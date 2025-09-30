25 of the Best Analog Photos of 2025

The Analog Sparks 2025 International Film Photography Awards celebrate analog photography as a medium and elevate the best film photographers worldwide.

Founded by photographer Réka Kóti, the creator of the @analog_sparks community on Instagram and corresponding exhibition series, the Analog Sparks International Film Photography Awards is dedicated to analog photography and focused on giving enthusiastic, talented film shooters the chance to showcase their work on a global stage. With professional, amateur, and student classes, as well as eight categories, there is something for everyone. In this year’s competition, photographers from more than 60 countries worldwide entered nearly 2,000 photos shot on film.

Analog Sparks Photographer of the Year — Péter Varsics

Hungarian photographer Péter Varsics was named the Analog Sparks Photographer of the Year for his image, “Ghost of Pannenhuis.” The cinematic, beautifully toned photo shows an older man and a young child in the otherwise empty eponymous Pannenhuis subway station in Brussels, Belgium.

Discovery of the Year — Rachel Jump

Photographer Rachel Jump, a student at the University of New Mexico, has been named the “Analog Sparks Discovery of the Year” for her poignant black-and-white portrait, “Everyone is Icarus.”

Major Winners

Additional Selected Winners

There are gold, silver, and bronze winners across all eight major categories, as well as numerous subcategories.

NSFW Warning: Please note that some of the winning images feature nudity.

All winners are available to view on Analog Sparks’ website.

Image credits: Analog Sparks. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.