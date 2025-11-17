British Photography Awards 2025 Winners Showcase Global Creativity

Kate Garibaldi

A collage with three images: a husky wearing a flower crown, a woman in an orange dress holding a baby against a peach background, and a tall, foggy tower illuminated by lights at night.

The British Photography Awards 2025 brings together photographers from across the globe, presenting an extraordinary array of images that celebrate technical skill, creative storytelling, and a remarkable eye for beauty in all its forms. From sweeping landscapes and dynamic street photography to intimate portraits, wildlife encounters, and conceptual fine art, this year’s entries reveal the depth and diversity of contemporary photography.

Both the Winners and People’s Choice selections showcase the imagination, patience, and vision that define today’s leading photographic talent. From breathtaking Landscapes and evocative Street scenes to striking Portraits and captivating Wildlife captures, each image offers a unique perspective and reveals the artistry behind every frame. Meanwhile, categories including Drone, Event, Fashion, Macro, Sports, Fine Art, Architecture, Wedding, Commercial, Water Life, and Food & Drink highlight the remarkable creativity and technical expertise present across the photographic spectrum.

Landscape

Cypress trees stand in calm, misty water at sunrise or sunset, with a pastel pink and purple sky in the background and faint silhouettes of ducks on the water’s surface.
Landscape Winner “Blushing Lake” by Ridhima Singh

Ridhima Singh captured the ethereal magic of first light at Lake Caddo, Texas, using a Canon R5 with a Canon RF 70-200mm lens. The image portrays autumnal trees ablaze in rich colors, a delicate mist hovering over the water, and a sky that blushed in soft pastels. The photograph exemplifies Singh’s ability to harmonize technical precision with the fleeting beauty of nature, offering viewers a serene, immersive experience.

Sunlight streams through tall pine trees on a sloping hillside, overlooking a small lake surrounded by forests and rolling hills under a partly cloudy sky.
Landscape People’s Choice “Emerald Jewel” by Graham Niven

Graham Niven’s image from the Scottish Highlands depicts a majestic autumn evening among Caledonian pine trees. Shot on a Nikon D850 with a 28-300mm lens, Niven meticulously planned the scene to capture the sunset at its peak. The photograph radiates a sense of solitude and awe, emphasizing the grandeur and tranquility of the Cairngorms while demonstrating expert control over light, composition, and color.

Street

A construction worker in a yellow vest and blue helmet is visible through a tear in a large white plastic sheet that covers a building. The worker is standing behind the sheet, partially obscured.
Street Winner “Summer Construction in London” by Andrew Golubev

Andrew Golubev’s photograph, taken on 160 Great Portland Street, London, captures a fleeting urban moment. Using a Sony a7 III and 85mm f/1.8 lens, Golubev snapped a construction site bathed in warm summer light during a lunch break. The image exemplifies the beauty of unplanned street moments, turning the ordinary into a compelling visual narrative.

A woman in glasses and a green beanie sits on a train, wearing an orange puffer jacket. A baby in a blue and orange hat peeks out from inside her jacket, looking at the camera.
Street People’s Choice “wrapped in love” by Fatma Demir

Fatma Demir photographed a mother cradling her baby inside her coat while traveling on the Jubilee line using a Canon 6D Mark II. The baby’s gaze toward the camera captures a tender, intimate moment, highlighting the quiet humanity found in public spaces.

Low Light Photography

A person stands on a rocky cliff at night, overlooking a valley filled with clouds beneath a starry sky and a bright, colorful Milky Way stretching across the horizon.
Low Light Photography Winner “Between Earth and Stars” by Abby Moule

Abby Moule’s seven-panel panorama of La Palma’s caldera, taken with a Sony a7 III and 24mm lens, combines long exposures and stacked images to capture the Milky Way above a sea of clouds. Standing atop the caldera rim, Moule achieved a profound interplay between human perspective and cosmic vastness, creating a sense of wonder and deep connection with the universe.

