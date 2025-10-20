The Most Prompted Photographers on AI Image Generator Midjourney Revealed

The top 200 photographers requested by Midjourney users have been exclusively revealed to PetaPixel — and it’s a world-famous, still active photographer that tops the list.

The research carried out by Kapwing for PetaPixel was done by trawling through the Midlibrary database which curates popular styles on Midjourney. Then, the team recorded the number of AI video and image prompts containing keywords (e.g., “Ansel Adams”) on the Midjourney Discord. The below data is accurate as of yesterday (October 19).

Users on Midjourney can create an AI image by typing in a prompt. If they want to imitate a well-known artist then they can write something like “Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting depicting…” This practice remains massively controversial.

“The arguments around the right to invoke existing artists’ styles in image and video generation are complex, emotionally charged — and still unresolved,” Kapwing notes in its research.

The Top 10 Prompted Photographers on Midjourney

Number One: Annie Leibovitz – 46,791 prompts

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Annie Leibovitz is at the top of the list. If you asked random people on the street to name any photographer, the chances are Leibovitz is the name they would say.

Leibovitz is acclaimed for her portraits which started in the early 1970s when she worked for Rolling Stone magazine, capturing iconic portraits of musicians — including John Lennon and Yoko Ono hours before Lennon’s death.

The American photographer has continued to work for magazines like Vanity Fair and Vogue, and has photographed almost every person of note. Her work continues to be talked about and she firmly remains the world’s foremost photographer.

Number Two: Helmut Newton – 30,520 prompts

The New York Times described fashion photogpraher Helmut Newton as “widely imitated” and artificial intelligence is carrying on that trend as the German-Australian photographer is number two on the Midjourney list.

Newton is known for his provocative fashion and nude photography. His best-known work is his black-and-white photos showing naked women in surreal situations — some of which are considered controversial today. But Newton’s work regularly graced the pages of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and he is widely considered one of the most influential and imitated photographers of all time.

Number Three: Sandy Skoglund – 29,908 prompts

Sandy Skoglund is an American conceptual photographer known for her whimsical, painterly photographs often made from elaborate sets. “Sandy Skoglund’s Midjourney style representation captures her signature surreal and fantastical elements,” Midlibrary says.

Number Four: Nan Goldin – 25,486 prompts

Another well known American photographer, Goldin explores themes of identity and intimacy. She is best known for her work with the LGBT community in New York in the 1980s.

Number Five: Gregory Crewdson – 2,943 prompts

Gregory Crewdson’s work is reminiscent of filmmaker David Lynch but in his still images, Crewdson’s creepy depictions of American suburbia blur the lines between big movie production sets and photography.

Number Six: Petra Collins – 18,681 prompts

Petra Collins’ name has become a byword for a certain aesthetic; the same one Selena Gomez wanted for her wedding photos recently.

Canadian photographer Collins gained prominence in the early 2010s for her emotionally charged, dreamlike photography shot on film. She has been credited as “leading a new wave of female gaze-led photography.”

Number Seven: Elsa Bleda – 16,997 prompts

Like Collins, Elsa Bleda has a strong aesthetic but one that focuses more on cityscapes than portraiture. “Bleda’s Midjourney style is characterized by its surreal and cinematic qualities, featuring muted tones with neon accents that evoke a sense of mystery and fantasy,” notes Midlibrary.

Number Eight: Ansel Adams – 16,600 prompts

Arguably the most iconic American photographer of all time, Ansel Adams’ black and white landscapes defined the American West in the 20th century.

Number Nine: Man Ray – 14,792 prompts

Another all-time great who is closely associated with the Surrealist and Dada movements that centered in Paris in the 1920s. Man Ray is a photography pioneer who pushed the limits of the medium but considered himself a painter.

Number ten: Richard Avedon – 14,681 prompts

The work of fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon is instantly recognizable for his high-key, high-contrast, arresting style. “Richard Avedon’s Midjourney style representation is characterized by its surreal and classical approach to portraiture. The images are predominantly black and white, emphasizing fine lines and expressive details,” says Midlibrary.

The Top 200 Prompted Photographers on Midjourney

Kapwing produced a list of the 200 most prompted photographers that contain huge names like William Eggleston, Diane Arbus, Vivian Maier, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Weegee, Robert Capa, and Lee Miller, among many others.

