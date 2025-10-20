The Most Prompted Photographers on AI Image Generator Midjourney Revealed
The top 200 photographers requested by Midjourney users have been exclusively revealed to PetaPixel — and it’s a world-famous, still active photographer that tops the list.
The research carried out by Kapwing for PetaPixel was done by trawling through the Midlibrary database which curates popular styles on Midjourney. Then, the team recorded the number of AI video and image prompts containing keywords (e.g., “Ansel Adams”) on the Midjourney Discord. The below data is accurate as of yesterday (October 19).
Users on Midjourney can create an AI image by typing in a prompt. If they want to imitate a well-known artist then they can write something like “Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting depicting…” This practice remains massively controversial.
“The arguments around the right to invoke existing artists’ styles in image and video generation are complex, emotionally charged — and still unresolved,” Kapwing notes in its research.
The Top 10 Prompted Photographers on Midjourney
Number One: Annie Leibovitz – 46,791 prompts
It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Annie Leibovitz is at the top of the list. If you asked random people on the street to name any photographer, the chances are Leibovitz is the name they would say.
Leibovitz is acclaimed for her portraits which started in the early 1970s when she worked for Rolling Stone magazine, capturing iconic portraits of musicians — including John Lennon and Yoko Ono hours before Lennon’s death.
The American photographer has continued to work for magazines like Vanity Fair and Vogue, and has photographed almost every person of note. Her work continues to be talked about and she firmly remains the world’s foremost photographer.
Number Two: Helmut Newton – 30,520 prompts
The New York Times described fashion photogpraher Helmut Newton as “widely imitated” and artificial intelligence is carrying on that trend as the German-Australian photographer is number two on the Midjourney list.
Newton is known for his provocative fashion and nude photography. His best-known work is his black-and-white photos showing naked women in surreal situations — some of which are considered controversial today. But Newton’s work regularly graced the pages of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and he is widely considered one of the most influential and imitated photographers of all time.
Number Three: Sandy Skoglund – 29,908 prompts
Sandy Skoglund is an American conceptual photographer known for her whimsical, painterly photographs often made from elaborate sets. “Sandy Skoglund’s Midjourney style representation captures her signature surreal and fantastical elements,” Midlibrary says.
Number Four: Nan Goldin – 25,486 prompts
Another well known American photographer, Goldin explores themes of identity and intimacy. She is best known for her work with the LGBT community in New York in the 1980s.
Number Five: Gregory Crewdson – 2,943 prompts
Gregory Crewdson’s work is reminiscent of filmmaker David Lynch but in his still images, Crewdson’s creepy depictions of American suburbia blur the lines between big movie production sets and photography.
Number Six: Petra Collins – 18,681 prompts
Petra Collins’ name has become a byword for a certain aesthetic; the same one Selena Gomez wanted for her wedding photos recently.
Canadian photographer Collins gained prominence in the early 2010s for her emotionally charged, dreamlike photography shot on film. She has been credited as “leading a new wave of female gaze-led photography.”
Number Seven: Elsa Bleda – 16,997 prompts
Like Collins, Elsa Bleda has a strong aesthetic but one that focuses more on cityscapes than portraiture. “Bleda’s Midjourney style is characterized by its surreal and cinematic qualities, featuring muted tones with neon accents that evoke a sense of mystery and fantasy,” notes Midlibrary.
Number Eight: Ansel Adams – 16,600 prompts
Arguably the most iconic American photographer of all time, Ansel Adams’ black and white landscapes defined the American West in the 20th century.
Number Nine: Man Ray – 14,792 prompts
Another all-time great who is closely associated with the Surrealist and Dada movements that centered in Paris in the 1920s. Man Ray is a photography pioneer who pushed the limits of the medium but considered himself a painter.
Number ten: Richard Avedon – 14,681 prompts
The work of fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon is instantly recognizable for his high-key, high-contrast, arresting style. “Richard Avedon’s Midjourney style representation is characterized by its surreal and classical approach to portraiture. The images are predominantly black and white, emphasizing fine lines and expressive details,” says Midlibrary.
The Top 200 Prompted Photographers on Midjourney
Kapwing produced a list of the 200 most prompted photographers that contain huge names like William Eggleston, Diane Arbus, Vivian Maier, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Weegee, Robert Capa, and Lee Miller, among many others.