A long-exposure photo of a pebble beach with waves, an old pier’s skeletal remains, and the Milky Way galaxy brightly stretching across a star-filled night sky above the horizon.
Low Light Photography People’s Choice “Milky Way over the West Pier” by Michael Steven Harris

Michael Steven Harris photographed Brighton’s West Pier with the Milky Way rising above using a Nikon D780 and Tamron 24-70mm G2 lens. Despite city light pollution, Harris achieved incredible clarity in the Milky Way’s core through careful stacking of long exposures, blending them with a single long exposure of the foreground to create a luminous, balanced image.

Birdlife

A Dalmatian pelican with ruffled feathers floats on calm water at sunset, with soft pastel colors in the sky and its reflection visible on the water’s surface.
Birdlife Winner “Bad Hair Day” by Jayne Bond

Jayne Bond’s photograph of a Dalmatian Pelican, taken with a Canon EOS R5 and 24-105mm f/4 lens, captures the bird’s tufts of feathers ruffled by a gentle wind. Using a 1/1600s to freeze motion from a rocking boat, Bond skillfully creates a whimsical portrait that combines patience, technical expertise, and an eye for natural beauty.

Two eagles perch on a twisted, leafless tree in an open field; one eagle is about to take flight, while the other sits calmly. Mountains and blue sky form the backdrop.
Birdlife People’s Choice “Where eagles dare” by Hang Ross

Hang Ross captured the Iberian Imperial Eagle, a species once near extinction, using a Canon R5 Mark II with a Canon RF 200-800mm lens. The photograph highlights courtship and territorial behavior, illustrating both the majesty of the eagle and a remarkable story of conservation success.

Drone

A solitary tree casts a long shadow across a misty field at sunrise, with golden sunlight illuminating the fog and creating a serene, atmospheric scene.
As the sun rose over the horizon, it cast magical warm light through the mist in this Oxfordshire scene, casting a long shadow through this small group of trees.

Christopher Harrison’s aerial photograph, taken with a DJI Air 2S, captures a cluster of trees atop a Bronze Age barrow in early spring sunlight. The warm sunrise piercing the mist casts striking shadows, transforming the landscape into a quiet, atmospheric scene of natural and historical resonance.

A tall, illuminated stone tower rises above dense fog at night, with spotlights shining through the mist and casting a mysterious glow on the surrounding dark landscape.
Drone People’s Choice “Crown of Light” by Thomas Lamont

Thomas Lamont photographed the National Wallace Monument from above using a DJI Mavic 3 Pro, revealing its spire and crown etched against dawn fog. The golden light softens the scene while preserving architectural detail, rendering the monument as both a cultural symbol and a visually compelling subject.

Event

A shirtless man painted red with a cigarette in his mouth stands on a grassy slope during a crowded outdoor event, with people and a person in a shark costume visible in the background.
Event Winner “Cooper’s Hill” by Ethan Parker

Ethan Parker documented Britain’s famous Cheese Rolling event using a Sony a7 IV with a 24-50mm f/2.8 lens. Parker captured the intensity of the races, the steep gradient, and the chaos of participants, often ending in minor injuries or worse. A racer covered in red paint embodies the thrill and spectacle of this uniquely British tradition.

A person crowd surfs above a large audience at a concert, illuminated by a spotlight, while numerous hands reach up to support them. The image is in black and white.
Event People’s Choice “Surf” by Guy Hurst

Guy Hurst photographed musician Justin Hawkins crowd surfing using a Canon G7X III, emphasizing the energy and collective spirit of live performance. The gritty, low-light image enhances the spontaneity and intimacy of the scene.

Fashion

A person in white clothing and black boots poses in a dynamic, crouched stance in front of horizontal blue neon lights, wearing sunglasses and striking a futuristic, stylish look.
Fashion Winner “Voltage” by Dominic Beaven

Dominic Beaven captured a futuristic fashion shoot at the Nonotak ‘Eclipse’ exhibition using his Sony a7 III and Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art lens, combining striking lighting and composition to create a visually dynamic and conceptual piece.

