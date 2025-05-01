Google Gemini AI App Can Now Edit Your Photos

Google is rolling out native image editing tools within its Gemini app, allowing users to modify both AI-generated images and personal photos uploaded from their devices.

The update expands on features first introduced in Google’s AI Studio earlier this year, offering users multi-step editing options directly integrated into the Gemini chatbot.

With the new tools, users can change image backgrounds, add or replace objects, and apply visual edits such as altering hair color.

“For example, you can upload a personal photo and prompt Gemini to generate an image of what you’d look like with different hair colors,” the company explains in a blog post.

“Or you could ask Gemini to create a first draft of a bedtime story about dragons and provide images to go along with the story.”

Google gave a photo of a dog as an example which was first edited so the dog is wearing a baseball cap, then edited so it is still wearing the hat but at a beach. The results are pretty convincing and could be useful for a photographer engaged in commercial or product work.

The editing process is designed to be intuitive and conversational. Google describes the flow as “richer, more contextual,” with AI responses incorporating both text and visuals to respond more fully to user prompts.

To address concerns about misinformation and AI images, all images created or altered through Gemini’s native tools will include Google’s invisible SynthID watermark. The company is also testing the addition of a visible watermark to further distinguish AI-generated content.

The image editing rollout begins this week, with availability expanding across more than 45 languages and most countries in the coming weeks.

New skill unlocked: Gemini 2 Flash model is really awesome at removing watermarks in images! pic.twitter.com/6QIk0FlfCv — Deedy (@deedydas) March 15, 2025

When Google first unveiled Gemini’s native image editing earlier this year, people began using it to remove watermarks from photos. It prompted concern and criticism among the photo community.

Image credits: Google.