Street Photographer Alex Webb Shoots the 2026 Lavazza Calendar

The Italian coffee brand Lavazza hired street photographer Alex Webb to shoot its 2026 calendar, using his colorful aesthetic to capture the essence of life in Italy.

As reported by Digital Camera World, Webb shot the project over the course of two weeks on his Leica M (Typ 240) rangefinder camera with a Summicron 35mm f/2 lens attached most of the time.

“I basically tried to recreate scenes that have a sense of energy and life and color,” Webb, who has been a member of Magnum photos since 1979, says in a behind-the-scenes video. “I’m very much a color photographer, I believe in the emotional quality of color, and so I tried to come up with scenes that have some kind of resonance along those lines.”

Webb adds that Italy has always had an “aesthetic tradition,” while invoking the Renaissance. “I tried to follow the light, and the colors, and the movements of people, and capture things that had a certain level of energy and resonance,” he adds.

Webb says that he likes to work early and late in the day when “the light comes down at a slant,” which produces more color and a “richness in tonality.” However, he did use artificial lights and mirrors for indoor scenes.

Image credits: Photographs by Lavazza / Alex Webb