Pocket Dispo Pro Lens Repurposes Disposable Film Camera Optics

Pocket Dispo has released a new “Pro” version of its popular pinhole lens. The latest version may look similar to the original Pocket Dispo at first glance, but it has been rebuilt from the ground up, introducing some key improvements, including a new adjustable focus ring.

Available now for $69.99, 30% off its eventual retail price of $99, the Pocket Dispo Pro comes in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF versions. At its core, the Pocket Dispo Pro still makes the same fundamental promise as its predecessor: easy, affordable, and fun vintage-inspired photography on modern cameras.

To achieve this basic mission, the “Pro” lens still uses salvaged lenses from old disposable cameras, like the original Pocket Dispo — hence the name “Dispo.” Pocket Dispo and Pocket Dispo Pro are 3D-printed custom mounts to hold authentic disposable camera lenses, promising a “vintage film look.”

However, whereas the original Pocket Dispo features fairly standard 3D-printed materials, the Dispo Pro ups its game with a carbon-fiber composite body, which Pocket Dispo says is more rigid, lighter, and more durable.

The bigger design change is the new adjustable focus ring. The Pocket Dispo Pro, like its sibling, combines a 28mm focal length and very slow aperture (f/11 in the Pro’s case), which means a lot of depth of field. However, the original Pocket Dispo could not focus closer than 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), which made it tricky to use for close-ups or self-portraits. With its new adjustable focus ring, the Pocket Dispo Pro can focus closer than before, making it suitable for “close-focus portraits.” Precisely how close the lens can focus is unclear because, for some reason, Pocket Dispo did not share that specification. The company does add that the focus ring has a “smooth” feel thanks to Nyogel Premium Grease, though.

“We’ve taken the original Pocket Dispo and rebuilt it from the ground up,” Pocket Dispo explains. “The Pro edition introduces an adjustable focus ring, letting you switch seamlessly between close-focus portraits and infinity focus for landscapes — all while preserving that signature disposable-lens character.”

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

These upgrades, the focus ring and improved build quality, do come with a higher price tag, as expected. The Pocket Dispo Pro is available to order now for $69.99 for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF mounts. This is a special launch price, and the eventual retail price will be $99.99.

The original Pocket Dispo lens, which is available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Micro Four Thirds, L-Mount, Canon EOS-M, Canon EF, and Nikon F mounts for $44.99 at the time of writing. Its regular price is $59.99.

Image credits: Pocket Dispo