Phozzle App Turns Your Old iPhone Photos into Daily Puzzles

A new app called Phozzle turns a user’s iPhone photos into daily sliding puzzles, offering a simple way to revisit images that may otherwise be forgotten.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Phozzle app adds a game element to browsing old photos by transforming them into playable puzzles.

The app says it aims to take “thousands of forgotten photos on your phone” and “turn them into puzzles and smile at memories you didn’t know you had anymore.” Rather than using stock images, Phozzle relies entirely on personal photos stored on a user’s iPhone photo library, includes Apple Game Center integration, and offers daily challenges designed to encourage regular use.

“How many photos are on your phone? Hundreds? Thousands? Most of them forgotten, buried in your library, never to be seen again. Phozzle brings them back to life,” the app says. “Turn your forgotten snapshots into engaging sliding puzzles.”

In the standard gameplay mode, users choose a photo album and select a difficulty level. The easy mode uses a 3×3 grid, medium uses a 4×4 grid, and hard uses a 5×5 grid. Phozzle then selects a random image from the chosen album and turns it into a sliding puzzle.

Daily challenges work differently. The photo selection is completely random, and players cannot choose the image. Completing these daily puzzles allows users to build streaks and track how quickly each puzzle is finished.

Phozzle also includes a Smart Photo Selection feature that automatically filters out screenshots and document images. Users can also limit puzzles to specific albums within their photo library.

“Every puzzle is personal. No stock images, no random pictures — just your own memories waiting to be rediscovered,” the company says.

Phozzle includes achievements and leaderboards powered by Game Center, allowing players to compare results with friends and other users globally. Achievements are unlocked by playing regularly or maintaining long daily challenge streaks.

Phozzle is available for free on the App Store for devices running iOS 17.6 or later. The free version allows up to 10 puzzles, while unlimited access is available through a one-time in-app purchase of $1.99.

Image credits: Header photo via Apple Store/ Phozzle.