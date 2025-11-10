Bird Photographer of the Year Won’t Elaborate on Why It Disqualified Winner

Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 has disqualified one of its Silver Award winners after the image “did not meet the competition’s authenticity requirements.”

Photographer Baiju Patil’s image, ‘Through the Marigolds’, won the Silver Award in the Birds in Flight category. Without naming Patil, Bird Photographer of the Year released a statement over the weekend saying that it “could not be verified as a genuine raw capture” and that “the photographer was unable to provide a valid raw file upon subsequent request.”

The photo appears to show barn swallows flying over a field of marigolds. In the original caption provided to the media, it says the photo was taken in the Indian village of Hiware Bazar.

“The fields of marigolds around the village of Hiware Bazar are a sight to behold, and seeing the flocks of swallows skimming over them gave me the idea for this photo,” the caption reads. “I noticed that some of the birds kept feeding over the same area and set up my camera so that I could fire it with a remote. This is one of the many thousands of photos I took and is the one I am most pleased with.”

Patil says that the photo was taken on a Nikon D4 with a Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 lens attached, set at 14mm. The camera settings are listed as: 1/250 of a second, f/10, and ISO 200.

PetaPixel has asked Bird Photographer of the Year (BPOTY) exactly what edits or elements led to the photo’s disqualification, but the competition says it is “unable to comment further on the individual involved, as doing so could create legal implications.”

Patil’s photo has been removed from the BPOTY website, but the photographer’s Facebook post celebrating his achievement remains online.

“Thrilled to share that I’ve been honored with the Silver Award – World Bird Photographer of the Year 2025!” Patil wrote on October 6. “This photograph — captured in the vibrant marigold fields of India — celebrates the harmony between birds and nature. Every moment spent observing, waiting, and connecting with the wild brings me closer to the beauty of life around us.”

Since BPOTY won’t reveal what got the photo thrown out of the competition, it is natural to speculate whether the image is a composite of different photos or perhaps artificial intelligence was used.

In BPOTY’s competition rules, it says shortlisted entrants must submit a RAW file, or an “original untouched JPEG for authentication and forensic purposes.” The rule specifically forbids “composited images or AI-generated images” in any category. Sky-swapping, removing natural elements, or misrepresenting nature are also not allowed.

PetaPixel asked BPOTY why the photo has only just been disqualified now, when the results were revealed in September. The response from BPOTY is written in full below.

“Our verification process includes a review of all awarded entries against the submitted raw files prior to announcement. In this instance, the file appeared consistent with a genuine raw capture at that stage and therefore passed initial checks,” writes the director of BPOTY, Will Nicholls.

“After results were made public, new information came to light that prompted an extensive technical review and ultimately led to the disqualification.

“It is technically possible to edit an image and then export it in a way that produces a file with a raw extension, which can appear and behave like an original unprocessed file. In rare cases, this can make verification challenging, as the file may pass initial checks designed to identify standard raw data. This is a growing issue across the photography industry, and we continue to refine our verification tools and processes in response to these developments.

“It’s important to note that many entries are removed each year during judging for rule violations — including composited scenes, manipulation, or the use of captive subjects — as part of our ongoing commitment to integrity and fairness. While such cases are until now never visible to the public, they reflect a robust and well-controlled process that operates behind the scenes to maintain the highest possible standards. One disqualification prior to announcement in over 10 years of the competition operating is testament to the fact that we in fact catch most cases of rule violations.”