A woman with long blonde hair wears a shiny gold gown and walks through a formal garden with manicured green hedges and trees on a sunny day.
Fashion People’s Choice “Luminosity” by Madeline McCormick

Madeline McCormick’s portrait, using a Nikon D5600 DSLR, showcases a radiant interplay of light and texture. The work embodies elegance, serenity, and an exploration of beauty and presence.

Pets & Domesticated Animals

A close-up of a husky dog wearing a crown of yellow and white flowers on its head against a beige background; only the right half of the dog’s face is visible.
Pets & Domesticated Animals Winner “Tails in Bloom” by Andrew Richardson

Andrew Richardson photographed his dog Jack Jack among floral arrangements using a Canon EOS R5 and 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, producing a portrait that balances artistic composition with the subject’s natural calm and charm.

A black and brown dog with wide eyes and mouth open, eagerly catches a treat mid-air against a bright green background.
Pets & Domesticated Animals People’s Choice “Feed Me” by Nigel Wallace

Nigel Wallace captured a Coonhound named “Naru” enjoying treat-catching sessions with a Sony a9 III and 24-105mm f/4 lens, highlighting playful energy and the joyous bond between dog and photographer.

Water Life

A crab stands on sandy ground, holding a small black sea turtle hatchling in its claws. The crab's eyes are raised, and the turtle's flippers are spread out as it struggles. The background is blurred and pale.
Water Life Winner “Taken by a Ghost” by Pandora Maund

Pandora Maund captured a ghost crab carrying a dead turtle hatchling using an OM System OM-1 with a 300mm f/4 Pro lens. The hour-long chase on the sand conveys the fragile survival of marine life, blending documentary detail with profound empathy for nature.

A close-up underwater view of a humpback whale swimming in deep blue water, with its white fins extended and textured skin clearly visible.
Water Life People’s Choice “Playtime” by Richard Condlyffe

Richard Condlyffe photographed a young humpback whale calf swimming near its mother using a Sony a1 in a Nauticam housing with a 28-70mm zoom lens. The intimate encounter captures curiosity and trust, immortalizing a magical moment of interaction between human and marine life.

Documentary

A protester wearing a keffiyeh faces a police officer in uniform at close range during a demonstration outside a government building. The scene appears tense, with both individuals making direct eye contact.
Documentary Winner “Face Off” by Jamie Bellinger

Jamie Bellinger documented a pro-Palestinian protest with a confrontation between a demonstrator and a police officer using a Canon 700D with a 10-18mm lens and flash. The photograph captures the tension and “dance” of conflict, highlighting both visual contrast and emotional intensity.

A person wearing a black hooded jacket and a black face mask points directly at the camera, standing in front of a large red and white textured backdrop.
Documentary People’s Choice “You” by Harvey Tomlinson

Harvey Tomlinson photographed a far-right supporter in Nottingham using a Nikon Z5 and 24-70 f/4 lens, symbolizing anger, blame, and the dynamics of modern extremism. The image conveys a strong sociopolitical narrative through candid documentary work.

Wedding

A joyful bride and a smiling young girl in white dresses playfully hold up a flowing bridal veil outdoors, both looking happy and excited.
Wedding Winner “Bride and the flower girl” by Sarah Carter

Sarah Carter captured a tender moment under a bride’s veil using a Canon R6 II, emphasizing intimacy, innocence, and the playful interaction between bride and child.

Two people in yellow outfits lie on grass, smiling, surrounded by a circle of friends showing open hands decorated with henna designs, bracelets, and colorful clothing, creating a festive, joyful scene.
Wedding People’s Choice “Haldi Hands” by Tom Smith

Tom Smith photographed the vibrant Haldi ceremony at an Indian wedding using a Canon R5 with an RF 50mm f/1.2 lens. Despite the crowded and chaotic setting, Smith captured an emotive portrait that showcases the cultural richness and colorful intensity of the event.

Commercial: Product

A bright red, chunky-heeled Mary Jane shoe with double straps balanced on top of a large, round, green balloon against a green background.
Commercial: Product Winner “Pop Pressure” by Celso Marrero

Celso Marrero used a Nikon Z8 and 24-70mm lens to explore the tension between elegance and edge in a high-shine fashion product shoot. The image balances playful contrast with clean, modern design.

