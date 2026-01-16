Humpback Whales Swimming in Sync Wins Underwater Photo Competition

The winners of the Dive Photo Guide (DPG) Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025 have been announced. The contest invited submissions to nine image categories and one video category, and more than 2,000 entries were received from underwater photographers and filmmakers from around the world.

This year’s overall winner is Yuka Takahashi, who topped the Wide Angle category with her breathtaking image of two humpback whales swimming side by side in synchronicity. Captured while snorkeling off the island of Mo’orea in French Polynesia, the winning image earns the Japanese photographer the prestigious title “DPG Grand Master 2025.”

The winners of the other categories are: Sunbong Jung (Macro), Chris Gug (Traditional), Karyll Gonzalez (Unrestricted), Anton Sorokin (Over-Under), James Ferrara (Conservation), Francesco Visintin (Cold Water), Manuel Wüthrich (Compact), Tom Shlesinger (Portfolio), and Fabien Michenet (Short Film).

“We would like to thank this year’s hard-working judges—Nicolas Remy, Jennifer Hayes, Álvaro Herrero (Mekan), Jill Heinerth, Aaron Wong, and Kate Jonker—who pored over hundreds of short-listed photos in private before getting together to select the winners and runners-up during an hours-long virtual meeting,” DPG says.

“We would also like to offer a very special thanks to our generous sponsors for contributing an amazing pool of trip and gear prizes.”

15% of entry proceeds are set to be donated to marine conservation efforts. See below for the full set of winning entries or head over to UnderwaterCompetition.com.