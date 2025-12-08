Ethereal Snowy Fox Portraits Recast the Animals From Sly to Sweet

A photographer has captured a series of exquisite images of foxes in snow to highlight each of their personalities and to show they don’t deserve their “sly” and “cunning” labels.

Roeselien Raimond from the Netherlands tells PetaPixel that by isolating them on snow in wintry surroundings, she is showing their individuality by eliminating all other noise.

“Animals are often anonymized, making it easier for us to see them as ‘just a fox,’” Raimond explains. “The moment you start seeing an animal as an individual and recognize it as a being with personality and associated traits and emotions, you’ll also treat it with more respect. That’s something I want to emphasize with this ‘Fox Hall of Fame’.”

Raimond has been photographing foxes for 10 years, previously appearing on PetaPixel for her 64 foxy faces project. However, snow appears rarely in the Netherlands so she has had to take her opportunities in the last 15 years.

“I typically expose to the right (ETTR), which makes my entire photo slightly brighter,” Raimond says of her technique for photographing in the snow. “Then I adjust the contrasts, lights, darks, and shadows to make the snow a bit whiter and expose the fox perfectly. And in some cases, I had to remove some disturbing spots from the snow.”

Certainly Raimond’s photos leap off the screen, but it’s not just about capturing wonderful frames; the photographer is keen to change perceptions about foxes which have been characterized as “tricksters” throughout history via folklore, children’s tales, and in literature.

“Foxes are opportunistic and, given the chance, will not hesitate to ‘steal’ some chickens,” Raimond says of the vixens and tods. “This, of course, does not make them popular. What also doesn’t help is that they are interested in the same prey as human hunters, such as rabbits, hares, and pheasants. So they are, in effect, competitors.”

Fox hunts have of course been a thing for centuries. “To this day, hunters still call for foxes to be ‘regulated or managed’,” adds Raimond. “Because their populations are getting too large, under the guise of protecting other animals. While it’s now been proven that foxes can perfectly regulate their own numbers based on territory size and food availability.”

Raimond adds that foxes are a “vital link in the ecosystem” and culling them creates more problems. “After years of studying foxes, I can say that foxes are far from mean or nasty. They are intelligent, curious, and enterprising, and above all, they are the friendliest and most sociable wild animals I know.”

Raimond says she hopes her photos and the stories she writes about them influence people’s opinions of foxes. “Because if you look closely, you’ll immediately see that this wonderful, intelligent animal that deserves a better story,” she adds.

