50 World Sports Photography Awards Finalists Capture Beauty and Brutality

A collage shows: a skier descending a steep, blue-striped slope; a boxer with blood covering her face and gloves; and a hockey goalie guarding the net as an opponent shoots the puck from above.

Around 4,100 photographers from 123 different countries entered over 23,000 photos into the World Sports Photography Awards 2026 competition. While the winners won’t be revealed until next month, the finalists across the contest’s 24 categories have been selected, and every single photo is incredible.

The World Sports Photography Awards is the premier sports photography competition, launched in 2020. In six short years, the contest has grown significantly, and this year’s edition is the biggest one yet.

This is also the first year that Canon, a major player in the sports photography world, is an official World Sports Photography Awards partner.

“If there’s one name synonymous with sports photography, it’s Canon. We couldn’t be more honored or excited to welcome Canon to World Sports Photography Awards,” said Simon Burton, World Sports Photography Awards Co-Founder, in October. “It’s been an incredible year for sport around the world, and we are eager to see the images submitted this year across sports and geographies.”

As part of Canon’s involvement, a new award will be presented next month: the Canon Emerging Talent Award. This category celebrates the work of young, up-and-coming sports photographers under 30.

50 Selected Finalists From the World Sports Photography Awards 2026

Showing every single finalist — there are over 50 in some categories — would be excessive. Instead, PetaPixel has selected 50 total finalists to feature in this story, with at least two from each of the competition’s 24 different categories, ranging from American Football all the way to Winter Sports, with plenty of diverse athletic endeavors in between. Without further ado, here are 50 beautiful photos from the World Sports Photography Awards 2026, some of which may ultimately win awards in their respective categories or even be named the overall winner.

