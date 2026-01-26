28 Award-Winning Photos From Society of Photographers’ Photographer of the Year 2025

The Society of Photographers, founded in 1988, has unveiled the winners of its 2025 Photographer of the Year competition, including three outstanding top photos of the year plus an array of excellent category winners.

The 2025 edition of the competition attracted nearly 6,000 entries across 28 categories, showcasing the diverse talent of The Society of Photographers members.

“Demonstrating outstanding skill, narrative depth, and execution, this bold and distinctive image emerged as a clear standout and generated animated discussion among the judges,” the judging panel said.

Alongside category winners, the judges also selected top three overall photos, with photographer Therese Asplund taking home top honors for her image of birds, which also won the “Pet Portrait” category.

In second place overall is Norwegian photographer Cecilie Stuedal for an exceptional photo of a red fox snapping at a crab in mid-air. This photo won the “Natural World — Wild Animals” category.

Rounding out the top three is British photographer Terry Donnelly, whose image, seen below, took the top prize in the competition’s “Documentary” category.

All the other category winners are featured below.

The Society of Photographers of the Year 2025 also named various special category award winners, all of which are featured on the society’s website.

Image credits: The Society of Photographers’ Photographer of the Year 2025. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.