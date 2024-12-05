Bird Reveals Its Third Eyelid in Scientific Photo Competition

A close-up of a secretary bird with its beak open, capturing a grasshopper. The bird's distinctive long feathers on its head are visible. The background is a blurred green field.
Peter Hudson/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024

The winner of the Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024 has been announced with an image of a shark hunt form above taking home the top prize.

The competition, run in association with the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) this year, celebrates incredible images that shed new light on hidden scientific phenomena.

This year’s overall winner, from the behavior category, is The Hunt from Above by Dr Angela Albi, a postdoctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behaviour, who studies the predator-prey interactions of sharks and schools of fish.

“Just after sunrise or before sundown, the shallow waters of the Maldives become a clear, see-through surface,” she says.

“These are also the moments when we best observe the interactions between reef sharks and their prey. In this frame, captured during a research trip in 2024, a shark on the far left shifts suddenly from swimming calmly within the school to initiating a hunt, its body posture standing out from the others. While we still don’t know what triggers these attacks, we analyse videos to study how sharks hunt and how their prey responds collectively.”

Aerial view of three sharks swimming in shallow, clear water. They are surrounded by a large school of fish that forms swirling patterns around them, creating striking contrasts against the sandy ocean floor.
Overall winner and winner of the Behavior category. Four juvenile blacktip reef sharks work together to hunt a large school of hardyhead silversides. Taken from a drone in the Maldives. | Angela Albi/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024
A group of frogs underwater, surrounded by aquatic plants and branches. One frog is prominently perched on another, with details of their textured skin and limbs visible. The scene is in murky water, creating an earthy, natural atmosphere.
Runner up in the Behavior category. Breeding European toads in Romania’s Retezat National Park. | Ovidiu Dragan/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024
A stunning view of the Heart and Soul Nebulae in deep space, showing intricate formations in blue and orange hues against a backdrop of countless stars. The nebulae resemble cloudy, interconnected regions.
Winner of the Astronomy category. The Heart and Soul nebulae in the Cassiopeia constellation. This image was captured over 14 hours from a Chicago suburb. | Imran Sultan/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024
A vast desert landscape with a lone palm tree at the horizon under a vibrant, star-filled night sky. The Milky Way galaxy is prominently visible, with colorful nebulae and dense clusters of stars creating a striking cosmic display.
Runner up in the Astronomy category. The galactic core of the Milky Way galaxy as seen from Egypt. | Mohamed Aboushelib/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024
A close-up of a secretary bird with its beak open, capturing a grasshopper. The bird's distinctive long feathers on its head are visible. The background is a blurred green field.
Winner of the Ecology and Environmental Science category. A secretary bird closes its third eyelid as it swallows its prey. The nictitating membrane across its eye protects it from damage. | Peter Hudson/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024
Close-up of a flatfish lying on dark wet sand. The fish has a round, flattened body with both eyes on one side. Its scales are a mottled gray and pink, blending with the sandy texture beneath.
Runner up the Ecology and Environmental Science category. A flatfish on the Indian west coast. | Abhijeet Bayani/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024
Close-up of a peacock flounder, highlighting its vibrant blue and green speckled skin and distinct round eyes. The intricate patterns and textures of the fish's body create a mesmerizing, almost abstract appearance.
Winner of the Microimaging category. The eyes of a black scorpion in Baja California, Mexico, observed under fluorescence using a 10x/0.3 objective lens. | Jose Manuel Martinez Lopez/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024
Close-up of a plant with fuzzy buds and colorful iridescent light reflections, featuring vibrant reds, blues, and greens. The plant's texture is soft and hairy, set against a blurred, warm-toned background.
Runner up in the Microimaging category. The mycelium of Armillaria sprawls across the surface, forming a pattern reminiscent of a Lovecraftian world map | Jose Manuel Martinez Lopez/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024
Aerial view of a small, thawed blue lake surrounded by cracked ice and snow. Shadowy patterns stretch across the snowy surface, hinting at the cold, remote setting.
Winner of the Earth Science category. Taken on an iPhone, the photo depicts a supraglacial melting lake over the Greenlandic ice sheet. | David Garcia/Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition 2024

For more information about the contest, head to The Royal Society’s website.

