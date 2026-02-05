BASE Jumper’s Yosemite Instagram Video Lands Him in Hot Water With the Feds

A BASE jumper has been charged with a federal offense after he posted an Instagram video of himself leaping off Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park.

SFGate reports that Jack Propeck is facing a criminal complaint for “delivering a person by parachute”. It appears someone tipped off a Yosemite park ranger about Propeck’s video.

The video, which is still on Propeck’s IG page, was posted on October 8, 2025, and is captioned “Track like you mean it”. The song Bleed American by the band Jimmy Eat World is playing in the background. It was filmed on an Insta360 X5.

In the complaint, park ranger Cody Hays says he received a tip that included screenshots from Propeck’s video. “The video shows an individual running off a cliff (Glacier Point) and free-falling through the air above Yosemite Valley,” Hays says. “I recognized the site that the individual jumps from as Glacier Point, a viewpoint within Yosemite National Park.”

According to the affidavit, there were comments on the video asking if the jump was legal. Propeck allegedly replied: “I have a permit”. Hays says Yosemite does not issue permits for BASE jumping. The comments have since been disabled.

Hays says he contacted Propeck by phone to “discuss the video”. Hays claims he told him that it wasn’t him in the video and that “he just posts cool videos to his page”. When Hays pointed out his face was in it, Propeck allegedly told him that he “use artificial intelligence to superimpose his face onto the video”.

Propeck’s Instagram page is filled with videos that apparently show him BASE jumping in locations all over the world. In one video, he lands on a massive sandstone desert tower in what looks like Castle Valley, Moab, Utah. In another video, he jumps from a high building in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

A few months ago, during the government shutdown, a lack of staff meant that Yosemite saw a surge in illegal activities, including BASE jumping, flying illegal drones, and hikers climbing without a permit.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.