Photographer Captures the ‘Shot of His Dreams’

Matt Growcoot
A person stands on a rocky hilltop, silhouetted against a large, bright full moon in the night sky, holding an object raised above their head.
Photographer Travis Burke had to overcome many obstacles to get this incredible photo.

After spending all day skateboarding in the desert Sun, photographer Travis Burke was surprisingly stressed. Why? He had the shot of his dreams to capture.

Burke had been planning this picture for weeks. It was early December and the day of the supermoon. The photographer’s original plan had been scuppered by a “once in a century flood,” which destroyed the road to his favored location. He also had new camera equipment delayed in shipping. It meant that Burke had to find a new location with clear skies and the right topography.

A man smiles while using a large camera with a telephoto lens mounted on a tripod, outdoors at dusk with city lights and a blue sky in the background.
Photographer Travis Burke had to keep his nerve while planning the complex photo.

“We ended up driving three hours into the desert and spending the day skating at the incredible Desert Skate Ranch in 110°F (43°C) heat,” Burke writes on his Instagram page. “All day, I felt the pressure, knowing that we only had one chance to capture the final image as the Sun went down.”

A man stands on top of a sculpted concrete ramp in a skatepark, holding a camera. A skateboard rests on the ground below him. The sky is bright blue with scattered clouds.
When he’s not shooting, Burke likes to shred.

The Desert Skate Ranch is a remote facility way out in the Mojave Desert. In between shredding the bowl, Burke was checking the PhotoPills app to find the right alignment. When the supermoon was set to rise, his friend Sean Keany raced to the location.

A person stands on a rocky hilltop at dusk, silhouetted against a large, bright full moon rising in the background. Sparse vegetation is visible on the hill.
Test shot as Sean gets into position.
A person stands on a rocky hilltop holding an object above their head, silhouetted against a giant, bright full moon in the background.
The final shot was epic.

“As Sean ran up the mountain, I raced into position almost a mile (1.6 kilometers) away, hoping that I had made all the correct calculations,” Burke says. “In those few brief seconds, when everything lined up perfectly, it truly felt like a dream come true! Huge thanks to Klara and Sean for helping to make this possible.”

Two people stand side by side outdoors at sunset, each holding a camera with a large lens raised in one hand, smiling and posing in a desert-like landscape with clear blue sky.
Burke didn’t do it all by himself. He enlisted his friends.

The photo is reminiscent of the one astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy captured last month, showing a skydiver silhouetted in front of the Sun. McCarthy used his specialized astro cameras to capture something truly unique.

More of Burke’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Travis Burke.

