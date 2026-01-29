Photographer Captures Beautiful Wildflowers Using a Camera He Built

Kate Garibaldi

Three images: a vibrant orange-toned photo of blue flowers, a glass vase with colorful wildflowers on a dark green background, and a framed blue floral photo on the floor with a person’s feet visible in socks and shoes.

Through hand-built cameras and room-sized camera obscuras, Brendan Barry slows photography down to its most elemental processes. His latest project, Flowers for Bea, reveals how that practice can hold memory, ritual, and transformation within a single body of work.

Brendan Barry is a photographer, educator, and camera builder whose analogue practice is rooted in process, construction, and participation. Working almost exclusively with camera obscuras and hand-built photographic systems, he transforms ordinary spaces and objects into functioning cameras, inviting others into the physical and temporal experience of image-making. Alongside his artistic work, Barry is the founder and director of Positive Light Projects, a not-for-profit organization using the visual arts to engage and inspire.

Photography has been central to Barry’s life for as long as he can remember. Although photography was not offered as a subject at school, his interest in art led him to study at college, where he first encountered photography as a serious pursuit. What had previously been an intuitive and personal interest began to take shape as a viable professional path.

A large-format camera with a red bellows is set up in a studio, surrounded by multiple professional studio lights, reflectors, and a tripod on a wooden floor with a black and wood-paneled background.

Barry went on to study photography at university, worked professionally for six or seven years, and later returned to education to complete a Master’s degree. He subsequently became a teacher, a role that marked a significant turning point in his career. Teaching redirected his practice toward socially engaged creative work and laid the foundations for the collaborative, participatory approach that now defines his work.

“I’ve been interested in photography for as long as I can remember — it’s a medium that always seemed to make sense to me. Teaching was a really important turning point for me. It led me towards developing a more socially engaged creative practice,” Barry says.

Inside the Camera: Process as the Work

Barry’s practice is fundamentally process-led. He works exclusively with analogue photographic techniques and is motivated by the act of making itself, favoring hands-on, tangible approaches to photography over speed or efficiency. His work brings together construction, education, performance, and participation, often collapsing the boundaries between these disciplines.

At the center of this practice is the camera obscura. Barry constructs these spaces within highly specific environments, converting sheds, lifts, shops, balconies, caravans, shipping containers, abandoned buildings, and even the entire floor of a New York skyscraper into functioning cameras. He has also transformed everyday objects into cameras, including pineapples, logs, accordions, and loaves of bread.

A collage of 15 unusual homemade cameras, each built using creative materials like fruits, vegetables, wood, LEGO bricks, and household objects, all shown mounted on tripods or stands.

“A key shift came through making cameras, initially with my students. We built simple pinhole cameras and transformed classrooms into camera obscuras, which massively expanded my understanding of photography’s potential as a tool for engagement. Those early experiments led to much larger projects. In recent years I’ve converted a lift, a shed, a shop, an alcove, a balcony, a caravan, a shipping container, a flat in an empty London tower block, and even the entire floor of a New York skyscraper into cameras. I’ve also turned existing objects into cameras — including a pineapple, an old black-and-white darkroom enlarger, a log, an accordion, and even loaves of bread — and built cameras from scratch using materials ranging from plywood and sterling board to cardboard and Lego,” Barry says.

Each camera shapes not only the resulting image but also the experience of encountering it. The physical constraints of the space, the materials used, and the time required to make a photograph all influence how participants engage with the process. These environments frequently operate simultaneously as studios, darkrooms, classrooms, and meeting points, shaped by the histories and concerns of the places and people involved.

“The relationship between form, process, image, and experience sits at the heart of my practice. I’m fascinated by the mechanics of vision and analogue photographic processes — the action of light through a lens, the heightened awareness that comes from being inside a camera obscura,” Barry says.

A white caravan painted to look like a retro camera is parked outdoors. The door is open, revealing a dark interior. A small chalkboard sign stands on the ground beside the caravan. Buildings are in the background.

A group of thirteen people stands in a line outdoors, holding bags, in front of a white building decorated to look like a large camera. Trees and cloudy sky are visible in the background.

A woman illuminated by red light stands inside a room, facing a projector. A colorful image of a building and greenery is projected onto the wall beside her. Her face is partially lit by the projected light.

A person stands in a room with darkened windows, holding a circular reflector. Projected images of buildings appear on large screens, with light sources and equipment arranged around the wooden floor.

A building with a wall of pictures on it.

Flowers for Bea: Family, Ritual, and Time

Flowers for Bea is a book of still life photographs of wildflowers collected close to Barry’s home in Devon. The images were created inside a room-sized camera obscura using two distinct analogue processes, each requiring extended exposure times and careful chemical control. In some cases, a single successful photograph required up to eight hours of exposure.

The work was made during the spring, summer, and early autumn of 2020. During the Covid lockdowns, Barry took daily walks with his daughter around their neighbourhood. Over time, these walks developed into a shared ritual of gathering wildflowers, including California poppy, cow parsley, cornflower, Queen Anne’s lace, hogweed, field scabious, dove’s foot, crane’s bill, and meadow buttercup, which were then brought home, arranged in vases, and photographed.

