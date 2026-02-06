The Best of Bird Photography: 2025 SINWP Winners

Matt Growcoot
A collage of three birds: a standing emperor penguin on the left, a Dalmatian pelican with ruffled feathers in the center, and an osprey catching a fish over water on the right.
Photo credit: Renato Granieri, Gary Neville, and Liam McBride.

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers has revealed the winners of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 in aid of the RSPB.

Gary Neville, from Surrey, England, has won the competition for his photograph of a Dalmatian pelican on Lake Kerkini in northern Greece. “I captured this image while leaning over the side of a boat, keeping my camera away from the surface of the water, while watching the Dalmatian pelicans slowly get closer and closer to the boat in anticipation of a fish from the boatman — the fish are considered low quality and unsuitable for sale, and are instead thrown back to the local wildlife.”

Neville, who took the winning photograph on a Sony Alpha 1 and Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8, also took third place.

A Dalmatian pelican with ruffled white feathers and a large orange bill floats on calm water, its reflection visible below. The sky and water are gray-blue. The photographer's name, Gary Neville, appears in the top left corner.
SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2025. | Gary Neville
A great grey owl flies low over snow with wings spread wide, staring directly ahead. The background is bright and snowy. Photo credit: Maggie Bullock.
Maggie Bullock. Second place.
A pelican skims the surface of calm water with its wings outstretched, creating gentle ripples and a clear reflection. Distant mountains and a cloudy sky are visible in the background.
Gary Neville. Third place.

Now in its eighth year, SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year has raised nearly £20,000 ($27,200) in support of vital conservation initiatives led by the RSPB.

“With over 2,200 photographs submitted from around the globe, the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 competition has revealed a stunning celebration of avian beauty, from kingfishers and bald eagles to owls, flamingos, and countless species beyond. The diversity and quality of the entries have been truly breathtaking,” a press release reads.

Two sandhill cranes with outstretched wings appear to be dancing or interacting mid-air at sunset, while two other cranes stand nearby in a field with blurred trees in the background.
Dennis Liu. Awarded Gold.
A female merganser duck with a crest on its head swims on calm water while raindrops fall around it, creating a soft, misty atmosphere.
Dennis Liu. Awarded Gold.
A hawk with white and brown feathers perches on a bare, curved tree branch against a soft, colorful sky at sunset.
Ann Aveyard. Awarded Gold.
A sharp-eyed hawk with gray plumage perches on a mossy post, looking over its shoulder against a blurred green background.
‘The Natural World’ by Karen Fitzsimmons. Awarded Gold.
A hummingbird hovers in midair, feeding from the yellow center of a vibrant orange flower against a soft green blurred background.
‘Hummingbird and a Mexican sunflower’ by Sarah Keates. Awarded Gold.
Two birds face each other in silhouette on calm water, creating a heart shape with their necks, against a warm, golden-orange misty background at sunrise or sunset.
Patryk Kurc. Awarded Gold.
A king penguin stands upright on a pebbled beach at sunset, with distant mountains and blurred penguins in the background. The sky is softly lit with warm, pastel colors.
Renato Granieri. Awarded Gold.
An osprey in mid-flight dives toward water with its wings spread and talons extended, ready to catch prey. The background is a blur of green, indicating a natural outdoor setting.
Liam McBride. Awarded Gold.
A spotted kingfisher perches on a branch, gripping a fish in its beak. Water droplets fall from the fish, and the background is a soft, blurred green.
Braeme Holland. Awarded Gold.
A brown owl with white spots flies directly toward the camera, wings outstretched and eyes focused, with a blurred green background of foliage.
Edwin Godinho. Awarded Gold.
A kestrel with speckled feathers perches among the twisted branches of a weathered tree, with a warm, blurred background.
Emma Brooke. Awarded Gold.
A bald eagle with wings spread wide clutches a fish in its talons, droplets of water trailing behind, against a blurred blue background.
‘The Catch’ by Janet Gustin. Awarded Gold.
A bird standing on a bird.
‘Sparrowhawk with Starling’ by Jim Munday. Awarded Gold.
A colorful bird with iridescent green, blue, and orange feathers perches on a succulent stem, singing in light rain against a blurred green and pink background.
Braeme Holland. Awarded Gold.
A great grey owl flies directly toward the camera with its wings fully spread and yellow eyes focused, set against a blurred background of green and brown foliage.
Arne Bivrin. Awarded Gold.
A kestrel with spotted brown and gray plumage perches on a branch, gripping a small rodent in its beak against a blurred brownish-green background.
Arne Bivrin. Awarded Gold.
A sharp-shinned hawk with yellow eyes and spread wings soars in mid-flight, its feathers detailed and tail fanned out against a blurred brown background.
‘Sparrowhawk’ by Alan Lambert. Awarded Gold.
A great blue heron stands on grass with its beak open, holding a fish inside its mouth, ready to swallow. The background is blurred greenery and water.
Angela Sanchez. Awarded Gold.

For more, head to the SINWP website.

