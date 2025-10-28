Hollyland Vcore Turns Your Phone Into a Pro Camera Monitor and Much More

Hollyland’s new Vcore is a compact camera accessory that promises to turn an iPhone or Android smartphone into a professional on-camera monitor, wireless video transmitter, and media management solution.

“Lightweight yet powerful, Vcore is more than just a video transmission system — it’s your creative companion, keeping you in perfect sync with your vision while streamlining and simplifying both your setup and post-production,” Hollyland explains. “Imagine crystal-clear 4K30 monitoring in the palm of your hand. Your mobile device instantly becomes a professional-grade portable monitor, powered by our intuitive HollyView app.”

Vcore promises to be very easy to set up and use. Videographers connect Vcore to their camera via HDMI and then connect their phone via USB-C. The smartphone securely attaches to the Vcore, which goes on the top of the camera via the hotshoe. The Vcore has a built-in 5,150 mAh battery too, so it charges the iPhone or iPad while it serves as the on-camera monitor.

Once this wired connection is established, Vcore also supports wireless transmission and monitoring to additional smartphones or tablets. Vcore lets people monitor footage in real time through the HollyView app, with input resolutions up to 4K at 30 fps. Vcore also works with Hollyland’s excellent Pyro series of receivers, enabling multi-device monitoring. The signal is sent over 5 GHz wavelengths up to 350 feet (100 meters) line of sight with a latency of around 65 milliseconds.

As Hollyland explains, the Vcore transmitter supports up to four separate app instances on mobile devices. It can also transmit to two mobile devices plus a Pyro Series receiver, or two receivers.

Vcore also offers professional-grade proxy recording. The device automatically detects the camera’s frame rate and timecode, and then records a proxy H.264 file at up to 1080p60 to the internal SD card slot. This proxy file should work well for fast-paced editing workflows inside Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve. Alongside the proxy file, Vcore records synchronously via the HollyView app directly to connected mobile devices.

Hollyland adds that Vcore “bridges” the gap between the camera and an iPhone/iPad, enabling ProRes recording on the go. The iPhone can natively record ProRes footage directly to the Vcore, including ProRes 422, ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422 LT, and ProRes 422 Proxy at up to 4Kp30 and 1080p60.

There are also features on offer for photographers. The Vcore can send uncompressed RAW and JPEG files from the connected camera and then transfer them wirelessly in real time to mobile devices via the HollyView app or to computers with HollyLink on macOS and Windows, which is a Capture One plugin.

The HollyView app also promises organization and asset management tools for creators. Users can name and tag clips in real time in the app, then easily import and organize their clips and images in their preferred mobile editing software.

And, of course, the HollyView app also offers remote camera control, which can be great for solo creators. They can use their smartphone or tablet to adjust camera settings, start and stop recording, and, as mentioned above, instantly tag and organize their clips. HollyView also supports live streaming and green screen preview.

It is safe to say that the Hollyland Vcore has many features for a wide range of potential users. The Vcore works with cameras and mobile devices from major manufacturers like Sony, Canon, Nikon, Apple, Huawei, Honor, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Meizu, and Google. A complete list of all compatible cameras and devices is available on Hollyland’s support website.

Pricing and Availability

Hollyland Vcore ships with the Vcore unit, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a magnetic mount, a phone holder, and a cold shoe adapter. The Hollyland Vcore is available to order now for $219 and will begin shipping soon.

Image credits: Hollyland