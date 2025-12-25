The Art of Photography in Children’s Books Explored in New Exhibition

A new exhibition explores the history of photography in children’s books from their rise in the 1930s to the present day.

Running from September 19, 2025, to February 1, 2026, L is for Look, an exhibition at the Photo Elysée in Lausanne, Switzerland, focuses on how photographic books have shaped children’s learning, imagination, and engagement with the world. Most of the works on display come from the Photo Elysée library, one of Europe’s largest collections of photography books, holding over 30,000 titles.

According to the exhibition, in the 1930s, children’s photobooks were primarily educational, designed to enrich vocabulary and knowledge. Their graphic and material design — including spiral binding, interactive features, and fold-out pages — encouraged a participatory approach to learning. After World War II, photobooks evolved to support children’s understanding of the world and differences among people, exploring lifestyles, origins, and disabilities while encouraging emotional expression.

From the 1950s onwards, under the influence of cinema, television, and live performance, children’s photobooks expanded into fiction. Through image sequencing, the books became narrative mediums, while photography gained artistic recognition as a tool for subjective expression. Today, advances in digital tools and mixed media have led to new approaches combining drawing and photography in children’s illustration.

Following its presentation in Lausanne, the exhibition L is for Look will tour Europe, visiting the Museum Folkwang in Essen, the Rencontres de la Photographie d’Arles, the Photographers’ Gallery in London, U.K., the Centre National de l’Audiovisuel in Luxembourg, Foto Arsenal in Vienna, Australia, and concluding in 2028 at the Institut pour la Photographie in Lille, France.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of Photo Elysée.