A swimmer in a black swimsuit swims freestyle near the surface of clear blue water, with a cityscape and blue sky visible in the background above the waterline.
© Donald Miralle, Swimming & Diving Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A hockey player in a white uniform jumps and collides mid-air with a player in a black uniform during a game, while spectators watch from the stands in the background.
© Jamie Sabau, Ice Hockey Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A race car speeds along a track at night, with bright, colorful lights and blurred buildings in the background, creating a sense of motion and excitement.
© Gergely Boda, Motorsports Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A silhouetted surfer rides a wave at sunset, with sunlight and lens flares reflecting on the water and in the sky, creating a dramatic and vibrant scene.
© Peter Chamberlain, Aquatic Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Football players in red and gold San Francisco 49ers uniforms tackle a Buffalo Bills player wearing a blue jersey with number 17 during a snowy game. Multiple players are colliding in intense action.
© Kevin Sabitus, American Football Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards
A female pole vaulter in mid-air, wearing a red and white uniform and black knee-high socks, clears a pole against a dark background during a competition.
© Aleksandar Plaveski, Athletics Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A cricket wicketkeeper dives to his left to attempt a catch, while the batsman stands at the crease and the bowler and umpire look on during a match.
© Philip Brown, Cricket Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A basketball player in a black and white uniform looks up as a basketball passes through the hoop, viewed from above the rim on a wooden court.
© Al Bello, Basketball Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A baseball player in a blue and white pinstriped uniform dives fully extended in midair, attempting to catch a ball just above the grass, with a blurred crowd in the background.
© Justin Casterline, Baseball Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A wakeboarder performs an aerial trick at night, illuminated by a bright flash. Water sprays dramatically in an arc, and a full moon glows in the dark sky behind, creating a dynamic and striking scene.
© Andre Magarao, Aquatic Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A group of cyclists races on a wet road, with one cyclist ahead who has lost control as their front wheel detaches, while the other competitors follow behind, splashing through water.
© Bao Giang Tran, Cycling Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A skier in a red suit races downhill on a snow-covered slope, surrounded by blue and white streaks of shadow and light, creating a dynamic, abstract background.
© Mattia Ozbot, Winter Sports Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Two Australian rules football players, one in red and one in black and white stripes, run and kick on a grassy field, casting long shadows in the sunlight. A yellow ball is visible near the player in stripes.
© Cameron Spencer, Other Category Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A gymnast in a sparkly leotard balances on a beam, her face focused and close to her bent leg, with braided hair and a blurred red background.
© Ashley Ray, Gymnastics Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
An older man playing golf swings his club, sending the golf ball into the air out of a sand bunker on a bright, sunny day, with a green field in the background.
© Octavio Passos, Golf Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A goalkeeper dives to his left, fully outstretched, attempting to save a soccer ball as players in yellow and green jerseys watch intently during a match in a crowded stadium.
© Joel Marklund, Football Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Formula 1 cars race closely together on a winding, brightly colored track with dramatic lighting and shadows, surrounded by green grass and distant spectators in the stands.
© Florent Gooden, Formula 1 FInalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A group of cyclists rides in a line under a bright blue sky filled with large, fluffy white clouds. The scene is vibrant and energetic, set against the expansive sky.
© Xavier Pereyron, Cycling Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A boxer wearing white gloves labeled "Canelo" punches another boxer with braided hair and a focused expression in the face during a match. The impact distorts the recipient’s cheek and eye area.
© Mikael Ona, Boxing Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A group of skydivers in colorful suits are free-falling through the sky above the clouds, some holding hands in formation, while one skydiver with a camera is in the foreground facing the group.
© Gary Wainwright, Extreme Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A motorcycle racer leans sharply into a turn on a track, with flames shooting from the exhaust. The rider wears a red and yellow suit and helmet, and the bike is red with sponsors’ logos. Grass and curbs line the track.
© Sam Whitworth, Motor Sports Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A rugby player in a blue uniform carries the ball while fending off an opponent in a black uniform with an outstretched arm. Both are focused and determined on a grassy field.
© Paul Harding, Rugby Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A baseball pitcher in an Evanston jersey throws a pitch towards a batter, who prepares to swing. The ball is mid-air, and an umpire is visible in the background, watching the play closely.
© Michael Kellams, Baseball Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A runner in a black and white uniform falls backward onto the track as another athlete’s foot lands on his face during a race, with other runners’ legs visible in the background.
© Emilee Chinn, Athletics Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A football player in a white uniform reaches across the goal line for a touchdown while defenders in blue and gold uniforms attempt to stop him. The action takes place on a green field with a black and white end zone.
© Andrew Hancock, American Football Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A basketball player in a blue uniform leaps mid-air for a dunk during a game, with teammates and fans cheering in the background. The scoreboard shows a tied score of 57-57 and 9:56 left in the second half.
© Bob Donnan, Basketball Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
