Photo Competition That Gets Up Close and Personal With Wildlife Announces Shortlist

The shortlist for Close-up Photographer of the Year 7 (2025) has been revealed after the 22 judges assessed 12,557 photographs across 11 categories during 20 hours of Zoom calls.

The categories are as follows: Animals, Insects, Butterflies and Dragonflies, Arachnids, Invertebrate Portrait, Underwater, Intimate Landscape, Plants, Fungi, Studio Art, and Young (U18s).

The top prize will be £2,500 ($3,277), a trophy, and a copy of Topaz Labs AI 4. Each category winner will take home £250 in cash and a Universal License for all three Affinity apps (Photo, Designer + Publisher) for macOS, Windows & iPad OS.

The Top 100 pictures and winners will be selected in January 2026. Close-up Photographer of the Year was founded in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder. Head to the website for more. Check out last year’s winners here.