Arizona Police Department Start Releasing AI-Generated Image of Suspects

An Arizona police department has begun using AI-generated, photorealistic suspect images instead of hand-drawn sketches in what is believed to be a first in the U.S.

In late November, the Goodyear Police Department, which was investigating a shooting in a Phoenix suburb, released what appeared to be a clear mugshot-style image of a middle-aged man wearing a hoodie and a beanie. The image was released alongside a request for information about a shooting near 143rd and Clarendon avenues. It also carried a disclaimer: “This AI-generated image is based on victim/witness statements and does not depict a real person.”

The department confirmed that the picture was not a photograph or a traditional composite sketch. According to a report by The Washington Post, officers interviewed a witness, produced a basic sketch from that account, and then used ChatGPT to generate a more lifelike image.

Police departments across the country now use AI tools for tasks ranging from facial recognition searches to administrative work. However, The Washington Post reports that the Goodyear police department appears to be among the first to replace a sketch artist’s drawing with an AI-produced, photo-like composite.

According to the news outlet, experts say relying on AI-generated images could introduce new problems to an already imperfect identification process and may be tested in court. Bryan Schwartz, an associate clinical professor of law at the University of Arizona who studies AI in policing, says he is not aware of any other U.S. departments using AI to create suspect images, indicating that Goodyear may be operating in legally and procedurally untested territory. But Mike Bonasera, the police officer responsible for the images, says AI-generated images have proven more effective in attracting public attention than traditional sketches.

“We’re now in a day and age where if we post a pencil drawing, most people are not going to acknowledge it,” Bonasera explains.

‘People are So Visual’

Earlier this year, Bonasera tested AI by running old sketches through ChatGPT and was struck by how closely the generated images resembled real suspects previously identified. He sought approval from department leadership and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, later using AI in April to create an image for an attempted kidnapping case.

Bonasera says the April image prompted a surge of public tips, prompting him to use the same process for the November shooting case. He believes residents — particularly younger individuals — respond more to photorealistic AI-generated images than to pencil sketches.

“People are so visual, and that’s why this works,” he says.

He also says generating images with AI helps witnesses describe suspects more precisely. Bonasera creates the images with witnesses present, allowing them to adjust details in real time. The November image shows a surprised expression, which he says the witness repeatedly mentioned. The new images have not yet led to arrests, and both cases remain open. However, the Goodyear police department remains optimistic.

“We are hopeful that these new techniques and AI technology will assist in solving more complex cases in the future, here in Arizona and around the country,” the department wrote back in April.

Image credits: Header photo via Goodyear Police Department.