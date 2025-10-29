Photographer’s Bat Portraits Capture Their Unique Personalities

Matt Growcoot
Three close-up portraits of different bats against a black background, each with their mouths open showing their tongues and teeth, highlighting the distinct features and fur textures of each bat species.
José Gabriel Martínez-Fonseca

A photographer whose biology work brings him up close and personal with bats captures incredible portraits of the often-misunderstood creatures.

José Gabriel Martínez-Fonseca tells PetaPixel that bats are a fascinating and diverse group of animals and notices personality differences in each individual during his encounters with them.

“In many places around the world, bats are presented in negative ways and people often fear them completely unnecessarily,” says Martínez-Fonseca.

“Many are threatened by misconceptions, habitat loss, and invasive species. Given how important they are to our ecosystems: pollinating crops, controlling insects, dispersing seeds, and allowing forest regeneration — just to name a few — we need to help change that.”

A close-up of a bat with dark fur, light facial markings, and a prominent, curved horn-like structure on its nose, against a black background.

A close-up side profile of a bat with reddish-brown fur and a prominent, leaf-shaped nose, set against a solid black background.

A close-up of a brown bat with a furry face and distinctive ridges above its nose, set against a dark background. The bat's unique nose structure is prominently visible.

A bat with large, translucent wings and pronounced ears flies against a solid black background, highlighting the intricate veins and texture of its wings.

Close-up side view of a brown bat with dark fur, pointed ears, and a slightly upturned nose, set against a black background.

Close-up of a brown, furry bat with large ears and a prominent, leaf-shaped nose structure against a black background. The bat's eye and small teeth are visible.

A close-up of a bat with large, rounded ears and intricate nose structures against a black background. The bat's fur is brown and its facial features are sharply detailed.

Close-up of a bat with reddish-orange fur, large round eyes, and a distinctive upturned nose, set against a black background.

Close-up side view of a white, furry bat with pink skin, a pig-like snout, red eyes, and large ears, against a black background.

Martínez-Fonseca began photographing bats while growing up in Nicaragua, a country with an unusually high number of bat species. He currently lives in Arizona, conducting postdoctoral research on biodiversity.

“The bats I work with are wild and I only handle them briefly while I collect data,” Martínez-Fonseca explains. “It’s important to note that whenever I am handling bats, it is usually for scientific research, and I have permits to do so. I then take photographs before I release them back into the wild.”

Close-up of a bat with large, pointed ears and a distinctive leaf-shaped nose, showing fine fur detail against a black background.

Close-up of a bat with large, pointed ears and a prominent nose leaf, against a black background. The bat's fur is brownish, and fine whiskers are visible around its snout.

A close-up of an orange-furred bat with small eyes, large ears, and a rounded face, against a black background. The bat's fur appears soft and its facial features are clearly visible.

Close-up side view of a bat with brown, orange, and white fur against a black background, showing its large ear and bright eye.

Close-up of a bat with very large, curved ears and soft brown fur against a black background. The details of its ear structure and face are clearly visible.

A close-up of an orange-furred bat with large ears and a distinctively shaped nose, shown against a dark background. The bat's mouth is slightly open, revealing small teeth.

How Does He Take the Photos?

While Martínez-Fonseca’s photos look like a professional shoot done in a studio, he is very much on location — holding the bat with his left hand while his right hand holds the camera. His setup is a couple of camera flashes with diffusers, a Nikon D500 or D850 with a 60mm macro lens.

“I use light stands for the flashes that I can adjust to my most comfortable position. Believe me, this is important when you process over a hundred bats a night,” he says.

The photographer also uses a red light “to minimize stress on the bats,” which leads him to use DSLRs instead of mirrorless because the older-style cameras “focus more reliably on red light.”

Close-up side view of a bat's head against a dark background, showing detailed features including large, ridged ears, textured skin, fur, and a prominent nose structure.

