22 Photos From Magnum’s New Square Print Sale That Capture Spirit of Youth

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three portraits: a child yelling with mouth open, a man with slicked-back hair and serious expression in black and white, and a woman with curly hair holding a small camera, looking to the side.

Magnum Photos and Aperture have teamed up for a new edition of Magnum’s Square Print Sale. The latest sale, titled Youth, features prints from celebrated photographers like Steve McCurry, Joel Meyerowitz, Susan Meiselas, Alec Soth, and many more.

Magnum Photos and Aperture say that “Youth is an attitude; it’s about a state of rebellion, of becoming, of breaking rules and creating your style in the process.” The Square Print Sale features images that defined cultural eras, inspired fashion, and instigated societal change.

Each archival six-by-six inch print is $110 and available from now, October 20, through October 6. Once the sale ends, that’s it. As is the case with prior Magnum Square Print Sales, the prints, which are technically 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) on the long side but printed on 6×6″ paper, will never be offered again in this format once the sale ends.

There are over 100 images up for sale and they have been selected by the photographers themselves or their estates. The prints are signed or estate-stamped.

Two girls in dresses stand at sinks in front of a bathroom mirror, with their reflections visible. Another girl’s reflection, partially obscured, appears between them. The scene is in black and white.
A Black girl and a white girl apply make-up in the ladies’ room before an ‘integration dinner party’ during the Civil Rights strikes in America. Virginia, USA, 1958. | Eve Arnold / Magnum Photos
Two children stand on a worn wooden porch; one leans on a post while the other stands with crossed legs, holding something. A bicycle is behind them, with laundry hanging and a plastic bag pile nearby. The house looks weathered.
Untitled, 1983-1989 | Baldwin Lee / Aperture
A close-up, black and white photo of a child with their mouth wide open, showing missing front teeth and an expressive face, possibly shouting or yawning.
Thea’s double tooth. London, England. 2022. | Olivia Arthur / Magnum Photos
Shadow of an adult and a child on a pink wall, partially covered by the shadow of a van with a Coca-Cola logo. Bright sunlight creates contrasting colors and sharp lines.
Daytona Beach, Florid. USA. 1999. | Constantine Manos / Magnum Photos
A black and white photo of a group of people sitting at wooden tables in a dimly lit bar; some hold drinks, while two musicians in the background play violin and accordion. The mood is lively and social.
On the set of the film: ‘Bitter Rice’. Italy. 1950. | Robert Capa / Magnum Photos
A woman in a red sari and a young child stand outside a rain-soaked car window, looking inside. Water droplets blur their faces as the woman rests her hand on the glass.
Mother and child at car window. Bombay, India. 1993. | Steve McCurry / Magnum Photos
A person in a white, flowing gown and floral headpiece walks up a dimly lit, narrow staircase, casting a soft shadow on the wall in a quiet, atmospheric setting.
L’étoile, from the series Fantômes, 2005. | Diana Markosian / Aperture
A man in a dark t-shirt and jeans sits cross-legged on a counter in a stark room, looking to the side, with his reflection visible in the mirror beside him. The setting appears to be a backstage or dressing room.
Bruce Springsteen, Fort Monmouth, NJ. 1999. | Danny Clinch / Aperture
Two young boys draw on a dusty street with sticks, while a dog and a pig stand near a weathered blue wall in the background. The scene appears calm and captures a simple moment.
Playing marbles in the street. Granada, Nicaragua. 1978. | Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos
Two children in the foreground blow pink bubblegum bubbles, one holding a basketball. In the background, two more kids ride bicycles near an old apartment building on an empty city street.
Glasgow, Scotland. 1980. | Raymond Depardon / Magnum Photos
A young woman with curly hair stands on a dirt path in a rural area, wearing a light blue sleeveless top, pink striped shorts, white socks, and blue shoes. Trees and greenery surround the winding path behind her.
Cape Cod, Massachusetts. 1984. | Joel Meyerowitz / Aperture
A black-and-white photo of two people standing close together; one faces the camera with a neutral expression, while the other has their back turned, wearing a jacket covered in handwritten graffiti. The wall behind them is marked with scribbles.
Dave and Cookie Jonesin’, Hollywood, California. USA. 1989. | Jim Goldberg / Magnum Photos
Five young men wearing brimmed hats and patterned blankets stand side by side in front of a beige building, looking toward the camera, with a cloudy sky overhead and grass underfoot.
Amarkrwala Black Hill. Qumbu, Eastern Cape, South Africa. 2021. | Lindokuhle Sobekwa
Two young men with punk hairstyles and dark clothes sit in airplane seats, one looking surprised at the camera. A young girl sits beside them, looking toward the camera with a neutral expression. Airplane trays hold drinks.
Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious of The Sex Pistols on plane with an unknown little girl, flying from London to Brussels. November 1977. | Bob Gruen / Aperture
An elderly man wearing a blazer and light pants poses playfully in front of a white brick wall, near a folded chair and a table in an empty room.
Bil. Sandusky, Ohio. 2012. Alec Soth / Magnum Photos
A double-exposed photo of a young child wearing traditional clothing with beaded accessories, resulting in two overlapping faces and layered bodies, creating a surreal and blended portrait effect.
Ammuúo, from the series Our Ancestors, 2021. | Wendy Red Star / Aperture
Two shirtless boys wearing athletic shorts perform flips off stacked mattresses on a lawn in front of a brick house with multiple windows, on a sunny day.
Untitled. | Jamie Hawkesworth / Aperture
A woman with voluminous, frizzy hair and bright red lipstick holds a vintage portable cassette player to her ear. She stands outdoors, partially next to a wooden object with a carved hand detail.
A girl listens to the radio in Washington Square Park. New York City, USA. 1983. | Thomas Hoepker
Black-and-white portrait of a man with tousled hair, wearing a dark coat and turtleneck, looking slightly downward with a serious, intense expression against a plain background.
James Dean withdrawn and timid looking. New York City, USA. 1955. | Dennis Stock / Magnum Photos
A group of masked people stand and sit on top of a white Isuzu pickup truck, one holding a megaphone, with thick smoke billowing in the background on a dirt road. The scene appears tense and chaotic.
Guardians of the olive field. Nablus, Palestine. 2021. | Sakir Khader / Magnum Photos
A large crowd gathers outdoors as many shirtless young people climb on yellow scaffolding, overlooking the masses below, creating a vibrant, energetic scene at a music festival.
The sound tower at Woodstock Festival. Bethel, NY. USA. 1969. | Elliott Landy / Magnum Photos
A colorful grid of rectangles, each featuring outlines of hands or arms and labeled anatomical diagrams, with backgrounds in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple tones.
Have you cut off your hands yet? (Detail), 2025. | Carmen Winant / Aperture

Magnum Photos is an acclaimed cooperative of independent photographers who are primarily focused on documentary photography. It was founded in 1947 and has amassed nearly seven million followers across the internet.

Aperture is a nonprofit publisher that leads conversations about photography worldwide. Based in New York, Aperture publishes a quarterly magazine, books, and limited-edition prints. The company also hosts exhibitions, public programs, and awards. It was established in 1952.

The Magnum x Aperture Youth Square Print Sale started today and ends on October 26. The prints are limited by time, rather than quantity, but once the sale ends, that’s it. The more than 100 available prints can be viewed on Magnum’s website.

Image credits: Magnum Photos and Aperture. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

Discussion