A person leans forward in a dark room, illuminated by the glow of a round light or lens in front of their face, creating dramatic shadows and a mysterious atmosphere.

A water strider insect is seen from below on the surface of water, with blue grid lines and small red dots marking its leg positions. The scene is brightly lit against a dark background.

A square photograph of red poppies in a glass jar, set against a deep blue background. The flowers have drooping stems and are arranged on a gray surface. The photo print lies on a light gray table.

Barry initially built a camera obscura and a darkroom in his garden shed. When restrictions eased, he moved the project into a disused gym in town. Some images were made using simple paper negatives, while others employed a complex color reversal process he pioneered. All photographs were captured directly onto photosensitive chromogenic paper, with shifts in ambient temperature and chemical concentration affecting color balance and exposure, making each image singular and impossible to repeat.

“This work is, at its heart, about family. These are representations of flowers, of course, but they are also signs of complex improvisations with chemicals, paper, light, and time. I do not know what the image is going to be like at the start of the process: each one is a small revelation,” Barry says.

A moody, artistic photograph featuring two vibrant orange poppies and delicate yellow flowers against a dark, textured background with abstract, painterly patterns in earthy tones.

A bouquet of wildflowers, including yellow, white, and purple blooms, arranged in a glass vase on a stone surface, set against a dark blue textured background with dramatic lighting.

A small glass jar filled with water holds several red poppies with drooping stems, set against a deep blue background on a gray surface.

A small glass vase containing a colorful arrangement of wildflowers, including orange, pink, and blue blooms, sits on a dark textured surface against a deep green background.

A pink poppy flower and a closed bud on green stems stand against a vibrant blue and white abstract background, creating a dreamy, ethereal effect.

A single pink and white dahlia flower with two buds and green leaves stands against a moody, textured blue-green background.

A stylized flower with two stems, one with a large green blossom and the other with a closed bud, stands against a vivid orange, painterly background.

Scale, Slowness, and Shared Discovery

Barry frequently works at an ultra-large scale, producing photographs ranging from 8×10 inches to as large as 50×100 inches. At these dimensions, conventional photographic equipment is often unavailable, requiring him to design and build cameras, lighting systems, and support structures from scratch. This necessity is central to the work, slowing the photographic process and demanding sustained attention and care.

The resulting images register extraordinary levels of detail, often revealing elements beyond the limits of human vision. At scale, the photographs take on an uncanny quality, suggesting the presence of something that was always there but previously unnoticed. Barry emphasizes that this quality can only be fully understood through direct, in-person viewing.

Collaboration remains integral to this way of working. Barry regularly invites others into the camera itself, encouraging participation in analogue photographic processes. The moment an image appears in the developer tray becomes a shared experience, transforming the photograph into a record not only of a subject, but of collective learning, problem-solving, and discovery.

“The photograph becomes not just an object, but a record of a shared experience — of learning, problem-solving, and making something together. The moment when an image appears in the developer tray is often shared, and that collective sense of discovery and transformation is incredibly powerful,” Barry says.

A dimly lit room with a projected, upside-down image of flowers and greenery on a wall. A small round hole is visible on the adjacent dark wall, suggesting a camera obscura effect.

A person wearing white shoes and pink socks stands in front of a green tray holding a photo of a flower arrangement in a vase, set against a blue background on a wooden table.

A dark glass vase holds an arrangement of pink and purple wildflowers and long grass stems, displayed on a wooden surface against a deep blue background.

A blue hardcover book titled "Flowers For Bea" by Brendan Barry, featuring simple yellow flower illustrations on the cover.

Looking Ahead: Curiosity, Collaboration, and Connection

Alongside Flowers for Bea, Barry has begun developing a new body of abstract work shaped through controlled encounters with light. These images foreground surface, color, and spatial complexity, and are intended to exist as complete visual objects rather than illustrations of ideas or narratives.

At the same time, Barry remains deeply committed to socially engaged practice through education and collaboration. Through his own work and through Positive Light Projects, he continues to build accessible routes into photography, recently establishing a community darkroom that officially launches in February.

Three people wearing headlamps work with long tubes in a dark room lit by red light. One person handles the tubes, another shines a light, and a third takes a photo or reads from a phone.

A group of six people, some wearing name badges, stand around a table examining a large black-and-white print while one man points and explains something to the others.

Black and white photograph of New York City’s skyline centered on the Empire State Building, displayed on a cardboard-backed frame resting atop a red ladder, viewed from above.

Across all aspects of his practice, Brendan Barry’s aspirations remain consistent: to create work that connects people, opens new ways of seeing, and sustains spaces where curiosity, experimentation, and collaboration can thrive. In Flowers for Bea, those values come together quietly and precisely, transforming a daily ritual into a body of work shaped by time, care, and shared attention.

“Ultimately, my aspiration is to create work that connects people and opens up new ways of experiencing the world,” Barry says.

Image credits: Brendan Barry

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Barge Camera Photographer Turns Barge into a Giant, Floating, Working Camera
Brendan Barry's camera obscura Empty Apartments Transformed into a Giant Multi-Lens Camera Obscura
These Working Cameras Were Made With the Strangest Things
Photographer Turns Huge Shipping Container into Working Camera
Discussion