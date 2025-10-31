Polar Bears International Publishes Drone Guidance for Photographers

Polar Bears International has published guidelines for photographers and filmmakers using drones to capture wildlife in the Arctic.

Senior Manager of Communications Erinn McNicol tells PetaPixel that “as the social media world has become noisier,” there have been some instances of photographers pushing boundaries “a little too far” in the pursuit of getting a viral shot.

“Polar Bears International has long supported responsible tourism to view polar bears and visit the Arctic,” McNicol says.

“Seeing polar bears in the wild and learning about where they live and the challenges they face can inspire people. But we also have to make sure the bears aren’t disturbed in a biologically meaningful way, and that people and bears remain safe.”

Raymond Friesen, a Polar Bears International research support specialist, says that after speaking to photographers and researchers, his team deemed that guidelines should be issued since there previously were none.

“It’s important not to desensitize polar bears to drones,” says Friesen. “We still don’t fully understand how drones might affect bears, nor how they could be used as effective deterrents in the future. Establishing safe and responsible practices now will help protect both bears and people while keeping future opportunities open.”

Polar Bears International says it is concerned about any drone usage that might cause a bear to spend energy unnecessarily or put them in a risky situation.

“Running away is an obvious sign, but we also look at more subtle signs of stress, like vocalizing or yawning,” says McNicol. “It’s also important to avoid bears that are vulnerable, for example, nursing, feeding, skinny, or accompanied by young cubs.”

“Drone operators, pro or amateur, share the responsibility to keep wildlife safe,” adds Friesen. “Pros especially. If you’re skilled or well-known, your images set the tone for what’s seen as acceptable.”

Friesen says that great shots should never come at the expense of the animal. “Respect comes first, always,” he adds.

But it’s not just the safety of the polar bears; being in their territory is a risk to humans, too.

“If you’re operating on the ground, it’s important to have at least two people with you,” says Friesen. “One to watch the bear for signs of disturbance, and someone with deterrent tools who’s scanning the area for other bears and wildlife.”

Polar Bear International stresses that all drone operators should know and follow the law and regulations when they plan to film, which includes checking with local air traffic controllers in parts of the Arctic, as there are frequently low-flying aircraft and protected area restrictions.

“We’re hoping that these easy-to-use guidelines will encourage ethical behaviors and reduce disturbance not just to the bears, but to other wildlife and other people who have come to enjoy this unique place,” adds McNicol.

You can find the full guidelines on the Polar Bears International site. For more reading on general ethical wildlife photogrpahy, check out PetaPixel’s guide published earlier this week.

Update 10/31: An earlier version of this article misspelled Friesen as ‘Frisen’.