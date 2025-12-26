Ultra Slow-Motion Footage Shows Terrifying Bobbit Worm Striking Its Prey From Under The Sand

A YouTuber has captured one of the clearest views ever of a Bobbit worm, one of the ocean’s most fearsome sand-dwelling predators, striking its prey — using ultra slow-motion footage to reveal the creature’s lightning-fast attack on a squid from beneath the seafloor.

YouTuber Barny Dillarstone, known for placing underwater cameras across the Indo-Pacific, filmed the remarkable footage of a Bobbit worm (Eunice aphroditois), a large marine predator that lies hidden beneath the sand, striking with precision at unsuspecting prey.

The resulting video, filmed at 500 frames per second — 20 times slower than real time — shows the worm striking and devouring a squid with extraordinary clarity. The ultra slow-motion sequence exposes the mechanics of the attack: the snap of the Bobbit’s worm’s powerful jaws, the spray of sand, and the complete disappearance of the squid as it is pulled down into the worm’s burrow.

The Bobbit Worm’s Frightening Strike

The Bobbit worm, also called the sand striker, is found in the waters of Indonesia and can grow up to three meters long. It spends most of its life buried in sand, exposing only its jaw-fringed mouth and sensitive antennae. At night, it waits for prey such as fish, shrimp, snails, or squid. When a target touches its antennae, the worm strikes quickly, often slicing its prey in two.

Its jaws lead to a tooth-lined throat that can turn inside out to secure and pull in prey before the worm retreats into its burrow. According to the BBC, the nickname “Bobbit worm” was first used in a 1996 field guide and refers to John and Lorena Bobbitt, who became widely known in the 1990s after a highly publicized incident in which Lorena severed John’s penis. While biologists have known about Eunice aphroditois since 1790, the modern name reflects its sudden and powerful method of capturing prey. Relying on its sensitive antennae and strong jaws, the Bobbit worm remains a skilled ambush predator, efficiently capturing anything that comes within reach. Dillarstone’s footage offers a rare opportunity to witness the predator’s striking abilities in detail.

This is certainly not the first time Dillarstone captured something incredible that lurks deep in the waters. Previously, PetaPixel reported on how the YouTuber dropped his camera to the bottom of the ocean and recorded a deep-sea animal that no one has been able to identify.