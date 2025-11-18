Viltrox Brings Its $600 Pro-Grade 85mm f/1.4 Prime to Nikon Z

Kate Garibaldi

A black camera lens with visible focus and aperture rings, labeled "85mm 1:1.4 DG DN" and "SIGMA," set against a plain, light gray background.

Viltrox has introduced the AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro Z, a Nikon Z-mount version of its well-regarded FE 85mm f/1.4 Pro lens. Priced at just $600, this new model brings fast-aperture and Pro-series optics to Nikon Z shooters, offering a high-performance portrait option at a competitive cost.

Proven Optics, Now Designed for Nikon Z

Back in June, PetaPixel took a deep dive into the Viltrox FE 85mm f/1.4 Pro with a full video review lauding its performance and bang for the buck.

“The value for the dollar is amazing here in a time when prices just seem to only go up and the “Pro” moniker on this lens certainly lives up to its name. The only thing I don’t like about this lens is the fact that it is only available for Sony E-mount. I think many RF and Z users would love to get this kind of quality for this low of a price,” PetaPixel says.

Close-up of a camera lens showing detailed reflections on the glass, with white technical markings indicating specifications such as 85mm focal length, f/1.4 aperture, 77mm filter size, and "Full Frame" compatibility.

Now, with the Z mount version available, Nikon photographers have a compelling lens praised for its sharpness, clarity, “lovely bokeh,” and most of all, an affordable price tag.

Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro Z Specs

At its heart, the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro Z inherits the same proven design as the Sony E-mount version, carrying over the 15-element, 11-group optical formula that includes extra-low dispersion and high-refractive elements for strong sharpness and controlled aberrations. The 11-blade diaphragm remains a defining feature, delivering the smooth, rounded bokeh portrait shooters expect. Its all-metal construction, weather-resistant sealing, and integrated USB-C port for firmware updates also reflect the same build philosophy that made the Sony variant popular.

Close-up of a camera lens showing detailed focus and aperture markings, switches labeled "AF/MF" and "CLICK OFF/ON," against a dark background.

Autofocus performance is likewise unchanged. The dual HyperVCM motor system returns, providing fast, quiet, and accurate focusing for stills and video, giving Nikon Z users a fast-aperture portrait prime without the premium cost associated with native high-end options.

Because Viltrox has retained the core design, key specifications are effectively identical to the E-mount model. The Pro Z is expected to offer the same rendering characteristics, the same 2.6 feet (0.79 meters) minimum focusing distance, and the same 77mm filter thread, underscoring Viltrox’s commitment to consistency while expanding support to another major mirrorless system.

A Nikon camera rests on a white surface beside a stack of books, with soft, out-of-focus yellow and pink flowers in the background.

The Nikon Z version is about 35 grams heavier than the Sony E version, bringing the AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro Z to 835 grams (29.5 ounces).

What Nikon Z Shooters Can Expect

With a maximum aperture of f/1.4, the lens delivers low-light performance and shallow depth-of-field, making it an attractive option for portrait photographers, wedding shooters, and videographers who want cinematic separation, with a rugged construction that stands up to regular use in a variety of situations.

A hand holds a Nikon digital camera with a large Sigma lens, positioned sideways near a window. Blurred books and a decorative object are visible in the background.

Competing 85mm Lenses for Nikon Z Users

For Nikon Z shooters considering alternatives, there are several very strong options in the 85mm focal range. The $750 Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S is a top-tier native Z-mount lens offering superb sharpness, reliable autofocus, and excellent build quality, though with a slower maximum aperture, it doesn’t quite match the light-gathering power of the Viltrox f/1.4. For those seeking even faster speed, the Nikon Z 85 mm f/1.2 S delivers exceptional low-light performance and an ultra creamy bokeh, but at a significantly higher price of about $2,800.

These alternatives help define where the Viltrox Pro Z fits in: offering fast aperture and high image quality without the premium cost of native Nikon S-line glass.

A person holding a Nikon digital camera with a large zoom lens, focusing on the hands and camera against a blurred background.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro Z is priced at $598 (€669), and is available starting today via Viltrox’s online store and authorized retailers.

Buy the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro new on B&H

Image credits: Viltrox

