British Photography Awards 2025 Winners Showcase Global Creativity

The British Photography Awards 2025 brings together photographers from across the globe, presenting an extraordinary array of images that celebrate technical skill, creative storytelling, and a remarkable eye for beauty in all its forms. From sweeping landscapes and dynamic street photography to intimate portraits, wildlife encounters, and conceptual fine art, this year’s entries reveal the depth and diversity of contemporary photography.

Both the Winners and People’s Choice selections showcase the imagination, patience, and vision that define today’s leading photographic talent. From breathtaking Landscapes and evocative Street scenes to striking Portraits and captivating Wildlife captures, each image offers a unique perspective and reveals the artistry behind every frame. Meanwhile, categories including Drone, Event, Fashion, Macro, Sports, Fine Art, Architecture, Wedding, Commercial, Water Life, and Food & Drink highlight the remarkable creativity and technical expertise present across the photographic spectrum.

Landscape

Ridhima Singh captured the ethereal magic of first light at Lake Caddo, Texas, using a Canon R5 with a Canon RF 70-200mm lens. The image portrays autumnal trees ablaze in rich colors, a delicate mist hovering over the water, and a sky that blushed in soft pastels. The photograph exemplifies Singh’s ability to harmonize technical precision with the fleeting beauty of nature, offering viewers a serene, immersive experience.

Graham Niven’s image from the Scottish Highlands depicts a majestic autumn evening among Caledonian pine trees. Shot on a Nikon D850 with a 28-300mm lens, Niven meticulously planned the scene to capture the sunset at its peak. The photograph radiates a sense of solitude and awe, emphasizing the grandeur and tranquility of the Cairngorms while demonstrating expert control over light, composition, and color.

Street

Andrew Golubev’s photograph, taken on 160 Great Portland Street, London, captures a fleeting urban moment. Using a Sony a7 III and 85mm f/1.8 lens, Golubev snapped a construction site bathed in warm summer light during a lunch break. The image exemplifies the beauty of unplanned street moments, turning the ordinary into a compelling visual narrative.

Fatma Demir photographed a mother cradling her baby inside her coat while traveling on the Jubilee line using a Canon 6D Mark II. The baby’s gaze toward the camera captures a tender, intimate moment, highlighting the quiet humanity found in public spaces.

Low Light Photography

Abby Moule’s seven-panel panorama of La Palma’s caldera, taken with a Sony a7 III and 24mm lens, combines long exposures and stacked images to capture the Milky Way above a sea of clouds. Standing atop the caldera rim, Moule achieved a profound interplay between human perspective and cosmic vastness, creating a sense of wonder and deep connection with the universe.

Michael Steven Harris photographed Brighton’s West Pier with the Milky Way rising above using a Nikon D780 and Tamron 24-70mm G2 lens. Despite city light pollution, Harris achieved incredible clarity in the Milky Way’s core through careful stacking of long exposures, blending them with a single long exposure of the foreground to create a luminous, balanced image.

Birdlife

Jayne Bond’s photograph of a Dalmatian Pelican, taken with a Canon EOS R5 and 24-105mm f/4 lens, captures the bird’s tufts of feathers ruffled by a gentle wind. Using a 1/1600s to freeze motion from a rocking boat, Bond skillfully creates a whimsical portrait that combines patience, technical expertise, and an eye for natural beauty.

Hang Ross captured the Iberian Imperial Eagle, a species once near extinction, using a Canon R5 Mark II with a Canon RF 200-800mm lens. The photograph highlights courtship and territorial behavior, illustrating both the majesty of the eagle and a remarkable story of conservation success.

Drone

Christopher Harrison’s aerial photograph, taken with a DJI Air 2S, captures a cluster of trees atop a Bronze Age barrow in early spring sunlight. The warm sunrise piercing the mist casts striking shadows, transforming the landscape into a quiet, atmospheric scene of natural and historical resonance.

Thomas Lamont photographed the National Wallace Monument from above using a DJI Mavic 3 Pro, revealing its spire and crown etched against dawn fog. The golden light softens the scene while preserving architectural detail, rendering the monument as both a cultural symbol and a visually compelling subject.

Event

Ethan Parker documented Britain’s famous Cheese Rolling event using a Sony a7 IV with a 24-50mm f/2.8 lens. Parker captured the intensity of the races, the steep gradient, and the chaos of participants, often ending in minor injuries or worse. A racer covered in red paint embodies the thrill and spectacle of this uniquely British tradition.

Guy Hurst photographed musician Justin Hawkins crowd surfing using a Canon G7X III, emphasizing the energy and collective spirit of live performance. The gritty, low-light image enhances the spontaneity and intimacy of the scene.

Fashion

Dominic Beaven captured a futuristic fashion shoot at the Nonotak ‘Eclipse’ exhibition using his Sony a7 III and Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art lens, combining striking lighting and composition to create a visually dynamic and conceptual piece.

Madeline McCormick’s portrait, using a Nikon D5600 DSLR, showcases a radiant interplay of light and texture. The work embodies elegance, serenity, and an exploration of beauty and presence.

Pets & Domesticated Animals

Andrew Richardson photographed his dog Jack Jack among floral arrangements using a Canon EOS R5 and 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, producing a portrait that balances artistic composition with the subject’s natural calm and charm.

Nigel Wallace captured a Coonhound named “Naru” enjoying treat-catching sessions with a Sony a9 III and 24-105mm f/4 lens, highlighting playful energy and the joyous bond between dog and photographer.

Water Life

Pandora Maund captured a ghost crab carrying a dead turtle hatchling using an OM System OM-1 with a 300mm f/4 Pro lens. The hour-long chase on the sand conveys the fragile survival of marine life, blending documentary detail with profound empathy for nature.