Close-up side view of a bat with very large, curved ears and a furry face, against a black background.

Close-up of a bat with dark, furry fur, large rounded ears, and a wrinkled, leaf-shaped nose, set against a dark background. The bat is facing slightly to the right.

A close-up of a Honduran white bat shows its fluffy white fur, bright yellow ears, and unique yellow nose leaf, set against a black background.

A close-up of a brown, furry mammal with large ears, round eyes, and a pointed snout against a black background. The animal resembles a mix between a bat and a small mammal.

A close-up side view of a bat with very large, upright ears and light brown fur, set against a black background. The bat's eye and facial features are clearly visible.

But as well as bat portraits, Martínez-Fonseca also captures action shots which require more skill, more patience, and more equipment. He will use two to four flash units connected to an infrared trigger.

“If you have done high-speed photography, you know how this works. One or multiple cameras do long exposures over and over, waiting for the bat to cross the beam and fire the flashes in the otherwise complete darkness,” he explains. “Here, the more cameras the merrier because you can have multiple angles of the same bat at the same time.”

The more cameras — and lenses — he has, the more chance of earning a keeper since sometimes the bat’s wing is covering its face or is flying in the wrong direction. “High megapixel DSLRs like the Nikon D800 are great because you often need to crop the photos quite a bit, and these cameras can be found for relatively cheap nowadays,” he adds.

A bat with outstretched wings flies at night above a brown surface. The bat's wings are translucent, and there are some scattered leaves and debris below. The background is completely black.

A bat flying through a dense forest at night, with streaks of white light in the background creating a sense of motion among trees and foliage.

A bat flying against a dark background with its wings fully spread, showing the details of its wing membranes and body.

A bat with outstretched wings flies low over still water at night, its open mouth visible and its reflection clearly mirrored on the water’s surface.

While gear is great, Martínez-Fonseca’s real skill lies in his knowledge of the bat species he’s photographing: where they roost, where they come to drink, and what time of year they are active.

“For example, bats use ‘flyways’ to commute between their rest and feeding sites. These flyways can be recognized, and we use them to sample bats for our study, but they also can be used to set up the photography equipment,” he says.

“Of course, nothing is 100% predictable with wild animals, but you can increase your success rate if you recognize these patterns. This unpredictability makes photographing bats in the wild equally exciting.”

Close-up side view of a bat with large, translucent ears and a prominent nose leaf, against a black background. The bat's fur is brownish-grey and its facial features are clearly detailed.

Close-up of a bat with large yellow ears, rough textured skin on its face, and prominent facial features, against a dark background. The bat's eye is clearly visible.

Close-up of a bat with brown fur, large round eyes, pointed ears, and a distinctive leaf-shaped nose against a dark background.

A close-up of an orange, furry bat with a distinctively pointed nose and large ears, set against a black background.

Close-up side view of a bat with large, translucent ears and soft, light brown fur, set against a solid black background.

Close-up side view of a gray bat with large ears, shiny dark eyes, and fine whiskers, set against a black background.

Bats inhabit every continent except Antarctica. Martínez-Fonseca has photographed 256 bat species, a fraction of the 1,500 known bat species — new ones are being found all the time.

“There are probably 100 species I would like to see in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America, too many to name them here,” he says. “Photographing all bat species of the world is a moving target, and I will likely never be able to come close to doing so. But I would like to photograph at least one bat species from each family, of which there are currently 21. I am missing five; some are very difficult because the species are endangered or only occur in very restricted geographic areas.”

A grid of twelve close-up portraits of different bat species, each showing unique fur colors, ear shapes, and facial features, all set against a black background.
Nevertheless, Martínez-Fonseca’s collection of bat photographs is impressive.

All of Martínez-Fonseca’s proceeds from his photography work go into funding small research projects in Nicaragua. If you would like to support his efforts, then go to his website and buy a print or download a photo. More of his work can be found on Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by José Gabriel Martínez-Fonseca

