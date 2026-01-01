Wedding Photographer Sentenced to Jail for Scamming 160 Couples

A wedding photographer in South Korea has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for taking payments from over 160 couples but never delivering the images.

According to reports by South Korean media, the wedding photographer, identified only as Mr. A and described as being in his 20s, was convicted on fraud charges by the Daejeon District Court Criminal Division 11.

Prosecutors say the photographer, who owned a wedding photography company, deceived approximately 170 brides and grooms between July 2022 and January 2024 after contacting them through a service-matching application.

He is accused of promising couples: “If you send the filming fee, we will shoot videos or photos on your wedding day and send the original files,” and then taking around 88 million won, or roughly $61,000.

But instead, many couples did not receive their original or edited wedding photos or videos after Mr. A filmed for them. Others were unable to obtain refunds after cancelling their contracts, and in some cases, the photographer did not appear on the wedding day at all.

Investigators found that Mr. A was experiencing financial difficulties and used money paid by newlywed couples for personal living expenses or to cover filming and labor costs for other clients. Authorities described this method as a “rolling payment” operation, in which funds from new customers are used to pay earlier obligations.

On Monday, a South Korean court sentenced the wedding photographer to one year and six months in prison for defrauding 160 couples. The court also ordered Mr. A to pay compensation ranging from about $230 (332,000 won) to $526 (760,000 won) to each of eight victims who filed compensation claims. However, the court says it will withhold detention if Mr. A can repay all his victims.

In delivering the sentence to the wedding photographer, the presiding judge says: “There are numerous victims and the damages are substantial.”

Earlier this month, PetaPixel reported on a wedding photographer who allegedly fled to Dubai despite owing thousands of dollars in court-ordered refunds to customers who never received their photos. The photographer is accused of scamming dozens of couples, by taking payments from them for wedding photos and videos that were never delivered.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.