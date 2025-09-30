25 of the Best Analog Photos of 2025

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three images: legs emerging from a calm lake, an empty modern subway platform with two people, and a snowy mountain peak above the clouds.

The Analog Sparks 2025 International Film Photography Awards celebrate analog photography as a medium and elevate the best film photographers worldwide.

Founded by photographer Réka Kóti, the creator of the @analog_sparks community on Instagram and corresponding exhibition series, the Analog Sparks International Film Photography Awards is dedicated to analog photography and focused on giving enthusiastic, talented film shooters the chance to showcase their work on a global stage. With professional, amateur, and student classes, as well as eight categories, there is something for everyone. In this year’s competition, photographers from more than 60 countries worldwide entered nearly 2,000 photos shot on film.

Analog Sparks Photographer of the Year — Péter Varsics

Hungarian photographer Péter Varsics was named the Analog Sparks Photographer of the Year for his image, “Ghost of Pannenhuis.” The cinematic, beautifully toned photo shows an older man and a young child in the otherwise empty eponymous Pannenhuis subway station in Brussels, Belgium.

A man and a child stand on a modern, empty subway platform with orange circular ceiling lights and matching orange bench seats. The station has a futuristic design and an overall symmetrical appearance.
‘Ghost of Pannenhuis’ by Péter Varsics (Hungary) — Grand Prize Winner, Analog Sparks Photographer of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards

Discovery of the Year — Rachel Jump

Photographer Rachel Jump, a student at the University of New Mexico, has been named the “Analog Sparks Discovery of the Year” for her poignant black-and-white portrait, “Everyone is Icarus.”

A black and white photo of two people lying close together on a bed, heads touching, looking relaxed and peaceful. One person wears a fuzzy sweater, the other a button-up shirt. Light flares softly in the image.
‘Everyone is Icarus’ by Rachel Jump (USA, University of New Mexico) — Analog Sparks Discovery of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards

Major Winners

Black-and-white photo of a dramatic, jagged mountain rising above a dense pine forest and a calm river or lake, with clouds streaking across the sky, creating a moody and timeless atmosphere.
‘Rocky Mountains On Wetplate Collodion’ by Bill Hao (Canada) — Technique Photographer of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
Black and white photo of a single large flower with broad leaves and a textured, cone-shaped center on a tall stem, set against a plain background.
‘Waratah’ by Kyle Hoffmann (Australia) — Fine Art Photographer of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A person is upside down in the water, with only their legs sticking out above the surface, set against a backdrop of mountains and a hazy sky.
‘Icebergs’ by Nuno Serrão (Portugal) — Gold Winner in Fine Art/Conceptual | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A young woman with a thoughtful expression stands in a crowd, draping a denim jacket over her head. She wears a floral-patterned top, and the scene is set on a city street in black and white.
‘Youth of Belfast’ by Toby Binder (Germany) — Human Photographer of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
Two men box on a city street; one stands tall and extends a punch while the other crouches to dodge, both wearing boxing gloves and athletic gear. Scaffolding and buildings are visible in the background.
‘If These Streets Could Have Talk’ by Matteo Gallucci (Italy) — Lifestyle Photographer of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A black and white photo of a cascading waterfall flowing over dark, jagged rocks, with soft, misty water creating a smooth, silky effect. The background shows rocky cliffs and sparse vegetation.
‘Gibbon Falls’ by Hengki Koentjoro (Indonesia) — Nature Photographer of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
Three people are walking in front of a brightly lit background, their bodies silhouetted in shadow. Their poses suggest motion, and the image has a dramatic, artistic feel with strong contrasts in lighting.
‘Crazy Horse Paris’ by Daria Troitskaia (Italy) — Photojournalism Photographer of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A person with bright orange hair, floral hair accessories, and visible tattoos sits on a beach towel, holding a large glass jug. They wear a black outfit and white sneakers, with sand and sea in the background.
‘G-Book 女子冊 — Not Only One Way Beauty’ by Yu Hsuan Chang (Taiwan) — ZInes and Photo Book Photographer of the Year | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards

