focusing distance in macro mode is just one centimeter (0.39 inches), delivering 7x magnification.

To recap, the TG-7’s primary features include a 12-megapixel Type 1/2.33-inch image sensor and a 25-100mm f/2-4.9 equivalent built-in zoom lens. This imaging pipeline is the same as it was in the Olympus TG-5 and TG-6 cameras.

The camera is supremely rugged. The TG-7 is waterproof down to 50 feet (15 meters), shockproof to seven-foot drops (2.1 meters), crushproof to 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of force, freezeproof to 14° F (-10° C), and dustproof. Officially, the camera is IPX8-rated for water and IPX6 for dust and other particulates. It is PetaPixel‘s pick for the Best Waterproof Camera under $1,000.

The TG-7 Industry NY-TGV Super Adapter Kit is quite a bit pricier than the standard TG-7, though. While the OM System Tough TG-7 is currently $549, the TG-7 Industry NY-TVG Super Adapter Kit will launch next month for $1,699.99 in the United States and $1,899.99 CAD in Canada.

Alongside the new TG-7 Industry and kit, OM System is also launching the U-OC Ultra C mount next month for $219.99 ($239.99 CAD). This is a coaxial and parfocal adjustment U-OC Ultra C mount designed for Evident microscopes.