Nick Knight – 11,361 prompts
Alex Strohl – 10,739 prompts
Steven Klein – 9,898 prompts
Marta Bevacqua – 8,668 prompts
Hans Bellmer – 8,628 prompts
Brandon Woelfel – 8,443 prompts
Diane Arbus – 7,445 prompts
William Eggleston – 7,239 prompts
Peter Lindbergh – 6,292 prompts
Paolo Roversi – 6,149 prompts
Vivian Maier – 6,149 prompts
Miss Aniela – 6,120 prompts
Martin Parr – 5,541 prompts
Robert Mapplethorpe – 5,536 prompts
Irving Penn – 5,250 prompts
Zhang Jingna – 5,183 prompts
Oleg Oprisco – 5,081 prompts
Erik Madigan Heck – 4,749 prompts
Liam Wong – 4,715 prompts
Pierre et Gilles – 4,615 prompts
Mandy Disher – 4,184 prompts
Bella Kotak – 4,160 prompts
Anne Geddes – 4,081 prompts
Ellen von Unwerth – 3,943 prompts
Marcin Sobas – 3,807 prompts
Aliza Razell – 3,733 prompts
Guy Bourdin – 3,660 prompts
Sacha Goldberger – 3,560 prompts
William Klein – 3,169 prompts
Alessio Albi – 3,167 prompts
Steve McCurry – 3,077 prompts
Brooke DiDonato – 2,990 prompts
Karl Blossfeldt – 2,929 prompts
Roger Ballen – 2,904 prompts
Miles Aldridge – 2,873 prompts
Nell Dorr – 2,857 prompts
Spencer Tunick – 2,568 prompts
Cindy Sherman – 2,551 prompts
Rachel Maclean – 2,523 prompts
Bill Brandt – 2,508 prompts
Terry Richardson – 2,468 prompts
Marianna Rothen – 2,364 prompts
Andreas Levers – 2,327 prompts
Iwan Baan – 2,290 prompts
Edward Burtynsky – 2,213 prompts
Henri Cartier-Bresson – 2,056 prompts
Miki Asai – 2,029 prompts
Martin Schoeller – 2,013 prompts
Jan Saudek – 1,993 prompts
Nobuyoshi Araki – 1,987 prompts
Akos Major – 1,976 prompts
Bess Hamiti – 1,911 prompts
Tami Bone – 1,894 prompts
Weegee – 1,863 prompts
Ezra Stoller – 1,831 prompts
Carl Kleiner – 1,827 prompts
Tim Flach – 1,760 prompts
Bert Stern – 1,736 prompts
Robert Capa – 1,703 prompts
Brooke Shaden – 1,681 prompts
Dorothea Lange – 1,589 prompts
Natalia Drepina – 1,484 prompts
Stephen Shore – 1,452 prompts
Keith Carter – 1,410 prompts
Frieke Janssens – 1,400 prompts
Mikko Lagerstedt – 1,399 prompts
Ren Hang – 1,399 prompts
Bill Gekas – 1,398 prompts
Nadav Kander – 1,360 prompts
Matt Molloy – 1,293 prompts
Patrick Demarchelier – 1,276 prompts
Alfred Stieglitz – 1,225 prompts
Olivia Locher – 1,140 prompts
Gordon Parks – 1,115 prompts
Victor Enrich – 1,108 prompts
Jerry Uelsmann – 1,072 prompts
Veronika Pinke – 1,067 prompts
Joel Meyerowitz – 1,054 prompts
Maia Flore – 1,054 prompts
Marc Lagrange – 1,037 prompts
Michael Shainblum – 1,002 prompts
Zanele Muholi – 1,002 prompts
Jeff Wall – 948 prompts
Michael Kenna – 932 prompts
Frank Horvat – 915 prompts
Marilyn Minter – 880 prompts
Alex Prager – 863 prompts
Olivier Valsecchi – 856 prompts
Scarlett Hooft Graafland – 827 prompts
Paul Barson – 800 prompts
Mario Giacomelli – 792 prompts
Frans Lanting – 789 prompts
Ray Collins – 778 prompts
Paul Zizka – 767 prompts
Imogen Cunningham – 756 prompts
Zhang Kechun – 752 prompts
Josef Koudelka – 720 prompts
Katia Chausheva – 711 prompts
Don McCullin – 701 prompts
Inna Mosina – 690 prompts
Edward Weston – 674 prompts
Bettina Rheims – 668 prompts
Tyler Shields – 658 prompts
Misha Gordin – 645 prompts
Nick Veasey – 640 prompts
Zena Holloway – 619 prompts
Andreas Franke – 615 prompts
Walker Evans – 600 prompts
Alasdair McLellan – 589 prompts
Monia Merlo – 586 prompts
Bertil Nilsson – 572 prompts
Larry Clark – 571 prompts
Olive Cotton – 552 prompts
Aaron Siskind – 535 prompts
Mark Seliger – 529 prompts
Julius Shulman – 526 prompts
Nathan Wirth – 513 prompts
Brian Skerry – 507 prompts
William Wegman – 506 prompts
Alex Timmermans – 491 prompts
Larry Fink – 489 prompts
Lee Miller – 484 prompts
Vik Muniz – 484 prompts
Milton H. Greene – 473 prompts
Paul Fusco – 455 prompts
Julie Blackmon – 453 prompts
Richard Kern – 451 prompts
Martin Stranka – 450 prompts
Laurent Baheux – 449 prompts
Dora Maar – 434 prompts