Annie Leibovitz – 46,791 prompts

Helmut Newton – 30,520 prompts

Sandy Skoglund – 29,908 prompts

Nan Goldin – 25,486 prompts

Gregory Crewdson – 24,943 prompts

Petra Collins – 18,681 prompts

Elsa Bleda – 16,997 prompts

Ansel Adams – 16,600 prompts

Man Ray – 14,792 prompts

Richard Avedon – 14,681 prompts

Nick Knight – 11,361 prompts

Alex Strohl – 10,739 prompts

Steven Klein – 9,898 prompts

Marta Bevacqua – 8,668 prompts

Hans Bellmer – 8,628 prompts

Brandon Woelfel – 8,443 prompts

Diane Arbus – 7,445 prompts

William Eggleston – 7,239 prompts

Peter Lindbergh – 6,292 prompts

Paolo Roversi – 6,149 prompts

Vivian Maier – 6,149 prompts

Miss Aniela – 6,120 prompts

Martin Parr – 5,541 prompts

Robert Mapplethorpe – 5,536 prompts

Irving Penn – 5,250 prompts

Zhang Jingna – 5,183 prompts

Oleg Oprisco – 5,081 prompts

Erik Madigan Heck – 4,749 prompts

Liam Wong – 4,715 prompts

Pierre et Gilles – 4,615 prompts

Mandy Disher – 4,184 prompts

Bella Kotak – 4,160 prompts

Anne Geddes – 4,081 prompts

Ellen von Unwerth – 3,943 prompts

Marcin Sobas – 3,807 prompts

Aliza Razell – 3,733 prompts

Guy Bourdin – 3,660 prompts

Sacha Goldberger – 3,560 prompts

William Klein – 3,169 prompts

Alessio Albi – 3,167 prompts

Steve McCurry – 3,077 prompts

Brooke DiDonato – 2,990 prompts

Karl Blossfeldt – 2,929 prompts

Roger Ballen – 2,904 prompts

Miles Aldridge – 2,873 prompts

Nell Dorr – 2,857 prompts

Spencer Tunick – 2,568 prompts

Cindy Sherman – 2,551 prompts

Rachel Maclean – 2,523 prompts

Bill Brandt – 2,508 prompts

Terry Richardson – 2,468 prompts

Marianna Rothen – 2,364 prompts

Andreas Levers – 2,327 prompts

Iwan Baan – 2,290 prompts

Edward Burtynsky – 2,213 prompts

Henri Cartier-Bresson – 2,056 prompts

Miki Asai – 2,029 prompts

Martin Schoeller – 2,013 prompts

Jan Saudek – 1,993 prompts

Nobuyoshi Araki – 1,987 prompts

Akos Major – 1,976 prompts

Bess Hamiti – 1,911 prompts

Tami Bone – 1,894 prompts

Weegee – 1,863 prompts

Ezra Stoller – 1,831 prompts

Carl Kleiner – 1,827 prompts

Tim Flach – 1,760 prompts

Bert Stern – 1,736 prompts

Robert Capa – 1,703 prompts

Brooke Shaden – 1,681 prompts

Dorothea Lange – 1,589 prompts

Natalia Drepina – 1,484 prompts

Stephen Shore – 1,452 prompts

Keith Carter – 1,410 prompts

Frieke Janssens – 1,400 prompts

Mikko Lagerstedt – 1,399 prompts

Ren Hang – 1,399 prompts

Bill Gekas – 1,398 prompts

Nadav Kander – 1,360 prompts

Matt Molloy – 1,293 prompts

Patrick Demarchelier – 1,276 prompts

Alfred Stieglitz – 1,225 prompts

Olivia Locher – 1,140 prompts

Gordon Parks – 1,115 prompts

Victor Enrich – 1,108 prompts

Jerry Uelsmann – 1,072 prompts

Veronika Pinke – 1,067 prompts

Joel Meyerowitz – 1,054 prompts

Maia Flore – 1,054 prompts

Marc Lagrange – 1,037 prompts

Michael Shainblum – 1,002 prompts

Zanele Muholi – 1,002 prompts

Jeff Wall – 948 prompts

Michael Kenna – 932 prompts

Frank Horvat – 915 prompts

Marilyn Minter – 880 prompts

Alex Prager – 863 prompts

Olivier Valsecchi – 856 prompts

Scarlett Hooft Graafland – 827 prompts

Paul Barson – 800 prompts

Mario Giacomelli – 792 prompts

Frans Lanting – 789 prompts

Ray Collins – 778 prompts

Paul Zizka – 767 prompts

Imogen Cunningham – 756 prompts

Zhang Kechun – 752 prompts

Josef Koudelka – 720 prompts

Katia Chausheva – 711 prompts

Don McCullin – 701 prompts

Inna Mosina – 690 prompts

Edward Weston – 674 prompts

Bettina Rheims – 668 prompts

Tyler Shields – 658 prompts

Misha Gordin – 645 prompts

Nick Veasey – 640 prompts

Zena Holloway – 619 prompts

Andreas Franke – 615 prompts

Walker Evans – 600 prompts

Alasdair McLellan – 589 prompts

Monia Merlo – 586 prompts

Bertil Nilsson – 572 prompts

Larry Clark – 571 prompts

Olive Cotton – 552 prompts

Aaron Siskind – 535 prompts

Mark Seliger – 529 prompts

Julius Shulman – 526 prompts

Nathan Wirth – 513 prompts

Brian Skerry – 507 prompts

William Wegman – 506 prompts

Alex Timmermans – 491 prompts

Larry Fink – 489 prompts

Lee Miller – 484 prompts

Vik Muniz – 484 prompts

Milton H. Greene – 473 prompts

