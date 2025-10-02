People Are Making AI Videos of Sam Altman Stealing Content on Sora 2

A new feature on OpenAI’s video generator Sora 2 called ‘Cameo’ is allowing users to make videos of CEO Sam Altman stealing content and GPUs.

The Cameo feature allows users to insert themselves or others into AI-generated videos. However, the person wanting to appear in the video must first verify that they are granting their likeness by uploading a short video and audio recording of themselves to OpenAI.

CEO Sam Altman — who appeared prominently in the marketing for Sora 2 — has perhaps unwisely allowed his likeness to be used by anyone on the app. That has given users the chance to make embarrassing videos of Altman.

I love Sora 2 Sam Altman must love this too pic.twitter.com/YexwVEoBKQ — Adyseus (@Adyseku) October 1, 2025

Some of them, such as the above video of Altman pretending to be a cat, are fairly innocuous and good-natured. However, others allude to what many people see as OpenAI’s practice of illegally appropriating content to build its AI models.

i have the most liked video on sora 2 right now, i will be enjoying this short moment while it lasts cctv footage of sam stealing gpus at target for sora inference pic.twitter.com/B86qzUGlMq — gabriel (@GabrielPeterss4) September 30, 2025

A bunch of videos showing Altman stealing GPUs appeared immediately on the new Sora app. Sora developer Gabriel Petersson says that he has the “most liked video on Sora 2” for his AI-generated CCTV footage showing Altman shoplifting GPUs at Target.

Lmao, Sam Altman stealing art from Miyazaki in the Studio Ghibli HQ. Sora 2 is wilddddddd. pic.twitter.com/qzhfMs0A2t — PJ Ace (@PJaccetturo) October 1, 2025

However, a video showing Altman “stealing art from [Hayao] Miyazaki in the Studio Ghibli HQ” is more pertinent to IP creators. OpenAI has long been accused of infringing the rights of artists to build its AI models, a practice it says is fair use.

Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, famously had a strong distaste for AI-generated content. When he was first shown the technology, he said he was “utterly disgusted,” echoing the sentiments of many photographers and artists.

“I would never wish to incorporate this technology in my work at all. I strongly feel this is an insult to life itself,” Miyazaki said.

So when ChatGPT’s AI image generator sparked a trend that saw people turn their photos into Studio Ghibli-style images, Miyazaki must have been appalled.