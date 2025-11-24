The Hasselblad X2D II 100C Returns to the Top of Japanese Sales Charts

It was already surprising that the relatively pricey Hasselblad X2D II 100C sold so well at launch in Japan, but now the new medium-format camera has done something even more unusual by sticking around at the top of Japanese sales charts even after the initial launch hype died down.

As Digicame-Info reports, the X2D II 100C has been the best-selling new interchangeable lens camera for the first half of November at Yodobashi Camera, a major Japanese photo retailer.

As Capa Camera Web details, from November 1-15, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C was the best-selling new interchangeable lens camera at Yodobashi Camera, besting the Sony a7C II, Fujifilm X-M5, Nikon Z5 II, Nikon ZR, Sony ZV-E10 II, Fujifilm X-E5, and Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

There is an important caveat to consider. Yodobashi separates body-only camera sales from associated kit sales. For example, the Sony a7C II body only and the a7C II zoom lens kit are separate, finishing second and third in the sales rankings. While Yodobashi does not share specific sales numbers, it is possible that the a7C II overall sold more than the X2D II 100C. Sony has recently been running an a7C II sales promotion in Japan, which has helped the camera sell well at other Japanese retailers too.

Speaking of other sales charts, the Nikon ZR was the best-selling camera in October at Map Camera, and given that it appears on Yodobashi’s list as well, it’s a safe bet that the RED-powered video-first hybrid camera is a hit with customers.

On the one hand, it is not necessarily surprising that the Hasselblad X2D II 100C is popular, given that it’s a very good medium-format camera with excellent image quality and worthwhile improvements. However, on the other hand, compared to the cameras that typically populate sales charts in Japan and abroad, the X2D II 100C is having incredible success for a premium camera.

Most of the best-selling cameras month after month are entry-level and mid-range models, with the occasional high-end option popping up like the Canon EOS R5 II this month or the Sony RX1R III at Map Camera in August. What typically happens with a new, expensive camera is that if it hits the top 10 at launch, when the most excited customers order it, it fades quickly. The fact that the Hasselblad X2D II 100C did so well at launch this summer was already a little surprising, albeit not shocking. But the camera returning to the fray once it came back in stock is highly unusual.

How long Hasselblad’s sales excellence continues remains to be seen, but the X2D II 100C so far shows no signs of slowing down.