Picture of Battling Beetles Wins Close-Up Photographer of the Year

Matt Growcoot
On the left, two silhouetted stag beetles face each other with horns raised against a blurred, moody background. On the right, a close-up of two overlapping fish heads shows their mouths open, creating a mirrored effect.
Photo credit: Overall winner Svetlana Ivanenko, left, Gabriel Jensen. | cupoty.com

The winners of Close-Up Photographer of the Year have been announced with an image of two stag beetles battling for dominance on an oak tree taking home the £2,500 ($3,100) cash prize and title of Close-Up Photographer of the Year 2024.

Completing its sixth running, Close-Up Photographer of the Year, in association with Affinity Photo, also awarded first, second, and third places in 11 different categories. Attracting over 11,000 entries from 61 countries, a jury of 25 photographers, scientists, journalists, and editors spent over 20 hours on Zoom calls to find the winners and Top 100 pictures.

Two stag beetles face each other on a tree branch, silhouetted against a softly lit background. Their large, curved mandibles are prominently displayed, creating a dramatic and natural scene.
Two stag beetles battle for dominance in the Voronezh region of Russia. First place in the Insects category and Close-Up Photographer of the Year. | © Svetlana Ivanenko / cupoty.com

Svetlana Ivanenko has been awarded the title Close-up Photographer of the Year for her dramatic picture of two battling male stag beetles in the Voronezh region of Russia.

“For a brief period in summer, stag beetles (Lucanus cervus) engage in fierce battles for mating rights,” Ivanenko says. “These elusive creatures inhabit oak forests, making them difficult to find. I traveled 700 kilometers [435 miles] to witness this beautiful event and I want to share it with everyone.”

Below are the winners of a handful of the categories.

Animals

A black bear is standing in a dense, lush green forest. The forest floor is covered with foliage, and the bear appears to be wet, possibly from rain or a nearby water source. The scene is dark and atmospheric.
An Andean Bear stands amidst the dense foliage of a highland rainforest in Colombia. First place in the Animals category. | © Santiago J. Monroy García / cupoty.com
Two bats fly through a forest at night. The trees are tall and leafless, creating a dark, atmospheric scene. The bats are illuminated against the twilight sky, highlighting their wings as they navigate through the wooded path.
Lesser horseshoe bats return to an abandoned iron ore mine in Hungary. Second place in the Animals category. | © Imre Potyo / cupoty.com
A curious pine marten peers down from a tree in a forest. The perspective looks upward, capturing tall trees with intricate branches and leaves against a bright sky. The image is in black and white, emphasizing the textures and details.
A Pine marten in the Hungarian forest, triggered by a motion-activated camera. Third place in the Animals category. | © Csaba Daroczi / cupoty.com

Arachnids

A spider with black and red markings is seen hanging upside down from a surface. Its reflection is visible on a blue-tinted background, creating a mirrored effect. The image is sharp, highlighting the spider's distinctive red pattern.
A female Mediterranean black widow feeds on its prey in Pollino National Park, Calabria, Italy. First place in the Arachnids category. | © Pierluigi Rizzo / cupoty.com
A blue scorpion is illuminated against dark, wavy sand dunes. The sand has a series of ridges creating a pattern in the background. The contrast between the bright scorpion and the dark sand highlights the creature’s unique appearance.
A scorpion glows under UV light on the sand of the Thar Desert, Rajasthan, India. Second place in the Arachnids category. | © Avilash Ghosh / cupoty.com
Close-up image of a camouflaged spider with a rough, textured body resembling bark. The spider has intricate patterns and colors, blending seamlessly with the branch it is resting on, set against a dark background.
A female Broad-headed bark spider with a tiny male perched on her abdomen in Phuket, Thailand. Third place in the Arachnids category. | © Artur Tomaszek / cupoty.com

Insects

A swirling mass of mayflies with translucent wings hover over a body of water. Their delicate bodies and long tails create an ethereal, abstract pattern against the dark, blurred background.
Danube mayflies swarm above the Danube in Hungary. Second place in the Insects category. | © Imre Potyo / cupoty.com
A small moth with golden-brown wings perches on a dark surface, illuminated against a backdrop of swirling, colorful smoke-like patterns in shades of green, blue, and red, creating a mysterious and atmospheric scene.
A leaf hopper rests on a bracket fungus amidst a swirl of spores in Goa, India. Third place in the Insects category. | © Avilash Ghosh / cupoty.com

Invertebrate Portrait

Close-up of a hairy orb-weaver spider resting on a plant stem against a black background. The spider's intricate texture and patterns are clearly visible, highlighting its eyes and detailed leg hairs.
A bark spider rests on a stick in the Malaysian jungle. First place in the Invertebrate Portrait category. | © Aran Gibbs / cupoty.com
Close-up of a bizarre insect with a rugged, ridged body perched on a branch. It has a prominent horn-like structure on its back and multiple legs. The background is a solid black, highlighting the insect's intricate textures and details.
A Lobster moth caterpillar on a tree branch in Spain. Second place in the Invertebrate Portrait category. | © Jose Manuel Lois Rial / cupoty.com
Close-up of a hairy spider with intricate patterns on its body and legs, sitting on a bright yellow surface. The spider's eyes and furry texture are prominently visible, giving a detailed view of its features.
A Lynx Spider on a yellow flower in a garden in Austria. Third place in the Invertebrate Portrait category. | © Manfred Auer / cupoty.com

Underwater

A fish is caught in the open mouth of a large shellfish underwater. The fish's eyes are visible, and its body is partially inside the shell. The background is a dark underwater environment.
A doctorfish struggles in the jaws of a lizardfish in Hawaii. First place in the Underwater category. | © Gabriel Jensen / cupoty.com
A leafy sea dragon camouflaged among underwater plants, with a school of curious fish observing from the upper left corner. The sea dragon's intricate appendages mimic the surrounding aquatic foliage.
A leafy seadragon swims with a school of rough bullseye fish in Rapid Bay, South Australia. Second place in the Underwater category. | © Jenny Stock / cupoty.com
A small fish with a reddish-brown body and bright green eyes rests on a translucent, cylindrical sea creature against a dark background. The sea creature, possibly a tunicate, has a speckled texture and visible inner structures.
A reef goby guards its eggs on a blue tunicate in the Lembeh Strait, Indonesia. Third place in the Underwater category. | © Saeed Rashid / cupoty.com

Young

A colorful bird with vibrant green, orange, and blue feathers is flying with a bug in its beak, set against a background of blurred wildflowers in red, blue, yellow, and purple hues.
A European bee-eater in mid-flight with an insect in its beak, Southern Spain. First place in the Young category. | © Andres Luis Dominguez Blanco / cupoty.com
Close-up of a predatory insect holding another insect with large red eyes. The background is a soft green, emphasizing the intricate details of the insects' textures and features.
A robber fly feeds on a flesh fly. Second place in the Young category. | © Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas / cupoty.com
Close-up of a tiny, fuzzy creature on a wet, brown surface. The creature has a bright yellow body covered in fine, translucent filaments, and red, spindly legs. Its beaded texture and delicate appearance contrast with the moist, rough surface below.
A Globular springtail infected by the fungus Pandora batallata, captured with extreme macro detail. Third place in the Young category. | © Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas / cupoty.com

Head to the competition website for more details and to find out how to enter next year’s competition.

