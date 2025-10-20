22 Photos From Magnum’s New Square Print Sale That Capture Spirit of Youth

Magnum Photos and Aperture have teamed up for a new edition of Magnum’s Square Print Sale. The latest sale, titled Youth, features prints from celebrated photographers like Steve McCurry, Joel Meyerowitz, Susan Meiselas, Alec Soth, and many more.

Magnum Photos and Aperture say that “Youth is an attitude; it’s about a state of rebellion, of becoming, of breaking rules and creating your style in the process.” The Square Print Sale features images that defined cultural eras, inspired fashion, and instigated societal change.

Each archival six-by-six inch print is $110 and available from now, October 20, through October 6. Once the sale ends, that’s it. As is the case with prior Magnum Square Print Sales, the prints, which are technically 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) on the long side but printed on 6×6″ paper, will never be offered again in this format once the sale ends.

There are over 100 images up for sale and they have been selected by the photographers themselves or their estates. The prints are signed or estate-stamped.

Magnum Photos is an acclaimed cooperative of independent photographers who are primarily focused on documentary photography. It was founded in 1947 and has amassed nearly seven million followers across the internet.

Aperture is a nonprofit publisher that leads conversations about photography worldwide. Based in New York, Aperture publishes a quarterly magazine, books, and limited-edition prints. The company also hosts exhibitions, public programs, and awards. It was established in 1952.

The Magnum x Aperture Youth Square Print Sale started today and ends on October 26. The prints are limited by time, rather than quantity, but once the sale ends, that’s it. The more than 100 available prints can be viewed on Magnum’s website.

Image credits: Magnum Photos and Aperture. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.