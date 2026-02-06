The Best of Bird Photography: 2025 SINWP Winners

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers has revealed the winners of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 in aid of the RSPB.

Gary Neville, from Surrey, England, has won the competition for his photograph of a Dalmatian pelican on Lake Kerkini in northern Greece. “I captured this image while leaning over the side of a boat, keeping my camera away from the surface of the water, while watching the Dalmatian pelicans slowly get closer and closer to the boat in anticipation of a fish from the boatman — the fish are considered low quality and unsuitable for sale, and are instead thrown back to the local wildlife.”

Neville, who took the winning photograph on a Sony Alpha 1 and Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8, also took third place.

Now in its eighth year, SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year has raised nearly £20,000 ($27,200) in support of vital conservation initiatives led by the RSPB.

“With over 2,200 photographs submitted from around the globe, the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 competition has revealed a stunning celebration of avian beauty, from kingfishers and bald eagles to owls, flamingos, and countless species beyond. The diversity and quality of the entries have been truly breathtaking,” a press release reads.

For more, head to the SINWP website.