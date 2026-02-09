OM System Launches New TG-7 Kit Made for Microscopes

A digital camera is mounted on a white microscope examining a circuit board. Next to it, there is a black OM System TG-7 compact digital camera on a white background.

OM Digital Solutions has announced a new, specialized version of its OM System Tough TG-7 camera designed for microscopy and other industrial applications. The TG-7 Industry NY-TGV Super Adapter Kit with Microscope Adapter is designed for examinations, research, and testing.

The TG-7 Industry is a special version of the standard TG-7, a rugged, weather-sealed 12-megapixel compact camera released back in September 2023. The TG-7 Industry and its NY-TGV Super Adapter enable users to attach the camera directly to a binocular stereoscopic microscope and capture close-up digital images.

A black OM SYSTEM TG-7 camera is shown on the left, placed next to three detachable black camera lens adapters and accessories arranged in a row on a white background.

The camera can connect to an external monitor via HDMI and show images at up to 200x magnification, depending on the objective lens of the attached binocular microscope.

A digital microscope examines a circuit board on a desk; its camera is connected to a monitor displaying a magnified image of the circuit board’s electronic components.

A man in a white lab coat examines a circuit board under a digital microscope on a wooden table, with a display screen showing a close-up of the board.

Although the TG-7 Industry’s core functionality overlaps with the standard TG-7, there are some important differences. The TG-7 Industry’s Mode Dial has positions dedicated to useful functions, including the C1 position for focus-stacking mode and the C2 position for microscope adapter mode. Focus stacking is an important function for macro work, but it is worth noting that this mode is intended for standard macro photography, not when used with a microscope.

Speaking of macro capabilities, the TG-7 Industry, like the TG-7, can capture impressive close-ups straight out of the box, no microscope required. The camera’s minimum focusing distance in macro mode is just one centimeter (0.39 inches), delivering 7x magnification.

To recap, the TG-7’s primary features include a 12-megapixel Type 1/2.33-inch image sensor and a 25-100mm f/2-4.9 equivalent built-in zoom lens. This imaging pipeline is the same as it was in the Olympus TG-5 and TG-6 cameras.

A person in a lab coat adjusts a camera attached to a microscope, focusing carefully while sitting at a desk. The background is blurred.

A white microscope with a digital camera attached is positioned on a light wooden table, focused on examining a blue circuit board placed on its base.

A white laboratory microscope with dual eyepieces and a digital camera attached to the top, viewed from above on a white background.

A digital camera is attached to a stereomicroscope, which is focused on a blue electronic circuit board placed on the microscope's stage. The background is white.

The camera is supremely rugged. The TG-7 is waterproof down to 50 feet (15 meters), shockproof to seven-foot drops (2.1 meters), crushproof to 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of force, freezeproof to 14° F (-10° C), and dustproof. Officially, the camera is IPX8-rated for water and IPX6 for dust and other particulates. It is PetaPixel‘s pick for the Best Waterproof Camera under $1,000.

The TG-7 Industry NY-TGV Super Adapter Kit is quite a bit pricier than the standard TG-7, though. While the OM System Tough TG-7 is currently $549, the TG-7 Industry NY-TVG Super Adapter Kit will launch next month for $1,699.99 in the United States and $1,899.99 CAD in Canada.

Buy the OM System Tough TG-7 new on B&HBuy the OM System Tough TG-7 used on KEH.com

Alongside the new TG-7 Industry and kit, OM System is also launching the U-OC Ultra C mount next month for $219.99 ($239.99 CAD). This is a coaxial and parfocal adjustment U-OC Ultra C mount designed for Evident microscopes.

Image credits: OM System

