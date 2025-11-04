PixyBeam Reimagines How You Share Your Photos

PixyBeam, developed by Innoscend, introduces a new way to experience photography, free from the constraints of traditional displays. Instead of being limited to a small screen or a glossy TV, PixyBeam projects photos and short clips directly onto walls or ceilings, creating immersive, 3D-like slide shows that fill the room.

‘World’s First Photo Frame, Without a Frame’

Explicitly designed for displaying visual storytelling rather than entertainment media, PixyBeam occupies a new space between digital photo frames and home projectors. Its projection-based approach eliminates wall mounting, glare, and screen clutter, allowing users to enjoy a big-frame look that feels both natural and cinematic.

Unlike presentation projectors, PixyBeam shares that its photo display device is tailored for personal environments such as bedrooms, studios, and living rooms, spaces where emotion, design, and technology intersect. Fully funded on Kickstarter within its first four hours, the PixyBeam device, which Innosend says is the “world’s first photo frame, without a frame,” is already attracting strong interest from creators and photo enthusiasts alike. The campaign remains open through November 18, 2025, with first-batch deliveries expected in August 2026.

The Story Behind PixyBeam

PixyBeam began as a concept in 2023, when Innoscend’s team set out to rethink how people engage with their personal imagery. After two years of development, integrating optics, software, and intuitive interaction design, PixyBeam emerged as a seamless storytelling device. It’s built for simplicity: plug it in, connect via the companion app, and your walls become a living gallery.

“In a world where our most meaningful memories are often trapped on tiny screens, we wanted to make them visible again,” says Joshua Baer, Founder of Innoscend.

“By combining the familiarity of a digital frame with the magic of projection, PixyBeam brings your stories back into your life—bigger, brighter, and more immersive than ever before.”

Designed for Photography, Not Just Display

At its core, Innoscend describes PixyBeam as engineered to make photography shine. Its three-element optical system and 1080p Full HD projection engine promise to deliver crisp, vibrant images with true-to-life tones and minimal distortion. The 0.6:1 short-throw ratio enables large-scale images even in compact rooms, while auto-focus and auto-keystone correction ensure instant setup on nearly any surface.

PixyBeam’s adaptive color calibration automatically adjusts to the wall or ceiling’s hue and reflectivity, maintaining image consistency regardless of room color. It’s powered via USB-C and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Matter smart home systems, making it easy to integrate into connected living spaces. Designed as a tabletop unit with no wall hardware, it appears to blend well into minimalist or design-forward interiors.

The Companion App: Where Storytelling Begins

The PixyBeam companion app, available for iOS and Android, gives users complete control over their projection experience. Through the app, photographers and families can organize galleries by theme or mood, upload new photos or short clips, and choose from a variety of immersive slideshow styles—including dynamic 3D transitions that make still images feel alive.

An innovative Guest Share feature lets friends and family contribute their own photos via a QR code, creating collaborative galleries for events, trips, or shared memories. Scheduled timers and smart home controls further extend convenience, allowing PixyBeam to transform rooms into ambient, evolving art spaces throughout the day.

Development and Production Timeline

PixyBeam shares that its roadmap is clearly defined and already in motion. Tooling and pilot runs are planned for the first quarter of 2026, followed by app completion in April 2026. With contract manufacturing and optical vendors already secured, Innoscend is targeting August 2026 for its first production batch. The Kickstarter campaign serves as both a funding source and a community-building effort, giving early supporters input on the next generation of home display design.

Pricing and Availability

PixyBeam is available for pre-order now through Kickstarter with Early-Bird Pricing starting at $349 (30% off MSRP). The campaign runs until November 18, 2025, with first-batch deliveries projected for August 2026.

Image credits: Innoscend

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.