Meta Adds Teleprompter to Ray-Ban Display Glasses, Pauses International Rollout

The Meta Ray-Ban Displays are getting a new teleprompter feature, allowing the user to read notes while speaking.

The people being spoken to won’t know the speaker is using the feature, such is the technology hidden in the Ray-Ban Displays.

The 600×600 pixel display also allows the wearer to scroll Instagram, take video calls, or send texts. “The discreet teleprompter is seamlessly embedded inside your display glasses, with customizable text-based cards and simple navigation with the Meta Neural Band,” Meta says.

The neural band uses electromyography to read signals from the user’s muscles to control the display in the lens. The band can also be used for another feature Meta just announced at CES Unveiled 2026: EMG handwriting. This gives the user the ability to jot down messages using only their finger while wearing the Meta Neural Band.

“Now you can shoot off a quick message without fumbling with your phone, and you can keep your head up and eyes focused on the moment you’re in,” Meta says.

“Meta Neural Band is the only wrist device that enables handwriting on any surface. This is cutting-edge technology for the seamless control of your AI glasses — and a veritable glimpse into the future of communication.”

Also announced at CES is an update to the Pedestrian Navigation Feature that the smart glasses boast. Four new cities have been added: Las Vegas, Denver, Portland, and Salt Lake City.

Meta Ray-Ban Displays are Only Available in the U.S.

The Meta Ray-Ban Displays have so far been positively received, but they have only been made available in the United States — and it’s going to stay that way, for now.

There were plans afoot to roll out the Displays to Canada, the U.K., France, and Italy in early 2026.

“Since launching last fall, we’ve seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026,” the company says. “Because of this unprecedented demand and limited inventory, we’ve decided to pause our planned international expansion.”

The smart glasses come equipped with a 12-megapixel camera, and the full-color high-resolution display is only in one lens. They are available from $799.

Image credits: Meta