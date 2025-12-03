The 10 Enlightening Winners of the Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025

A triptych: left, a close-up of a translucent, elongated sea creature with white markings; center, a microscope image of twisted, tubular structures; right, people on a ship at night facing a bright beam shining on icy mountains.

The winners of the Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025 showcase the best scientific photography worldwide across multiple categories, celebrating the overlap between compelling art and influential science.

Operated in association with the Royal Photographic Society (RPS), the competition showcases the brilliant images that often reveal hidden scientific phenomena. This year’s overall winner, Dr. Martin Ramirez, captured a brilliant photo using a scanning electron microscope that shows a 0.05-millimeter-long close-up of silk from the Australian net-casting spider (Asianopis subrufa).

A close-up, black-and-white electron microscope image shows two twisted, textured fibers with intricate, wavy surface patterns against a dark background.
Overall Winner and Microimaging Category Winner, ‘Mesmerizing spider threads’ by © Martin J. Ramirez | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025

These spiders are clever ambush predators who hold sticky, strong webs between their forelegs and throw it onto insects as they pass by. This distinct hunting strategy requires the silk to have unique properties, which is why Dr. Ramirez began studying the species in the first place, alongside his collaborator, Dr. Jonas Wolff from Greifswald University.

Dr. Ramirez, a research scientist for the National Science and Technical Research Council at the Argentinian Museum of Natural Sciences, was surprised to hear of his victory.

“I knew my image was nice, but it is very surprising be competing with these awesome photographers,” the humble scientist explains.

“Just from observing the behavior, we knew something spectacular was going to be there,” Dr. Ramirez continues. “The web is incredibly stretchy; no normal silk can extend in that way to then return to its original form.”

Dr. Ramirez and Dr. Wolff worked together in Germany to carefully dissect the silk, fiber by fiber, and investigate it using an electron microscope. The winning image was actually captured back in Argentina using samples that Dr. Ramirez brought back with him. The electron microscope he used uses a beam of electrons to capture images rather than light.

“The judges were unanimous in their selection of this winning photograph. We evaluate entries on two key criteria: aesthetic appeal and the ability to convey a compelling scientific phenomenon,” remarks Hugh Turvey, Science Committee Chair at the Royal Photographic Society and a member of the competition’s judging panel. “This bold, graphic SEM of inconceivable rope-like structures — with their remarkable twists and complex undulations — evokes a sense of wonder, perfectly demonstrating the intersection of artistic form and scientific function.”

Category Winners

 Alongside Dr. Ramirez’s overall victory, scientific photographers competed across five categories: astronomy, behavior, Earth science and climatology, ecology and environmental science, and microimaging. Dr. Ramirez, who won £1000, won the microimaging category.

The four other category winners and five runners-up are featured below. Each winner earned £500 for their victories.

Astronomy

A high-resolution, black-and-white close-up of the Sun's surface, showing intricate textures and fiery solar prominences extending from its edge into the darkness of space.
Winner, ‘Dancing on the Edge of Fire’ by © Imran Sultan | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025
A glowing planet-like sphere with green and purple auroras is surrounded by a halo of light and stars against a dark, star-filled sky. The image has a surreal, cosmic atmosphere.
Runner-up, ‘Between Auroras and Dawn — A South Pole Sunrise After the Longest Night on Earth’ by © Aman Chokshi | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025

Behavior

Two prairie chickens with striped feathers engage in an aerial display or fight in a grassy field, one bird airborne with wings spread and the other on the ground looking up. The background is blurred dry grassland.
Winner, ‘Prairie Chicken Jump Off’ by © Peter Hudson | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025
A large Atlas moth with reddish-brown wings featuring white triangular spots and wavy patterns rests on a branch against a black background.
Runner-up, ‘The Snake That Flies’ by © Irina Petrova Adamatzky | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025

Earth Sciences and Climatology

Four people stand on a ship's snowy deck at night, watching a powerful beam of light illuminate a distant, snow-covered mountain, with footprints visible on the icy surface.
Winner, ‘Scanning glaciers in the Antarctic winter’ by © Michael Meredith | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025
A modern observatory with multiple domes sits atop a barren, rocky mountain ridge, partially surrounded by mist and low clouds under a clear sky.
Runner-up, ‘Where Fog Becomes Drinking Water: Four Decades of Science, Community, and Fog-Harvesting in the Atacama Desert’ by © Felipe Ríos Silva | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025

Ecology and Environmental Science

A close-up view of a transparent egg sac attached to a stick, containing numerous developing tadpoles, some moss growing on the stick, all set against a dark background.
Winner, ‘Amphibian galaxy’ by © Filippo Carugati | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025
Two red-crowned cranes stand close together in falling snow, their black and white feathers contrasting with the snowy background as they stretch their necks upward and call out.
Runner-up, ‘Lessons from a Forgotten Dance – Inspiration from Ainu culture to reflect on our human-nature-relationship’ by © Kees Bastmeijer | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025

Microimaging

A dense network of black, branch-like lines spreads across a white background, connecting clusters of small, glowing blue dots that resemble neural or cosmic networks.
Runner-up, ‘Neurite Nexus: The Blueprint of Motion’ by © Swetha Gurumurthy | Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025

Image credits: Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2025. All photographers are credited in the captions.

