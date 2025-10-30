Canva’s New ‘Creative OS’ Promises to Be Its Biggest Evolution Yet

Canva has announced the Creative Operating System and it is calling it the biggest evolution of its product to date. It includes a new AI model, a better video editor, and a new version of Affinity that combines all of its apps into one platform and delivers it to customers for free.

Canva says that it has more than 260 million monthly active users, $3.5 billion in annualized revenue, and a valuation of $42 billion, its product is ussed in 95% of the Fortune 500, making it one of the most valuable creative software companies in the world. The company plans to continue its explosive growth and popularity with the launch of Creative OS.

“Built on Canva’s world-first Design Model, the Creative Operating System brings together every part of the creative process from design and collaboration to publishing and performance. The result is a faster, smarter, and more connected way to design, where human creativity leads and AI amplifies what’s possible,” Canva claims.

The Creative OS is Canva’s overarching description for a host of updates, but the better video editor, an improved design model, and a smarter creative-focused AI are the top-line additions.

The new video editor is called Video 2.0, and Canva says it completely re-imagined it to reduce friction and complexity. The company says it combined pro-level tools with the simplicity it has always been known for to create a platform that makes video editing easy on any device. It also integrates AI in the form of Magic Video, which it says allows users to generate “polished content” from a single prompt. It also redesigned the timeline to make trimming, syncing, and layering footage faster and more intuitive.

Canva’s new design model is what it bills as the world’s first that has been trained to understand the complexity of design.

“Underpinned by years of research and design knowledge, the Canva Design Model understands design logic, orchestrates layout, and generates fully editable content in seconds,” Canva claims.

AI has been core to Canva’s recent releases and that remains true in the Creative OS. The generative tools can be found across the new platform and can create elements, phtoos, videos, textures, and 3D graphics. thanks to a new style-match capability, any element created fits together seamlessly, which Canva says is critical to maintaining a cohesive brand image.

Canva says that it has created the world’s first design foundation model, too. The company says that traditional diffusion models generate a flat image, but its Omni LLM model can take images and generate layers of content, and each layer can be edited, dramatically improving its usability.

“As knowledge becomes more and more accessible, we believe we’re moving from the Information Era to the Imagination Era, a time when creativity has never been more critical. We’ve been thinking about how we can empower our community to succeed in this era, which is why we’re incredibly excited to unveil our biggest launch yet with the all-in-one Creative Operating System,” Melanie Perkins, Canva Co-Founder and CEO of Canva, says.

“From major upgrades to our Visual Suite with Video, Email, and Forms, to a powerful new AI layer and tools to grow your brand and business, we can’t wait to see how people use all of these new products to bring their ideas to life.”

Canva Creative OS is available to Canva subscribers starting today.

