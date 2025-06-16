Viltrox’s Pro 85mm f/1.4 Portrait Prime for Sony Cameras Costs Only $600

A black camera lens with a focus ring and aperture markings stands upright on a dark surface against a gradient gray background, illuminated from behind.

Viltrox’s newest lens, the AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras, aims to punch far above its weight. The $600 fast portrait prime promises stunning photos with silky-smooth backgrounds and a swift, accurate autofocus system.

While not in Viltrox’s highest-end Lab series, which features the 135mm f/1.8 and more recent 35mm f/1.2 primes that PetaPixel characterizes as powerful performers, the new Pro lens still promises to be up to professional photographers’ demands.

The lens sports what Viltrox describes as a “pro-level optical design,” including 15 elements arranged across 11 groups. Among these 15 pieces of glass are three ED, nine HR, and one UA elements, each designed to ensure high-resolution performance while minimizing distortion, fringing, and aberrations. Behind all this glass is an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm that promises “poetic,” excellent bokeh performance.

A black camera lens with a red ring near the mount, labeled "AF 85/1.4 FE," featuring focus and aperture markings, and various switches on the side, set against a plain light gray background.

The new 85mm f/1.4 prime is actually Viltrox’s fourth full-frame 85mm lens for Sony E-mount cameras, following 2018’s manual focus 85mm f/1.8 FE, 2019’s autofocus-equipped 85mm f/1.8 FE, and 2021’s AF 85mm f/1.8 II FE. This is Viltrox’s first 85mm f/1.4 lens.

A close-up of a person’s hands holding a camera with water droplets splashing around, suggesting the camera is being used in wet conditions.

With its faster aperture, the new 85mm f/1.4 is the largest of Viltox’s 85mm primes to date. It tips the scales at a pretty hefty 800 grams (28.2 ounces), which is a fair bit heavier than Sony’s 642-gram (22.6-ounce) FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II lens. However, both lenses have the same 77mm filter thread and are roughly the same length. Viltrox’s new lens measures 108.5 millimeters (4.3 inches) in length, while Sony’s G Master prime lens measures 107.3 millimeters (4.2 inches).

A person holding a Sony camera with both hands, adjusting the settings, with a blurred background and only part of their face visible.

The biggest difference between the two, at least on paper, is their prices. While the Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II, a fantastic lens, retails for $1,800, Viltrox’s new AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro is available for just $600.

Viltrox has done its best to make its new lens handle similarly to a premium first-party lens, including through a dedicated declickable aperture control ring, a large focus ring, an on-barrel focus mode switch, and customizable function buttons, which can be configured through Viltrox’s dedicated lens app. The Viltrox lens is also weather-sealed, with “high-grade” sealing rings arranged throughout the lens.

As for autofocus, the new Viltrox Pro prime features Viltrox’s proprietary dual HyperVCM motors. Viltrox promises fast, efficient, and precise autofocus performance across the board. Based on the company’s LAB lenses, which also feature this autofocus tech, there is reason for optimism that the new 85mm f/1.4 Pro will deliver strong autofocus performance. The lens can focus as close as 0.79 meters (2.6 feet), resulting in a max magnification of 0.13x. This is slightly better than Sony’s 85mm f/1.4 GM II’s maximum magnification of 0.11x.

Sample Images

A woman with long red hair and a white flowing dress stands in profile against a deep blue background, softly lit. She holds a pearl necklace and looks upward with a serene expression. Camera and social info are overlaid below.

A young woman with long dark hair and light skin, wearing a white sleeveless top, looks over her shoulder in soft, warm lighting. The background is blurred. Camera details are labeled at the bottom of the image.

A young person with blonde hair, wearing a gray and black striped sweater and black collar, sits outdoors at dusk with blurred city lights in the background. Camera settings and Viltrox branding are shown below.

A woman with long, wavy red hair poses in a white dress by the sea at sunset. The golden sunlight highlights her features. Text at the bottom credits @Christina and lists camera settings and equipment details.

A woman in a white wedding dress and shawl stands on a rocky shore holding a bouquet, smiling at the camera with a calm lake and distant hills in the background under an overcast sky.

A woman in a textured, light-colored dress stands in front of exposed tree roots and greenery, posing with one hand on her head and one on her neck. Camera settings and credits are shown at the bottom of the image.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro lens is available to purchase now for $600 from Viltrox itself and through its authorized resellers. The lens is shipping now.

Buy the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro new on Amazon.comBuy the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro used on KEH.com

Image credits: Viltrox

