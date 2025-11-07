Pocket Dispo Pro Lens Repurposes Disposable Film Camera Optics

Jeremy Gray

Split image: Left side shows a close-up of a round, textured camera lens cap against a dark background. Right side shows a close-up of a person’s face in sunlight, wearing a woven hat and looking upwards.

Pocket Dispo has released a new “Pro” version of its popular pinhole lens. The latest version may look similar to the original Pocket Dispo at first glance, but it has been rebuilt from the ground up, introducing some key improvements, including a new adjustable focus ring.

Available now for $69.99, 30% off its eventual retail price of $99, the Pocket Dispo Pro comes in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF versions. At its core, the Pocket Dispo Pro still makes the same fundamental promise as its predecessor: easy, affordable, and fun vintage-inspired photography on modern cameras.

To achieve this basic mission, the “Pro” lens still uses salvaged lenses from old disposable cameras, like the original Pocket Dispo — hence the name “Dispo.” Pocket Dispo and Pocket Dispo Pro are 3D-printed custom mounts to hold authentic disposable camera lenses, promising a “vintage film look.”

A close-up of a hand holding a Sony Alpha 7R camera, shown without a lens attached. The background is blurred, suggesting an outdoor setting with sunlight.

However, whereas the original Pocket Dispo features fairly standard 3D-printed materials, the Dispo Pro ups its game with a carbon-fiber composite body, which Pocket Dispo says is more rigid, lighter, and more durable.

The bigger design change is the new adjustable focus ring. The Pocket Dispo Pro, like its sibling, combines a 28mm focal length and very slow aperture (f/11 in the Pro’s case), which means a lot of depth of field. However, the original Pocket Dispo could not focus closer than 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), which made it tricky to use for close-ups or self-portraits. With its new adjustable focus ring, the Pocket Dispo Pro can focus closer than before, making it suitable for “close-focus portraits.” Precisely how close the lens can focus is unclear because, for some reason, Pocket Dispo did not share that specification. The company does add that the focus ring has a “smooth” feel thanks to Nyogel Premium Grease, though.

A Sony Alpha 7R digital camera with a body cap covering the lens mount rests on a wooden surface, bathed in warm sunlight. A camera strap is attached, and background details are softly blurred.

“We’ve taken the original Pocket Dispo and rebuilt it from the ground up,” Pocket Dispo explains. “The Pro edition introduces an adjustable focus ring, letting you switch seamlessly between close-focus portraits and infinity focus for landscapes — all while preserving that signature disposable-lens character.”

Sample Images

A person wearing a woven straw hat faces the setting sun in a desert landscape, casting a warm golden glow and long shadows across the sand.

Close-up of a person's face in sunlight, focusing on their eyes and upper nose. The person is wearing a woven straw hat, and a warm, golden light enhances their skin. The background is blurred.

A woman wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat and a blue shirt looks back at the camera, making a playful face, standing in a desert landscape with sparse buildings and mountains in the background at sunset.

Pricing and Availability

These upgrades, the focus ring and improved build quality, do come with a higher price tag, as expected. The Pocket Dispo Pro is available to order now for $69.99 for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF mounts. This is a special launch price, and the eventual retail price will be $99.99.

The original Pocket Dispo lens, which is available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Micro Four Thirds, L-Mount, Canon EOS-M, Canon EF, and Nikon F mounts for $44.99 at the time of writing. Its regular price is $59.99.

Image credits: Pocket Dispo

