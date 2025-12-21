National Portrait Gallery Announces Winning Photographs of Its 2025 Teen Portrait Competition

Pesala Bandara
A ballerina in a white tutu and pointe shoes sits on a patterned rug, stretching forward with her arms extended, head down, and a pickaxe lying beside her in dim lighting.
Rest | Matilda Myers

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery has announced the winning photographs and finalists of its 2025 Teen Portrait Competition, highlighting 19 works by young photographers that will be presented as part of a gallery exhibition.

Matilda Myers of Maryland and Kate Stermer of California were named the winners of the 2025 Teen Portrait Competition. The a triennial contest is open to students aged 13 to 17 who live in the United States and its territories.

A black-and-white image shows a giant woman looming over suburban houses, manipulating two toy cars with strings like a puppeteer. The scene combines an outdoor neighborhood with a surreal, oversized figure.
The Cost of Conformity | Kate Sterme
A person with long hair and a serious expression, wearing a white plastic gown, stands against a dark background. Their face is splattered with red spots resembling blood.
His Favorite Role Model | Leah Beaudet
A young woman stands still in front of columns under a “MAIN HALL” sign, while blurred figures of people walk past her, creating a sense of motion in a busy indoor public space.
Sonder | Catherine Buchholz
A person’s reflection is visible in a dark screen, smiling faintly. In the foreground, a hand holds a remote control pointed toward the screen. The overall mood is dim and shadowy.
Reflection in a TV Screen | Irene Chang

Myers receives the top prize in the 13-15 age group, while Stermer wins in the 16–17 age group. Myers’ photograph, Rest, explores contrasts between masculinity and femininity by depicting a ballerina at rest holding a pickaxe. Stermer’s black-and-white image The Cost of Conformity presents a teenage girl as a puppeteer controlling symbols of success, represented by cars, using marionette strings.

In total, 19 finalists are selected, including 10 from the 13–15 age group and nine from the 16–17 age group. Their photographs address ideas of identity from the perspectives of teenagers in the United States and consider subjects such as tradition, mental health and sibling relationships. The finalists’ works will be shown in a video presentation on the second floor of the National Portrait Gallery from Jan. 24, 2026, through Aug. 30, 2026.

A butcher shop with hanging cuts of raw meat, bright overhead lights, and three people, including a butcher serving customers at the counter beneath a sign with Chinese characters.
The Daily Cut | Celine Ding

Two women in historical clothing are indoors; one is smiling and holding a flower and a mirror, while the other bows her head onto the table, partially covered by a blanket. A hairbrush and bowl sit on the table.

A person sits at a desk in a dimly lit room, looking into a lighted mirror. Their reflection is visible. The desk has various items on it, and shelves with books are mounted on the wall above.
A Surface of Reflection | Sophia Eren Laming

“The Teen Portrait Competition is more than a celebration of talent; it’s a testament to the power of youth to reflect, challenge and reimagine the world through art,” says Sahtiya Hammell, education specialist and head of teen programs at the National Portrait Gallery. “Bringing the bold creativity and thoughtful perspectives of young artists from across the nation together highlights the universality of questions about identity, visibility and community in our contemporary discourse.”

Sisters | Ella Kurhajec
A layered, surreal image of a woman gazing upward while holding a mirror reflecting a distorted face. The hazy, overlapping composition gives a dreamlike, introspective effect with muted, earthy colors.
Reflection | Stellar Slentz-Baeb
A person with face painted like a sugar skull, wearing a black outfit with colorful skull designs on wide sleeves, stands in a field with arms raised. Gold rays form a halo around their head, evoking Día de los Muertos.
Untitled | Rylie Chanthavong
A double exposure image blending a close-up of a person with curly hair and glasses over a sunlit, tree-lined path where two people walk in the distance.
Alone in the Underbrush | Kimberly Nadler

Submissions were accepted through an anonymous open call, which drew more than 1,100 entries from students in 48 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The initial review was conducted by the Teen Museum Council, a group of high school students from Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia who work with the museum to learn about museum careers and develop teen-focused programmes. The council narrowed the submissions to 40 semi-finalists.

The final round of judging was carried out by three members of the Teen Museum Council, joined by Washington, D.C.- and New York-based artist Caitlin Teal Price. Together, they selected the 19 exhibiting artists and the two prizewinners.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

