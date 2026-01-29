VSCO Users Can Now Make Edits Via an AI Prompt

Matt Growcoot
A woman sits on a wooden chair in three side-by-side photos. She wears a green sweater with black pants (left), a red sweater with blue jeans (center), and a green sweater with white pants (right), each against a different colored background.
Prompt is the latest addition to VSCO’s AI Lab.

VSCO has added a new prompt-based image editing tool to its app, allowing photographers to simply describe the edits they want to see in natural language.

The feature is an addition to AI Lab, which was launched back in October. Called Prompt, VSCO users can describe the changes they want in their own words, whether it’s an adjustment to color, lighting, tones, crops, or refining other details.

A black-and-white photo shows an older man sitting on steps, wearing a coat and sneakers, holding a phone. The image is split in two: on the left he wears sunglasses, on the right he does not. Text reads “VSCO” and “LOSE THE SHADES.”.
Prompt can be used to remove items, such as glasses.

Rather than using sliders and buttons traditionally offered by the app, users can simply ask the AI to boost the contrast or dehaze the image. As is always the case with AI, there are seemingly endless possibilities of what can be done with it. Users can ask Prompt to fix the stray hairs on a portrait, or bring back the blown-out sky, or make it look like a point-and-shoot camera from the 90s.

Similar to Generative Fill on Photoshop, Prompt will offer more than one option so photographers can pick the edit they like best.

Four donuts with different glaze colors—pink, white, caramel, and chocolate—are arranged in a 2x2 grid on a wooden surface. Text reads “VSCO” (top left) and “EXPAND YOUR PALETTE.” (top right).

“Endless possibilities are amazing but it’s a lot to figure out,” says a VSCO representative. “I think we as photographers are all trying to figure out how to make these new technologies work for us. At VSCO we’re excited about empowering photographers with new tools that help their business.”

VSCO users can show how they are getting on with the new feature by using #ailab when uploading to the app.

Prompt is available now for VSCO Pro members and the ability to work across multiple-generations is rolling out in early February.

Split image of a modern, white, ribbed interior space; top half shows many people walking inside, while the bottom half shows the same space empty, highlighting the architecture. Text reads "VSCO" and "CLEAR THE ROOM".

When AI Lab launched in October, it came with just one tool: Remove. As well as Prompt, it has since added Upscale to that list, which can boost resolution up to 4X.

“While AI Lab is a part of the Pro membership anyone can try these tools out for free, no trial needed,” a spokesperson adds.

A person stands with arms raised above their head, set against a blue sky. The left side has fluffy clouds, while the right side is clear. The VSCO logo is in the top left, and the text "CONTROL THE WEATHER" is at the top right.

VSCO’s new AI Lab relies upon a combination of Black Forest Lab’s FLUX.1 and FLUX.2 models, combined with proprietary, purpose-built tech made for photographers.

VSCO says that it recently conducted a study via a third-party research firm of 400 photographers in North America, 83% reported using AI for their work, including 38% who use AI more than last year and 29% who began using AI this year.

Update 1/29: VSCO’s AI Lab uses Black Forest Lab’s FLUX.1 and FLUX.2 models.

Image credits: VSCO

, ,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
VSCO logo and text appear on a blue sky background, next to a phone screen showing the VSCO app interface with a Studio section and two photos: hands with water droplets and a child in a pink dress. VSCO Launches AI Lab to Help Photographers Save Time
VSCO Cam Update Brings Copy and Paste Feature for Batch Editing Photos
VSCO Adds Content-Aware Object Removal Tool to its App
VSCO Buys Trash, Adding AI-Editing Features to its Growing Video Support
Discussion