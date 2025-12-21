National Portrait Gallery Announces Winning Photographs of Its 2025 Teen Portrait Competition

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery has announced the winning photographs and finalists of its 2025 Teen Portrait Competition, highlighting 19 works by young photographers that will be presented as part of a gallery exhibition.

Matilda Myers of Maryland and Kate Stermer of California were named the winners of the 2025 Teen Portrait Competition. The a triennial contest is open to students aged 13 to 17 who live in the United States and its territories.

Myers receives the top prize in the 13-15 age group, while Stermer wins in the 16–17 age group. Myers’ photograph, Rest, explores contrasts between masculinity and femininity by depicting a ballerina at rest holding a pickaxe. Stermer’s black-and-white image The Cost of Conformity presents a teenage girl as a puppeteer controlling symbols of success, represented by cars, using marionette strings.

In total, 19 finalists are selected, including 10 from the 13–15 age group and nine from the 16–17 age group. Their photographs address ideas of identity from the perspectives of teenagers in the United States and consider subjects such as tradition, mental health and sibling relationships. The finalists’ works will be shown in a video presentation on the second floor of the National Portrait Gallery from Jan. 24, 2026, through Aug. 30, 2026.

“The Teen Portrait Competition is more than a celebration of talent; it’s a testament to the power of youth to reflect, challenge and reimagine the world through art,” says Sahtiya Hammell, education specialist and head of teen programs at the National Portrait Gallery. “Bringing the bold creativity and thoughtful perspectives of young artists from across the nation together highlights the universality of questions about identity, visibility and community in our contemporary discourse.”

Submissions were accepted through an anonymous open call, which drew more than 1,100 entries from students in 48 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The initial review was conducted by the Teen Museum Council, a group of high school students from Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia who work with the museum to learn about museum careers and develop teen-focused programmes. The council narrowed the submissions to 40 semi-finalists.

The final round of judging was carried out by three members of the Teen Museum Council, joined by Washington, D.C.- and New York-based artist Caitlin Teal Price. Together, they selected the 19 exhibiting artists and the two prizewinners.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.