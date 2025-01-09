Viral Olympic Surf Shot Tops World Sports Photography Awards

Sports photography is a game of split-second timing and never-to-be-repeated moments, so to be at the top of your game takes no small amount of skill. The best of the best in this demanding genre has just been recognized with the winning frames from the World Sports Photography Awards.

The winning image was a photograph of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina, taken by Tahiti-based French Photographer Jerome Brouillet on the third day of the surfing event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Teahupo’o, French Polynesia. PetaPixel previously covered Brouillet’s image after it went viral in the summer.

As the awards organizers point out, the image captures an incredible moment where athleticism, spectacle, and photography come together in perfect harmony. Captured on a Nikon Z9, the image gained huge coverage during the Olympics and was regarded as one of the stand-out photos from the Games.

The incredible surf image was one of 24 winning frames across sports categories including American Football, Baseball, Equestrian, Golf, Racquet Sports and Football. More than 2200 professional sports photographers from over 96 countries around the world submitted more than 13000 images to this year’s competition and showed a varied range of photographic techniques and approaches.

The World Sports Photography Awards are judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, brand and creative and according to the press release are “Designed to recognise and celebrate incredible sports images and the photographers who take them. World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism, and focus that are at the heart of sport.”

Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said “As a judge and sponsor of the ‘World Sports Photography Awards,’ I am once again inspired by the extraordinary talent and creativity showcased in this year’s entries. Sports photography holds a unique power to freeze dynamic action and evoke profound emotion in a single frame, capturing stories that transcend the boundaries of the playing field. It’s been thrilling to see the innovation and passion from this year’s participants, setting a remarkable standard for the years to come.”

The full gallery of winning images including Top 10s in every sporting category are available to view on the World Sports Photography Awards website.