A bottle of Derby London Dry Gin stands next to a glass of gin and tonic with ice, surrounded by scattered dried flowers on a dark wooden surface with a black background.
Commercial: Product People’s Choice “Derby, Served” by Julia Dallimore

Julia Dallimore photographed a gin bottle using a Canon R5 with RF 24-105mm f/4 lens, combining studio lighting and precise composition to highlight artisanal craft and sparkling detail.

Architecture

A large brick house with a neatly kept garden stands in front of a row of massive industrial cooling towers under a cloudy sky. Shrubs and fencing separate the property from the imposing structures behind.
Architecture Winner “Shadows of Industry” by Harvey Tomlinson

Harvey Tomlinson captured the contrast between industrial decay and suburban life using a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, emphasizing the looming presence of the power station over the human-scale environment.

A view from above the central span of a red steel bridge crossing a wide river, with misty hills and buildings visible in the background.
Architecture People’s Choice “Engineered to Endure” by Thomas Lamont

Thomas Lamont photographed the Forth Rail Bridge with a Canon R5 and RF 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, highlighting iconic cantilever architecture with low morning mist softening the background and focusing attention on geometric structure.

Portrait

A mature man with light skin and short, light brown hair gazes thoughtfully, resting his hand on his cheek. He wears a dark blazer, light shirt, and a gold ring, set against a plain, dark background.
Portrait Winner “Lee Child” by Mark Harrison

Mark Harrison photographed the famed author of the Jack Reacher novels using a Canon 5D IV DSLR with a 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens and Profoto flash, capturing a reflective, humanizing moment that reveals the person behind the celebrity persona.

Portrait People’s Choice “Abẹ̀fẹ́ (Beloved One)” by Oluwadamilola Taiwo

Oluwadamilola Taiwo used a Canon EOS 6D and an 85mm f/1.4 lens to depict a mother cradling her child. The portrait, rich in warmth and stillness, conveys love, devotion, and cultural significance through visual storytelling.

Land Animal

Two tigers stand on their hind legs with front paws extended, appearing to spar or play in a dry grassy field with trees and rocks in the background.
Land Animal Winner “Fighting tigers” by Andy Rouse

Andy Rouse photographed two 20-month-old tigers sparring with a Sony a1 and 200-600mm telephoto zoom, capturing the intensity, power, and natural behavior of these apex predators.

A leopard crouches at the edge of a waterhole at night, staring forward with intense eyes as it drinks, its pink tongue clearly visible and reflected in the still water.
Land Animal People’s Choice “Eyes of the night” by Jade Gosrani

Jade Gosrani captured a leopard at night using a Canon R5 and 150-600mm lens, showcasing patient wildlife observation and rewarding viewers with a rare and intimate encounter.

Self Portrait

A person holds a black shirt on a hanger in front of their body, with only their bare legs and hands visible, against a dark background. The shirt covers their torso and face, creating a surreal, playful effect.
Self Portrait Winner “Handle With Care” by Monika Drzewicz

Monika Drzewicz used a Nikon D7000 to explore identity and the presentation of self, with an oversized shirt and hanger blurring the lines between person and object. The image reflects tension between internal truth and external perception.

A person holds a glass of water in front of their face, distorting the appearance of their eye behind the glass. The image is in black and white, with a patterned background of wavy vertical lines.
Self Portrait People’s Choice “Between Me and Myself” by Margaret Jaszowska

Margaret Jaszowska’s Nikon D800 self-portrait uses a magnified eye behind a water glass to explore introspection and how external perception shapes identity. The black-and-white composition emphasizes complexity and quiet contemplation.

Macro

Close-up macro image of a moth’s face, showing detailed eyes, antennae, and fuzzy pinkish-brown hairs against a vivid orange background.
Macro Winner “Pink Elephant” by Adam Ferry

Adam Ferry photographed an Elephant Hawk Moth on an orange rose using an Olympus E-M1 II with a 90mm macro lens. Focus stacking 82 shots, Ferry achieved remarkable detail while blending natural beauty with artistic composition.

