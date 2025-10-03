Reebok x Kodak Collab Features Vintage-Inspired Shoes, Shirts, and Pants

Kodak is taking advantage of its vintage roots by collaborating with various global brands, becoming just as much of a fashion icon as it is a film manufacturer. That continues this week with a “capsule collection” series made in collaboration with Reebok.

The collection includes two shoes in addition to a few select pieces of apparel, which Reebok says celebrates Kodak’s creative legacy, “and the beauty found in imperfection.” Reebok clearly understands that vintage and nostalgia-driven merchandise sells to younger audiences and is leveraging that heavily.

“The resurgence of film is here as Gen Z continues to lean into the ’90s for inspiration and trends,” Carmen Hardaway, director of Reebok Classics and Energy collaborations, says. “Kodak is being rediscovered by a whole new generation inspired by the endless possibilities of film and print colliding with today’s technologies. Reebok and Kodak share a rich history during this era, where both brands transcended sport and culture.”

The Reebok x Kodak collection became available this week and is highlighted by two shoes, a Club C 85 and a Classic Nylon. The Club C 85 is a unisex shoe that Reebok describes as “a modern interpretation of a Reebok archival classic.” The Classic Nylon is another reinterpretation, but this time of its more iconic lifestyle shoe. The rest of the collection is more standard apparel and includes three shirts and one pair of pants.

The Club C 85 shoe retails for $100, and the Classic Nylon for $90. The Kodak and Graphic Run Tees are priced at $50, the crewneck shirt costs $80, and the unisex pants retail for $80.

“Back in the early ’90s, Kodak ventured into footwear with the ‘Kodak Walk,’ part of its Kodak Recreation Line, made exclusively for Kodak employees,” Clara Fort, vice president of global brand licensing at Kodak, says. “This capsule draws from that heritage piece and reimagines it for a new audience. As Gen Z rediscovers Kodak film and creates buzz on social media, we’re blending nostalgia with modern style in a way that resonates with today’s consumers.”

The Reebok x Kodak collection is available now until supplies run out. At the time of publication, the Club C 85 shoe was sold out, and the Classic Nylon had only one size remaining. The other apparel items are more available, however, with healthy stock remaining for most sizes.

Image credits: Reebok x Kodak