An Australian cricketer in a yellow uniform dives horizontally to catch the ball, while a South African batsman in a green uniform stands at the crease. An umpire watches in the background.
© David Gray, Cricket Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Two fencers in protective gear lunge towards each other, crossing swords mid-air on a fencing strip. Both are in dynamic poses, with one fencer’s foot off the ground, and a scoreboard visible in the background.
© Nadezhda Javadova, Other Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A tennis player in a white shirt and blue wristbands is focused as he reaches forward to hit a green tennis ball with his red racket against a black background.
© David Balogh, Tennis Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A rugby player in a colorful jersey stretches to score a try while being tackled by an opponent in a white jersey on a grassy field, with a crowd blurred in the background.
© Bob Bradford, Rugby Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A swimmer captured underwater in black and white, arms outstretched and surrounded by a cloud of bubbles, moving gracefully through dark water beneath a rippling surface.
© Kerstin Kuntze, Swimming & Diving Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A night view of a brightly lit baseball stadium with a firework shooting up from the field and a large crowd in the stands. The scoreboard and city lights are visible in the background.
© Michael Zarrilli, Venues & Views Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A skateboarder rides along the steep steps of an ancient stepwell with geometric patterns and weathered stone walls, casting dramatic shadows in the sunlight.
© Martin Bissig, Extreme Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A table tennis player intensely focuses as a ping pong ball appears to hover directly in front of her eye. She holds a paddle, ready to hit, with a look of concentration on her face.
© Abelardo Mendes Jr., Racquet Sports Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Aerial view of a hockey player in a red and blue uniform taking a shot on goal as an opposing goalie in orange and white gear prepares to block the puck on an ice rink.
© Vitor Munhoz, Ice Hockey Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A gymnast in a blue leotard is seen mid-air, reaching upward between two uneven bars, with chalk on her hands and a focused expression, against a dark background with colorful lights above.
© Pierre Guy Gruber, Gymnastics Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A Formula 1 car speeds along a brightly lit night track, with motion blur emphasizing its fast movement and trailing lights in the background.
© Ryan Chiong, Formula 1 Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A female boxer with braided hair and tattoos, wearing white gloves and a black sports bra, is bleeding heavily from her face during a match. She looks to the side with her mouth open and one arm raised.
© Richard Pelham, Boxing Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Jockeys riding muddy horses race on a wet, dirt track. The leading jockey in blue raises a whip while another closely follows, with mud flying from the horses’ hooves. Other racers trail behind in the background.
© Carlos Calo, Equestrian Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A soccer player in a red uniform jumps to control the ball mid-air, while a player in blue approaches. The field is covered in heavy fog, with stadium lights glowing in the background.
© David Klein, Football Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A golfer in a red shirt and white cap hits a shot from a sand bunker, sending sand and a golf ball into the air against a dark background.
© David Cannon, Golf Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A boxer with tattoos gets punched in the face, sweat and possibly blood flying from his nose, during an intense boxing match under dramatic lighting.
© David Fogarty, Martial Arts Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A rally car speeds through a forest dirt road, tilted on two wheels with dust trailing behind. Tall pine trees line both sides of the track, and a Finnish flag is visible on the right.
© Taneli Niinimki, Motor Sports Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A female tennis player in a blue outfit hits a backhand shot on a clay court, her shadow and the tennis ball visible on the orange surface.
© Andy Cheung, Tennis Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A skier in bright gear carves through snow at night, illuminated by headlamps and city lights in the blurred background, creating a dynamic and energetic scene.
© Yhabril Moro, Winter Sports Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A large group of fans in banana costumes cheer in the stands at Boone Pickens Stadium during a nighttime sports event. The crowd is energetic and the stadium is packed.
© Chancellor Marick, Venues & Views Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Two badminton players on a green court touch their racquets at the net, one in a white outfit and the other in blue, as seen from an overhead perspective.
© Zhangjiu Gao, Racquet Sports Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A polo player in an orange shirt leans dramatically off his horse while swinging his mallet toward a ball on the sandy ground during an intense match.
© Mohammed Habib, Equestrian Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Two sumo wrestlers compete in a match, one pushing the other's face with an outstretched hand. Both wear traditional mawashi belts, and the background is dark, focusing attention on the wrestlers’ intense struggle.
© Ryan Pierse, Martial Arts Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Overhead view of two ice hockey teams wearing dark and white uniforms practicing on the rink, with many players skating and handling pucks before a game. The arena logo is visible at center ice.
© Syndey Ciardi, Ice Hockey Finalist | World Sports Photography Awards 2026

Beyond the 50 photos above, there are many similarly stellar finalists with excellent chances to win the ultimate prize. The complete gallery of all finalists for the World Sports Photography Awards 2026 is available on the competition’s website. To see last year’s stellar winners, check out PetaPixel‘s coverage, including Jérôme Brouillet’s viral surf shot from the 2024 Olympics that took top honors.

PetaPixel will share news of the World Sports Photography Awards 2026 winners as soon as they are announced.

Image credits: World Sports Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