Delicate stalks topped with round, translucent orange and pink bulbs, each adorned with glistening water droplets, stand against a warm, blurred orange and yellow background.
Macro People’s Choice “Glistening Slime mould” by Barry Webb

Barry Webb photographed Comatricha nigra slime molds on a rotting fence post using an OM System OM-1 and 60mm macro lens with extension tubes. The 56-image focus stack captures subtle reflections and wet surfaces, revealing hidden beauty in the miniature world.

Sports

A child kicks a soccer ball toward a goal on an empty schoolyard, with fog partially obscuring the building in the background.
Sports Winner “Chasing Tomorrow” by Glen Marillier

Winner – Chasing Tomorrow, Wädenswil, Zürich, Switzerland
Glen Marillier used a Fujifilm X-T5 and XF33mm F1.4 lens to depict a child facing an empty goal on cracked schoolyard asphalt. The photograph captures pure emotion, ambition, and the universality of grassroots sport.

A person jumps between two rocky cliffs at sunset, silhouetted against a bright, golden sky.
Sports People’s Choice “Arron the Fell Runner” by Joshua Earle

People’s Choice – Arron the Fell Runner, Scotland
Joshua Earle photographed a hill runner leaping across a cliff gap at sunrise using a Canon R5, emphasizing determination, adventure, and the rugged beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

Fine Art

A person in a hat walks along the exterior wall of an industrial building, casting a distinct shadow on the wall. The scene is in black and white, with sunlight creating strong contrasts and long shadows on the grass.
Fine Art Winner “Hangar 57” by Paul Reid

Paul Reid used a Leica Q2 Monochrom to evoke despair in his Time Traveller series. The image, set in a hangar, combines narrative and stark visual design to immerse viewers in an imaginative journey.

Food & Drink

A group of caper berries arranged in a line, pointing toward a single egg yolk on a bright blue background, resembling sperm swimming toward an egg.
Food & Drink Winner “Conception” by Catharine Lowe

Catharine Lowe used a Canon EOS R6 and a standard prime to create a visually conceptual photograph of capers paired with an egg. Through creative lighting and glass surfaces, Lowe explores form, color, and culinary artistry.

Broccolini, green beans, asparagus, mint leaves, and rows of pistachios are neatly arranged on a dark marble tray atop a green botanical-patterned tablecloth.
Food & Drink People’s Choice “Verde” by Mel Brown

Mel Brown photographed food as a meditative subject using a Sony a7, exploring color, texture, and personal reflection. The image aims to create calm and visual serenity while engaging with emotional narratives around food.

British Photography Awards 2025

The British Photography Awards 2025 not only highlights technical mastery and artistic vision but also reminds us of the power of photography to connect, inspire, and transform. Each image, whether capturing the fleeting glow of dawn over a misty lake, the fierce determination of wildlife in the wild, or the quiet intimacy of human moments, tells a story that transcends borders, cultures, and languages. These photographs invite viewers to pause, reflect, and see the world through another’s eyes, celebrating both the extraordinary and the everyday.

From the meticulous craft of macro compositions to the sweeping grandeur of landscapes, the awards showcase a profound truth: photography is more than an art form—it is a bridge between humanity and nature, between imagination and reality, and between the fleeting present and the enduring memory. In celebrating these artists, the British Photography Awards inspire us all to look closer, to wonder more deeply, and to embrace the beauty and complexity that surrounds us every day.

Image credits: The British Photography Awards 2025, Individual artists as credited

, ,
,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A split image: left shows two butterflies amidst green foliage, center features a fox on an urban bridge with buildings and trees, right depicts a snowy landscape with a camouflaged arctic hare. Streetwise Red Fox Portrait Wins British Wildlife Photography Awards
Feast Your Eyes on This Year’s Sony World Photography Award Winners
British Wildlife Photography Awards 2024 winners -- portrait of a brown hare, goose barnacles on a soccer ball, and butterfly on a plant The Breathtaking Winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards
Sony World Photography Awards National Award 2022 The National Winners from the Sony World Photography Awards 2022
Discussion