7Artisans’ New f/1.8 APS-C Primes are ‘Lite’ in Name, Size, and Price

Three camera lenses labeled AF 24mm, AF 50mm, and AF 85mm are displayed on a dark reflective surface with a warm gradient background, positioned upright with the 50mm lens in the center.

7Artisans is continuing its push into autofocus territory with the announcement of three new APS-C prime lenses designed to balance modern convenience with aggressive pricing. The newly unveiled AF 25mm f/1.8, AF 35mm f/1.8, and AF 50mm f/1.8 Lite target Sony E and Fujifilm X shooters looking for compact, everyday primes without the cost or bulk typically associated with first-party glass.

Rather than chasing premium features, the Lite series focuses on portability, consistency, and accessibility, positioning these lenses as an easy upgrade from kit zooms or a lightweight companion set for travel and street photography.

As this is a newly announced lineup, full specifications are still emerging, and the details referenced here are based on information currently available from 7Artisans’ Chinese-language website.

A Unified Design Philosophy for APS-C Shooters

All three lenses share the same external dimensions and filter size, reinforcing the idea of a cohesive system rather than individual one-off designs. Each lens measures approximately 2.6 × 2 inches (67 × 51 millimeters) and uses a 58mm filter thread, making it simple to swap filters or pack multiple lenses without juggling accessories.

Autofocus duties are handled by STM motors, promising quiet, smooth operation suited to both still photography and casual video work. Across the lineup, the feature set is intentionally minimal: there is no aperture ring, no optical stabilization, and no official dust or splash resistance. Instead, 7Artisans is clearly prioritizing compact size and cost efficiency.

A collage of four photos shows a black and silver camera outdoors: on a rocky surface, held up against a blue sky, resting on snow, and lying on textured ice with its strap arranged loosely around it.

AF 25mm f/1.8 Lite: The Everyday Wide-Normal

The AF 25mm f/1.8 Lite serves as the most flexible option in the trio, offering a field of view equivalent to roughly 37 millimeters on full frame. Its optical design consists of eight elements arranged in five groups, paired with a nine-blade aperture for smoother out-of-focus rendering.

The lens can focus as close as 9.8 inches (0.25 meters), making it suitable for environmental portraits and everyday close-up scenes. Weight is kept to just 6.5 ounces (183 grams), helping maintain balance on smaller APS-C mirrorless bodies.

A hand holds a wide-angle camera lens. Next to it are two photos: one of seagulls flying over water at sunset, and one of a child skateboarding under a modern architectural structure.
AF 35mm f/1.8 Lite: A Classic Perspective

Long favored by street and documentary photographers, the AF 35mm f/1.8 Lite delivers a familiar angle of view in an equally compact package. It features a seven-element, six-group optical construction and the same bright f/1.8 maximum aperture shared across the series.

The minimum focusing distance is 13.8 inches (0.35 meters), while the total weight is 6.4 ounces (181 grams). As with the other Lite lenses, the emphasis is on simplicity and portability rather than advanced controls or ruggedized construction.

A hand holds a camera lens on the right; on the left are two photos, one of a tree viewed from below and one of a girl in festive clothing sitting by a decorated Christmas tree holding a teddy bear.
AF 50mm f/1.8 Lite: Compact Portrait Reach

Completing the trio is the AF 50mm f/1.8 Lite, offering a short-telephoto perspective equivalent to roughly 75 millimeters on full frame. This makes it the most portrait-oriented lens in the lineup.

Its five-element, five-group design is paired with a minimum focusing distance of 21.7 inches (0.55 meters). At just 6.3 ounces (178 grams), it is the lightest lens of the three, reinforcing its role as an easy-to-carry option for casual portraits or detail work.

A hand holds an Artisans AF 50mm camera lens. Next to it are two photos of a woman in winter clothing and a knit hat, posing outdoors with snowy mountains in the background.
A Clear Move Toward Accessible Autofocus

Taken together, the Lite series reflects 7Artisans’ ongoing shift from its manual-focus roots toward affordable autofocus solutions. By standardizing size, filter threads, and core features, the company appears to be targeting beginners, students, and budget-conscious enthusiasts who want a complete prime kit without committing to higher-end optics.

While advanced features are notably absent, the combination of compact dimensions, STM autofocus, and bright f/1.8 apertures may be enough to make the Lite lenses appealing as everyday tools rather than specialty optics.

A woman with a black bob haircut and black turtleneck poses by a stone railing overlooking a river at sunset, with city buildings and a dramatic, colorful sky in the background.

A woman in a sleeveless pink dress stands outdoors holding a bouquet of pink flowers, with sunlight filtering through trees in the background. She looks slightly to the side with a calm expression.

A man in a black blazer and jeans stands next to a red taxi on a city street, holding a black bag. A crowd of people waits on the sidewalk in the background.

Snow-covered mountain peaks rise above a frozen lake with visible cracks in the ice under a clear blue sky.

Tall trees with autumn leaves stand by a calm lake, sunlight streaming through the branches and casting long shadows on the forest floor covered in fallen needles and leaves.

Pricing and Availability

According to B&H, each of the three lenses is priced at $125 with availability currently expected to begin starting May 04, 2026, for both Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts.

Image credits: 7Artisans