Alfred Cheney Johnston – 425 prompts
Chris Burkard – 423 prompts
TJ Drysdale – 420 prompts
Alastair Magnaldo – 420 prompts
Patty Maher – 409 prompts
Philippe Halsman – 404 prompts
Arthur Elgort – 396 prompts
Gjon Mili – 392 prompts
Rodney Smith – 387 prompts
Larry Sultan – 384 prompts
Josef Sudek – 369 prompts
Matthias Jung – 365 prompts
Ed Freeman – 353 prompts
Terry O’Neill – 344 prompts
Robby Cavanaugh – 314 prompts
Mary Ellen Mark – 307 prompts
Andreas Feininger – 301 prompts
Bill Durgin – 298 prompts
Ben Goossens – 277 prompts
Ilse Bing – 268 prompts
Alvin Langdon Coburn – 260 prompts
Ando Fuchs – 258 prompts
Julia Margaret Cameron – 255 prompts
Paul Nicklen – 255 prompts
Bruce Davidson – 246 prompts
Alex Howitt – 241 prompts
Etienne-Jules Marey – 236 prompts
Mark Steinmetz – 222 prompts
Gabriele Viertel – 221 prompts
Ralph Eugene Meatyard – 219 prompts
Richard Misrach – 208 prompts
Mathew Brady – 200 prompts
Lewis Hine – 188 prompts
Nick Brandt – 178 prompts
Karen Knorr – 167 prompts
Martha Rosler – 161 prompts
Toni Frissell – 160 prompts
Jack Spencer – 157 prompts
Michael Wesely – 149 prompts
Fritz Henle – 138 prompts
Anne Brigman – 136 prompts
Malick Sidibe – 127 prompts
Antanas Sutkus – 121 prompts
Bert Hardy – 119 prompts
Laure Albin Guillot – 112 prompts
Marianne Breslauer – 107 prompts
Nelleke Pieters – 101 prompts
Andre de Dienes – 96 prompts
Miroslav Tichy – 91 prompts
Carleton Watkins – 79 prompts
Max Dupain – 78 prompts
Nicholas Hughes – 52 prompts
Ray Metzker – 47 prompts
Geof Kern – 46 prompts
Martine Franck – 36 prompts
Paolo Pellegrin – 35 prompts
Clarence H. White – 23 prompts
W. Eugene Smith – 17 prompts
Wolfgang Suschitzky – 14 prompts
Arne Svenson – 6 prompts
PetaPixel’s Take
Jeremy Gray
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with photographers trying to emulate the style of their favorite famous photographers. It’s an entirely natural part of the process. However, to remove the camera from the equation puts a sour taste in my mouth.
Generating “photos” in the style of someone else with text prompts in a web app, like so much of the AI slop on the web, reflects complete creative bankruptcy.
As for which photographers are on the list of most inspiring or most victimized, depending on your view, it’s an interesting mix. But one thing they all have in common is that they use, or used, their cameras as artistic tools to capture specific moments in time and tell meaningful stories rooted in reality. A prompt for generative AI does none of that.
Further, AI initiates interesting discussions on how much a person’s hard-earned, established aesthetic style is part and parcel their protected creative work. Untangling the “look” of an artist from the “work” of an artist is complicated, and AI may very well prove to be on the wrong side of the matter.
Matt Growcoot
How you feel about the wrongs or rights of emulating a photographer for an AI image will undoubtedly color the way you see this list. But putting that thorny issue to one side for a moment, it is a fascinating mix of names that tell us something about which photographers are breaking through.
Names like Petra Collins and Elsa Bleda have only recently found fame, yet they appear sixth and seventh on this list. I have to admit, I hadn’t even heard of Bleda but she now has one extra Instagram follower. Like Collins, Bleda’s photos are cinematic, evocative, or as the kids say, vibes.
Other vibey young photographers on the list are Alex Strohl (number 14) and Jingna Zhang (number 28). Strohl is huge on social media and his landscape photographs are both moody and moving. While Zhang’s conceptual portraits are beautiful, I know for certain she will not be happy to be on this list as Zhang is involved with lawsuits against several AI companies, including Google.