Godox’s New AD100Pro II Portable Flash Stays Cool Under Pressure

Godox has officially unveiled the AD100Pro II Pocket Flash, bringing meaningful refinements to one of its most popular portable strobes.

Designed for photographers who prioritize mobility without sacrificing control or power, the AD100Pro II builds on the original AD100Pro with improved thermal management, expanded wireless functionality, clearer onboard controls, and workflow-driven upgrades aimed at both studio and on-location shooting.

Compact 100Ws Power with Enhanced Thermal Performance

At the heart of the AD100Pro II is a 100-watt-second flash unit with a nine-stop power range adjustable from 1/256 to full output. A redesigned cooling system with an active internal fan significantly improves sustained performance, allowing the flash to deliver approximately 60 to 100 consecutive full-power flashes without overheating. Recycle times range from approximately 0.01 seconds at lower power levels to about 1.5 seconds at full power, making the unit well-suited for fast-paced portrait sessions, events, and editorial work.

The AD100Pro II produces a stable 5600K color temperature with a tolerance of ±200 K, helping ensure consistent color across long shoots and multi-light setups. Godox’s optical system and built-in reflector contribute to natural, evenly distributed light with smooth falloff. A built-in 5-watt LED modeling lamp with ten adjustable brightness levels allows photographers to preview lighting direction and shadow behavior before firing the flash.

Designed for modern mirrorless and DSLR workflows, the AD100Pro II supports TTL, manual, and multi-flash modes when used in wireless receiver mode, and manual or stroboscopic operation when used independently. TTL compatibility extends across Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, OM System, Panasonic, Pentax, and Leica systems when paired with the appropriate transmitter. High-speed sync up to 1/8000s is supported, along with first-curtain and second-curtain sync, offering flexibility for motion control, wide-aperture daylight shooting, and creative effects.

Wireless Control, Fast Pairing, and Multi-Light Management

Wireless operation is handled by an integrated receiver supporting both 2.4 GHz and 433 MHz. The flash offers 32 selectable channels, ID settings from 01 to 99, and 16 controllable groups labeled A through F and 0 through 9. The transmission range is approximately 328 feet (100 meters) in optimal conditions. Compatibility with Godox X-series and Flashpoint R2 transmitters ensures seamless integration into existing lighting kits, while fast pairing with X3 and X3 Pro triggers reduces setup time on set.

A standout usability upgrade is the addition of a 16-color group indicator ring, allowing photographers to instantly identify group assignments at a glance in multi-light environments. This is paired with an upgraded TFT display that enhances menu clarity and on-camera adjustments, resulting in a more intuitive shooting experience when working quickly or under pressure.

The AD100Pro II is powered by a 7.2-volt lithium-ion polymer battery rated at 3300mAh, rechargeable via USB-C. On a full charge, the flash delivers approximately 490 full-power flashes, making it well-suited for extended sessions without frequent battery changes. This combination of capacity and fast recycling supports uninterrupted shooting during long events or location work.

The flash features a proprietary magnetic accessory mount compatible with Godox’s AK-R1 round-head accessory kit, allowing quick attachment of gels, grids, diffusers, and other modifiers. With an optional S3 adapter ($25), the AD100Pro II can also support larger light-shaping tools, including those with a Bowens mount, enabling the compact strobe to scale from minimalist travel setups to more elaborate lighting configurations.

Despite its expanded feature set, the AD100Pro II remains highly portable. With the battery installed, it measures approximately 4.81 × 2.99 × 2.99 inches (12.2 × 7.6 × 7.6 centimeters) and weighs about 19.9 ounces (564 grams). Its single-head design and durable black housing make it easy to pack into small bags, ideal for photographers who need reliable lighting without added bulk.

How It Compares: AD100Pro II vs. the Original AD100Pro

Compared to the original AD100Pro, the AD100Pro II represents a clear refinement rather than a radical redesign. While both models share the same 100-watt-second output and compact form factor, the updated version significantly improves sustained full-power performance thanks to its enhanced cooling system. The addition of color-coded group indicators and an upgraded TFT display makes multi-light workflows faster and more intuitive, particularly in complex setups. Expanded wireless flexibility, including improved pairing with newer X3-series triggers and optional 433 megahertz support, further modernizes the system. For photographers already invested in the Godox or Flashpoint ecosystem, the AD100Pro II offers tangible usability and performance gains while maintaining compatibility with existing accessories.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox AD100Pro II, sold at Adorama as the Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro II R2 TTL, is available to order now through authorized retailers like B&H for $299.

Image credits: Godox, Flashpoint