Paul Fusco – 455 prompts

Julie Blackmon – 453 prompts

Richard Kern – 451 prompts

Martin Stranka – 450 prompts

Laurent Baheux – 449 prompts

Dora Maar – 434 prompts

Alfred Cheney Johnston – 425 prompts

Chris Burkard – 423 prompts

TJ Drysdale – 420 prompts

Alastair Magnaldo – 420 prompts

Patty Maher – 409 prompts

Philippe Halsman – 404 prompts

Arthur Elgort – 396 prompts

Gjon Mili – 392 prompts

Rodney Smith – 387 prompts

Larry Sultan – 384 prompts

Josef Sudek – 369 prompts

Matthias Jung – 365 prompts

Ed Freeman – 353 prompts

Terry O’Neill – 344 prompts

Robby Cavanaugh – 314 prompts

Mary Ellen Mark – 307 prompts

Andreas Feininger – 301 prompts

Bill Durgin – 298 prompts

Ben Goossens – 277 prompts

Ilse Bing – 268 prompts

Alvin Langdon Coburn – 260 prompts

Ando Fuchs – 258 prompts

Julia Margaret Cameron – 255 prompts

Paul Nicklen – 255 prompts

Bruce Davidson – 246 prompts

Alex Howitt – 241 prompts

Etienne-Jules Marey – 236 prompts

Mark Steinmetz – 222 prompts

Gabriele Viertel – 221 prompts

Ralph Eugene Meatyard – 219 prompts

Richard Misrach – 208 prompts

Mathew Brady – 200 prompts

Lewis Hine – 188 prompts

Nick Brandt – 178 prompts

Karen Knorr – 167 prompts

Martha Rosler – 161 prompts

Toni Frissell – 160 prompts

Jack Spencer – 157 prompts

Michael Wesely – 149 prompts

Fritz Henle – 138 prompts

Anne Brigman – 136 prompts

Malick Sidibe – 127 prompts

Antanas Sutkus – 121 prompts

Bert Hardy – 119 prompts

Laure Albin Guillot – 112 prompts

Marianne Breslauer – 107 prompts

Nelleke Pieters – 101 prompts

Andre de Dienes – 96 prompts

Miroslav Tichy – 91 prompts

Carleton Watkins – 79 prompts

Max Dupain – 78 prompts

Nicholas Hughes – 52 prompts

Ray Metzker – 47 prompts

Geof Kern – 46 prompts

Martine Franck – 36 prompts

Paolo Pellegrin – 35 prompts

Clarence H. White – 23 prompts

W. Eugene Smith – 17 prompts

Wolfgang Suschitzky – 14 prompts

Arne Svenson – 6 prompts

PetaPixel’s Take

Jeremy Gray

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with photographers trying to emulate the style of their favorite famous photographers. It’s an entirely natural part of the process. However, to remove the camera from the equation puts a sour taste in my mouth.

Generating “photos” in the style of someone else with text prompts in a web app, like so much of the AI slop on the web, reflects complete creative bankruptcy.

As for which photographers are on the list of most inspiring or most victimized, depending on your view, it’s an interesting mix. But one thing they all have in common is that they use, or used, their cameras as artistic tools to capture specific moments in time and tell meaningful stories rooted in reality. A prompt for generative AI does none of that.

Further, AI initiates interesting discussions on how much a person’s hard-earned, established aesthetic style is part and parcel their protected creative work. Untangling the “look” of an artist from the “work” of an artist is complicated, and AI may very well prove to be on the wrong side of the matter.

Matt Growcoot

How you feel about the wrongs or rights of emulating a photographer for an AI image will undoubtedly color the way you see this list. But putting that thorny issue to one side for a moment, it is a fascinating mix of names that tell us something about which photographers are breaking through.

Names like Petra Collins and Elsa Bleda have only recently found fame, yet they appear sixth and seventh on this list. I have to admit, I hadn’t even heard of Bleda but she now has one extra Instagram follower. Like Collins, Bleda’s photos are cinematic, evocative, or as the kids say, vibes.

Other vibey young photographers on the list are Alex Strohl (number 14) and Jingna Zhang (number 28). Strohl is huge on social media and his landscape photographs are both moody and moving. While Zhang’s conceptual portraits are beautiful, I know for certain she will not be happy to be on this list as Zhang is involved with lawsuits against several AI companies, including Google.