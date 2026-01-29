VSCO Users Can Now Make Edits Via an AI Prompt

VSCO has added a new prompt-based image editing tool to its app, allowing photographers to simply describe the edits they want to see in natural language.

The feature is an addition to AI Lab, which was launched back in October. Called Prompt, VSCO users can describe the changes they want in their own words, whether it’s an adjustment to color, lighting, tones, crops, or refining other details.

Rather than using sliders and buttons traditionally offered by the app, users can simply ask the AI to boost the contrast or dehaze the image. As is always the case with AI, there are seemingly endless possibilities of what can be done with it. Users can ask Prompt to fix the stray hairs on a portrait, or bring back the blown-out sky, or make it look like a point-and-shoot camera from the 90s.

Similar to Generative Fill on Photoshop, Prompt will offer more than one option so photographers can pick the edit they like best.

“Endless possibilities are amazing but it’s a lot to figure out,” says a VSCO representative. “I think we as photographers are all trying to figure out how to make these new technologies work for us. At VSCO we’re excited about empowering photographers with new tools that help their business.”

VSCO users can show how they are getting on with the new feature by using #ailab when uploading to the app.

Prompt is available now for VSCO Pro members and the ability to work across multiple-generations is rolling out in early February.

When AI Lab launched in October, it came with just one tool: Remove. As well as Prompt, it has since added Upscale to that list, which can boost resolution up to 4X.

“While AI Lab is a part of the Pro membership anyone can try these tools out for free, no trial needed,” a spokesperson adds.

VSCO’s new AI Lab relies upon a combination of Black Forest Lab’s FLUX.1 and FLUX.2 models, combined with proprietary, purpose-built tech made for photographers.

VSCO says that it recently conducted a study via a third-party research firm of 400 photographers in North America, 83% reported using AI for their work, including 38% who use AI more than last year and 29% who began using AI this year.

Update 1/29: VSCO’s AI Lab uses Black Forest Lab’s FLUX.1 and FLUX.2 models.

Image credits: VSCO