Additional Selected Winners

A leafless tree stands against smooth, curved beige walls under a clear blue sky, casting shadows on the building’s surface.
‘Babel’ by Rose Shoshana (Mexico) — Gold Winner in Architecture/Buildings | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A hand silhouette is superimposed over a vibrant city scene filled with colorful neon signs and Japanese characters, creating a layered, visually striking effect.
‘Cacophony’ by Yvonne Hanson (Canada) — 2nd Place in Architecture / Gold Winner in Cityscapes | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
Calm, dark blue water with gentle, evenly spaced ripples extends to the horizon, blending into a pale, hazy sky. The overall scene is minimalistic and tranquil.
‘Song of the Sea’ by Tom Beldam (UK) — Gold Winner in Nature/Sea | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
Black and white photo of tall buildings in a city, showing a mix of architectural styles and details, with shadows and smoke rising from a rooftop in the background.
‘Layers of Gotham’ by Piotr Darecki (Germany) — Silver Winner in Architecture/Cityscapes | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A partially obscured photo of a smiling person’s face, covered by irregular, peeling dark material that reveals only portions of the mouth, teeth, and one eye, creating a textured, layered effect.
‘Looking Up At You, Looking Down On Me’ by Cali M. Banks (USA) — Bronze Winner in Fine Art/Experimental | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
View through a window with white and red striped curtains, showing a birch tree with white bark and sparse yellow leaves outside against a background of dark green foliage.
‘Where We Belong’ by Anne Therese Falck (Norway) — Silver Winner in Human/Other | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A narrow channel of water winds through an icy, frozen landscape toward snow-covered mountains under a pastel-colored sky at sunset or sunrise.
‘Arctic Expedition’ by Graeme Prudy (UK) — Gold Winner in Nature/Seasons | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A cozy, modern cafe with warm yellow walls, arched alcoves, and marble tables. Sunlight streams through large windows, casting dramatic shadows on the empty chairs and walls.
‘Panos’ by Tom Clabots (Belgium) — Silver Winner in Architecture/Interiors | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A single dark purple tulip with green leaves casts a soft blue shadow on a pale background, creating a minimalist and artistic composition.
‘Portrait of Flower’ by Yoshiyuki Onaya (Japan) — Bronze Winner in Nature/Plant | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A grayscale drawing of a raised hand reaching toward a blue bird. A red thread connects the hand to the bird, symbolizing a link or connection between them. The background is textured white paper.
‘Freedom’ by Vladimir Borele (Kazakhstan) — Gold Winner in Technique/Instant | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
People are sitting and working outside a building with several closed doors; some are washing or preparing food, while others are socializing or working near a basket and metal containers on the ground.
‘Lazy Afternoon in Kirtipur’ by Sonia Costa (Italy) — Bronze Winner in Human/Candid | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A black and white image of rough, textured volcanic rock with small, glowing pink specks scattered across the surface, creating a striking contrast against the dark, rugged landscape.
‘Dream State’ by Kelly Ciurej (USA) — Gold Winner in Technique/Film Soup | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
Abstract black and white image with overlapping circles, curved and straight white lines, and soft gradients, creating a sense of depth and motion. A small bright sphere appears at the center.
‘Null Matter’ by Anna Melnikova (Belarus) — Silver Winner in Fine Art/Abstract | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
A person in a white shirt leans on a balcony railing, looking thoughtful while overlooking rooftops and buildings in a softly blurred, sunlit cityscape.
‘Rencontres’ by Katalin Száraz (France) — Silver Winner in Human/Portrait | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards
Snow-covered mountain peaks rise above a dense layer of clouds, with rugged rocky formations visible in the foreground and background under a clear sky.
‘Mont Blanc Above the Clouds’ by Fabio Menino (Italy) — Silver Winner in Nature/Landscapes | Analog Sparks 2025 International Analog Photography Awards

There are gold, silver, and bronze winners across all eight major categories, as well as numerous subcategories.

NSFW Warning: Please note that some of the winning images feature nudity.

All winners are available to view on Analog Sparks’ website.

Image credits: Analog Sparks. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