Richard Condlyffe photographed a young humpback whale calf swimming near its mother using a Sony a1 in a Nauticam housing with a 28-70mm zoom lens. The intimate encounter captures curiosity and trust, immortalizing a magical moment of interaction between human and marine life.

Documentary

Jamie Bellinger documented a pro-Palestinian protest with a confrontation between a demonstrator and a police officer using a Canon 700D with a 10-18mm lens and flash. The photograph captures the tension and “dance” of conflict, highlighting both visual contrast and emotional intensity.

Harvey Tomlinson photographed a far-right supporter in Nottingham using a Nikon Z5 and 24-70 f/4 lens, symbolizing anger, blame, and the dynamics of modern extremism. The image conveys a strong sociopolitical narrative through candid documentary work.

Wedding

Sarah Carter captured a tender moment under a bride’s veil using a Canon R6 II, emphasizing intimacy, innocence, and the playful interaction between bride and child.

Tom Smith photographed the vibrant Haldi ceremony at an Indian wedding using a Canon R5 with an RF 50mm f/1.2 lens. Despite the crowded and chaotic setting, Smith captured an emotive portrait that showcases the cultural richness and colorful intensity of the event.

Commercial: Product

Celso Marrero used a Nikon Z8 and 24-70mm lens to explore the tension between elegance and edge in a high-shine fashion product shoot. The image balances playful contrast with clean, modern design.

Julia Dallimore photographed a gin bottle using a Canon R5 with RF 24-105mm f/4 lens, combining studio lighting and precise composition to highlight artisanal craft and sparkling detail.

Architecture

Harvey Tomlinson captured the contrast between industrial decay and suburban life using a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, emphasizing the looming presence of the power station over the human-scale environment.

Thomas Lamont photographed the Forth Rail Bridge with a Canon R5 and RF 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, highlighting iconic cantilever architecture with low morning mist softening the background and focusing attention on geometric structure.

Portrait

Mark Harrison photographed the famed author of the Jack Reacher novels using a Canon 5D IV DSLR with a 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens and Profoto flash, capturing a reflective, humanizing moment that reveals the person behind the celebrity persona.

Oluwadamilola Taiwo used a Canon EOS 6D and an 85mm f/1.4 lens to depict a mother cradling her child. The portrait, rich in warmth and stillness, conveys love, devotion, and cultural significance through visual storytelling.

Land Animal

Andy Rouse photographed two 20-month-old tigers sparring with a Sony a1 and 200-600mm telephoto zoom, capturing the intensity, power, and natural behavior of these apex predators.

Jade Gosrani captured a leopard at night using a Canon R5 and 150-600mm lens, showcasing patient wildlife observation and rewarding viewers with a rare and intimate encounter.

Self Portrait

Monika Drzewicz used a Nikon D7000 to explore identity and the presentation of self, with an oversized shirt and hanger blurring the lines between person and object. The image reflects tension between internal truth and external perception.

Margaret Jaszowska’s Nikon D800 self-portrait uses a magnified eye behind a water glass to explore introspection and how external perception shapes identity. The black-and-white composition emphasizes complexity and quiet contemplation.

Macro

Adam Ferry photographed an Elephant Hawk Moth on an orange rose using an Olympus E-M1 II with a 90mm macro lens. Focus stacking 82 shots, Ferry achieved remarkable detail while blending natural beauty with artistic composition.

Barry Webb photographed Comatricha nigra slime molds on a rotting fence post using an OM System OM-1 and 60mm macro lens with extension tubes. The 56-image focus stack captures subtle reflections and wet surfaces, revealing hidden beauty in the miniature world.

Sports

Winner – Chasing Tomorrow, Wädenswil, Zürich, Switzerland

Glen Marillier used a Fujifilm X-T5 and XF33mm F1.4 lens to depict a child facing an empty goal on cracked schoolyard asphalt. The photograph captures pure emotion, ambition, and the universality of grassroots sport.

People’s Choice – Arron the Fell Runner, Scotland

Joshua Earle photographed a hill runner leaping across a cliff gap at sunrise using a Canon R5, emphasizing determination, adventure, and the rugged beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

Fine Art

Paul Reid used a Leica Q2 Monochrom to evoke despair in his Time Traveller series. The image, set in a hangar, combines narrative and stark visual design to immerse viewers in an imaginative journey.

Food & Drink

Catharine Lowe used a Canon EOS R6 and a standard prime to create a visually conceptual photograph of capers paired with an egg. Through creative lighting and glass surfaces, Lowe explores form, color, and culinary artistry.

Mel Brown photographed food as a meditative subject using a Sony a7, exploring color, texture, and personal reflection. The image aims to create calm and visual serenity while engaging with emotional narratives around food.

British Photography Awards 2025

The British Photography Awards 2025 not only highlights technical mastery and artistic vision but also reminds us of the power of photography to connect, inspire, and transform. Each image, whether capturing the fleeting glow of dawn over a misty lake, the fierce determination of wildlife in the wild, or the quiet intimacy of human moments, tells a story that transcends borders, cultures, and languages. These photographs invite viewers to pause, reflect, and see the world through another’s eyes, celebrating both the extraordinary and the everyday.

From the meticulous craft of macro compositions to the sweeping grandeur of landscapes, the awards showcase a profound truth: photography is more than an art form—it is a bridge between humanity and nature, between imagination and reality, and between the fleeting present and the enduring memory. In celebrating these artists, the British Photography Awards inspire us all to look closer, to wonder more deeply, and to embrace the beauty and complexity that surrounds us every day.

Image credits: The British Photography Awards 2025, Individual artists as credited