You Won’t See Another Super Bowl Ad Like This One

Jeremy Gray

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos teamed up yet again with famous actor Emma Stone for what is very likely to be the only Super Bowl commercial this year shot on 35mm Kodak 2302 black and white film stock with Panavision lenses.

The new, beautiful black-and-white ad campaign was shot for Squarespace and centers on Stone’s efforts to register emmastone.com, a domain that was, unfortunately and expectedly, already in use.

The multi-part advertisements follow Stone’s journey to reclaim a piece of her digital identity, leveraging the high-contrast Kodak 2302 film stock, which is often used for printing and very rarely as a camera negative. Kodak 2302 has a very slow speed, strong contrast, and very fine film grain. Mathieu Zarbatany, Group Creative Director at Squarespace, tells PetaPixel that the team chose Kodak 2302 for its rich tonal structure and distinct texture.

Black and white poster with fragmented images of a woman's face showing emotional expressions. The word "unavailable" is partially blurred. Text at the top reads "Squarespace Presents A Requiem of Unrequited Anguish," featuring Emma Stone.

A surreal, black-and-white poster shows a modern, abstract building on a rocky island under stormy clouds. The title "unavailable" appears blurred in the center. Text credits include Emma Stone and "Squarespace Presents.

A black-and-white image of a woman gazing upward with light highlighting her face. The word “unavailable” is projected vertically along her cheek like a tear. Text at the top reads: “Squarespace Presents: A Requiem of Unrepentant Anguish starring Emma Stone.”.

For the two-time Oscar-winning Stone, the ad campaign is not entirely an act.

“This commercial is based on true events. Having the opportunity to play myself in my own home was a joy and a memory I won’t soon forget, despite the pain that came rushing back. Thank you Squarespace for honoring my experience,” Stone says.

She is no stranger to working with Lanthimos. The two are very frequent collaborators, working together most recently on Bugonia, Kinds of Kindness, and perhaps most famously, the beautifully shot Poor Things in 2023, which PetaPixel has written about numerous times. Actually, Lanthimos is a pretty regular name on PetaPixel, as the filmmaker is not just a talented photographer himself, but also a massive fan of 35mm film.

For Bugonia, Lanthimos used the full 3:2 aspect ratio of 35mm film, which is a very unusual choice in Hollywood. He is also playing with aspect ratio norms in the new series of advertisements for Squarespace, having shot them in open gate 4:3 aspect ratio on an Arri 235 with Panavision Primo lenses.

A close-up black and white photo of a human eye with the word "unavailable" blurry across the pupil. Small text at the bottom reads: "Squarespace Presents A Requiem of Unrequited Anguish," starring Emma Stone.

Black and white poster with an upside-down, geometric building on top and the word "unavailable" vertically centered. At the bottom, text credits Squarespace, the film title, and features Emma Stone. Minimalist, modern design.

A woman illuminated by a laptop screen sits in darkness, with "unavailable" in blurred text at the bottom. The image is mostly black, and text at the top mentions Squarespace and Emma Stone.

A pile of burning laptops emits smoke in a dark setting. Above, the word "unavailable" appears vertically. Text at the bottom mentions "Squarespace Presents" and "A Requiem of Unrepentant Anguish," starring Emma Stone.

A close-up black-and-white photo of a woman's face with a single tear on her cheek. The text beside her reads "Unavailable" vertically and lists credits for "Squarespace Presents" and "Emma Stone.

A grayscale poster shows a distressed woman screaming above a surreal building on a rocky island. The word "unavailable" appears at the top, with some letters faded. Credits at the bottom mention Squarespace and Emma Stone.

“We shot everything in open gate at a 4×3 aspect ratio to preserve as much vertical information as possible. That extra height gives us more flexibility and a stronger sense of presence in the frame. We are releasing the work in that original format, including the negative film frame borders, so the audience experiences the material as it was captured rather than a cropped or adapted version,” explains Zarbatany.

There will be many interesting, well-shot ads airing during the Super Bowl tonight. For many, the commercials are even more exciting than the game. However, despite what is sure to be a healthy mix of funny, poignant, and cinematic ads, it’s a very safe bet that none will look quite like Lanthimos’ new Squarespace ads.

Image credits: Squarespace, Yorgos Lanthimos

